Investing in dividend-paying companies is a tried and tested method of seeking alpha, and dividends have contributed enormously to the growth of investor portfolios over the years. Investing for dividend income is sometimes considered a simpler task than finding a stock that is expected to grow exponentially, or an undervalued issue that is expected to converge with its intrinsic value. Often, this presumption leads to losses for investors, and I believe investing for dividend income should be considered as demanding as investing for value or growth.

Historically, dividend cuts have resulted in massive erosion of stock market value of listed companies, and investors should try their best to avoid investing in such companies.

The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is one of the most-followed exchange traded funds (ETFs) with a focus on high-dividend yield companies. DVY yields over 4% at the current market price, which is very attractive at first sight, but investors need to dig deeper to assess whether DVY is a sound pick for their portfolios.

The popularity of DVY has grown over the years along with the massive growth of index funds. The idea of being able to invest in a number of high-yield stocks through a single investment has certainly made DVY a preferred choice of dividend investors.

In this report, I will introduce a few steps investors can execute to obtain a better return from the overall portfolio by combining these steps with an investment in DVY.

Fund overview & investment strategy

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) provides exposure to large-cap U.S. listed companies with a consistent history of dividend distributions. The primary investment objective of the fund is to provide a consistent stream of income to investors. As such, DVY tracks the investment results of an index composed of high dividend-paying U.S. stocks.

Since inception in 2003, DVY has provided a return of 234% as of yesterday, but the benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index has comfortably outperformed DVY in the same period.

The portfolio construction strategy of DVY attempts to ensure the inclusion of top-quality dividend paying companies representing the Dow Jones, excluding Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). In order to be included in DVY, a stock should meet certain requirements.

The company should have a positive 5-year dividend per share growth rate 5-year average dividend cover ratio should be 167% or higher Three-month average daily trading volume should be 200,000 shares or higher Must have paid dividends in each of the last 5 years Trailing twelve month earnings per share should be positive The float-adjusted market capitalization should be $3 billion or higher ($750 million for current constituents of the portfolio)

These prerequisites ensure the inclusion of stocks that have a strong track record paying dividends, and are currently profitable. On the other hand, the market-cap requirement encourages the inclusion of large-cap stocks, and often, these companies tend to be in a mature stage where capital expenditures are relatively low, and the bulk of earnings are distributed to shareholders.

DVY has a high concentration on the utilities sector with almost 25% of the portfolio invested in utilities companies, and the high concentration on this sector could provide a hedge against a possible economic recession as well. However, on the other hand, a very high concentration on the utilities sector limits the capital growth potential if economic growth continues to remain at elevated levels. The interest rate environment is a primary driver of utilities as well, and if rates go up once again, the utilities sector would come under an immense pressure.

The top 10 holdings of the portfolio represent around 18% of the total portfolio, which is an indication of a well spread out portfolio. This can come in extremely handy in a situation where one of the constituents of the portfolio fails to continue paying dividends.

Top 10 holdings as of March 20

Net expense ratio comes to 0.39%, which comes a notch below the category average, and is reasonable considering the exposure DVY provides to investors.

Valuation discussion

It is probably quite easy for an investor to look at the historical performance of the fund, and digest the attractive dividend yield and invest in DVY without further ado. However, I believe the sector weightings of the fund should be analyzed thoroughly prior to arriving at an investment decision.

If we are to invest in a single stock with a very high dividend yield, investors would probably try to reason out as to why the stock is trading at such a high yield. For example, a stock could be trading at a very high dividend yield as a result of a recent downward movement of the stock, driven by developing catalysts that are painting a negative future outlook for the company in question. However, when we invest in high divided-paying companies through an ETF, this risk factor is mostly ignored by many investors, and majority of investors tend to be satisfied with the dividend yield itself. However, this might open doors for future losses for investors.

As discussed earlier, the utilities sector represents a high percentage of DVY’s total portfolio. Generally, utilities sector companies operate with a high level of debt in their capital structures, and this makes these companies vulnerable in a rising interest rate environment. As things stand at present, the Fed is likely to remain patient in the foreseeable future, which is a positive sign for utilities companies.

Regulatory interventions are another fact that should be considered by investors before investing in DVY. The return on equity of most utilities companies are determined by regulators, and as such, maintaining a healthy relationship with regulators is key to securing long-term profits for these companies. It would be irrational for a dividend investor to analyze each company individually to check for these facts, but as a rule of thumb, if an investor is invested in DVY, it’s better to diversify the overall portfolio by including high dividend stocks from other industries to diversify the revenue streams of the portfolio.

Even though the high concentration on the utilities sector has helped DVY perform attractively over the last several years, DVY will fail to provide such returns to investors if the utilities sector underperforms the market.

Despite maintaining a diversified portfolio across several sectors, I believe DVY does not provide an adequate level of diversification for investors due to its high concentration on the utilities sector.

From a valuation perspective, the overall portfolio is trading at very attractive forward multiples, and dividend investors should find comfort in knowing they are not investing in companies with rich valuations.

DVY yields over 4% at the current market price, and the high dividend yield serves as a point to reflect the investment strategy of the fund.

Despite the attractive valuation multiples at which DVY is trading currently, and the very attractive dividend yield, there is a major setback of investing in DVY. Even though the fund applies a number of backward-looking tests to include new stocks to the portfolio, these rules do not apply to the existing constituents of the portfolio. As such, if the fundamentals of a company change significantly since the inclusion in the portfolio, DVY fails to provide an adequate level of downside protection from the expected decline of the stock price of such companies.

DVY has historically held companies that cut their dividends significantly, and the portfolio construction strategy fails to provide any protection from such adverse events to investors. This presents the need to find an alternative strategy to invest in DVY for the high-income, but mitigate the risks of investing in the fund at the same time.

Steps to improve the overall return of the portfolio

By now, it can be established that DVY certainly is an attractive investment for dividend investors. However, the fund comes with the inherent risk of failing to test existing constituents for possible warning signs regarding future dividend disbursements, and investors need to address this issue when considering an investment in DVY.

The DVY portfolio provides relatively less exposure to cyclical stocks. Understandably, cyclical stocks tend to perform better as economic growth accelerates, but fail to provide an acceptable level of downside protection from economic recessions. An investor of DVY is already receiving this downside protection as the fund is heavily focused on utilities and other non-cyclical stocks. To achieve a better level of diversification, I believe investors should consider adding dividend paying cyclical stocks to their portfolios, and this provides investors with two benefits.

Opportunity to realize a higher rate of return when the economy is performing better. Diversification benefits by investing in non-correlated sectors.

Next, investors can improve the potential return of the portfolio considerably by identifying and investing in small and medium-cap companies that have a relatively high dividend yield. The market-cap requirements of DVY acts as an obstacle to capture companies that are small, but growing.

The dividend track record requirements of DVY result in the failure to capture maturing companies that have established dividend policies recently. Many growth companies do not pay dividends, but once these companies reach maturity in business operations and capital intensive growth projects cease to exist, these high growth companies embark on dividend policies that provide a significant yield to investors. As dividend growth investors, it’s always better to invest in these companies early, as this provides a robust opportunity to realize not only dividend income, but capital gains as these companies mature. Investors can further increase the return potential of their portfolios by combining such stocks with DVY.

Conclusion

DVY is an attractive ETF that provides a high dividend yield at a low cost. The portfolio composition of the fund provides some downside risk potential from a possible economic recession, and the fund is trading at relatively low valuation multiples. Despite the attractive returns offered by DVY, dividend growth investors have the ability to magnify the overall performance of the portfolio by combining DVY with a variety of other stocks. Investors should not settle for the level of diversification provided by DVY.

