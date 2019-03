Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) just released fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018. Despite headlines sharing the "largest net profit drop since the IPO", the overall results were incredibly positive.

Summary of Results

Full Year 2018

Revenues up 32% YoY to $45.6 billion

Margins decreased but profits increased

Net profit up 10% (GAAP) and 21% (Non-GAAP)

4Q18

Revenues up 28% YoY to $12.4 billion

Massive drop in margins and profitability

Net profit down 32% (GAAP) and up 13% (non-GAAP)

Explaining the Story

The overall report was positive and ripe with growth. Despite this, the market seems to have only focused on the negative aspects so far: Margin compression and a decrease in quarterly profit. The opening price was down 5% from yesterday's close.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the net profit drop. GAAP measures were way worse than non-GAAP and this is just due to the nature of the methodologies. Most should remember that Tencent Music (TME) IPOd late last year. The effort of completing a capital raise is expensive - this is the main reason behind the drop in profit, purely one-time expenses.

Although Tencent may be known to some as the largest game company in the world, the long-term trend actually has the company moving away from online games. In 4Q17, online games represented 37% of total revenues but decreased to 28% in 4Q18. The same trend was seen for full-year results, 41% (2017) vs. 33% (2018). The trade off has been seen increasing consistently within the "Others" revenue segment.

Source: Tencent

"Others" grew 80% YoY for 2018. This segment is primarily composed of FinTech and cloud computing which are both growing trends within China. Part of the FinTech growth was attributed to the wealth management platform "LiCaiTong" surpassing 100 million users. Tencent is embracing the global shift toward omnichannel support by integrating LiCaiTong with WeChat wallet. This seamless transition allows the more than 1 billion WeChat users to more easily access all of Tencent's product portfolio. Cloud computing had a blowout year, increasing by more than 100% YoY to $1.4 billion (still minuscule compared to total sales). Paying customers also doubled YoY within 4Q18.

Lastly, even the online games segment saw an increase of 24% YoY despite the obstacles. For the majority of 2018 video game title releases were banned/put on hold by the Chinese government. In 2017, the government approved 9,800 new game titles. When the ban lifted in December of 2018, 80 titles were immediately approved - none belonged to Tencent. Tencent only released nine titles in the fourth quarter. This could signal a large shift within the operating model. As of 2017, Tencent held 50% of China's game market (the largest in the world at nearly $50 billion as of 2017). In second came NetEase (NTES) with just 13% market share. Tencent has signaled that it's looking to shift its gaming segment toward the international scope as the Chinese market becomes increasingly censored and difficult to become approved in.

Evaluating Against The Macro-Environment

Tencent is facing some opposition, but overall it still reigns. Investors should be concerned about the trending margin compression. Gross, operating, and net margins have been on the decline for the past three years.

Source: Tencent

However, this may not last more than a few more quarters based on the trends discussed earlier. Below, we can see that the "Others" segment actually improved gross margins compared to the overall decline of the company. As revenues become more weighted toward this segment it may, should the trend continue, reverse the declining gross margin.

Source: Tencent

The Chinese economy also has been seen as slowing recently. Economists are concerned how drastic this could become, but there has been disappointing export data, vehicle sales, production metrics, etc., all within the last year. Despite this, Tencent is upping its capex. This is something I like to see in a company as it takes more effort to grow in a choppy economy. Increasing capex in difficult economic times/projections increases my faith in management. However, it must be seen to have a positive effect on ROI and ROE.

Source: Tencent

Conclusion

I do believe this was an overall positive report. Users increased across all major social areas (except QZone). Mini-apps within WeChat saw an increase in popularity. There also was increased integration between WeChat and other Tencent systems.

Source: Tencent

Revenues are shifting away from gaming toward the rise in FinTech and cloud computing, both of which are on the rise in China. Currently, the only concern is margin compression. Although profits have increased despite the compression due to faster growth in revenues, revenue growth was seen at its slowest in 13 years. The situation is something that will become clearer with additional quarters, but as of now, I'm more bullish than bearish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.