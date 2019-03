Nonetheless, peaking consumer sentiment could hurt sales growth going forward which is one of the reasons why the stock price is a huge disappointment despite strong results.

The company's e-commerce is playing a key role in the current sales growth trend with more than 50% of all sales being generated online.

Over the past few weeks, I have analyzed quite a few retailers. Not only because I have a set of retailers on my trading radar but also because we get a lot of insights when looking at the 'big guys' in the business. One of the hottest topics over the past few weeks has been peak consumer sentiment which has turned into consumer slowing. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a great example of how a very successful retailer can't catch a bid despite delivering strong results over and over again.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Inc.

EPS Is Doing Just Fine

Let's start this article by mentioning the best news. The bottom line is booming again. Adjusted EPS hit $2.10 in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2018. This is $0.13 above expectations and 25% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Back then, the company generated EPS worth $1.68 with a year-on-year growth rate of 8%.

Source: Estimize

Sales soared 9.3% to $1.84 billion versus expectations of $1.80 billion. Moreover, 54.6% of all sales came from e-commerce activities versus 45.4% from retail operations. On a full-year basis, e-commerce accounts for 52.2% of all sales. Total e-commerce sales accelerated 14.2% on a non-GAAP basis.

That said, comps growth came in at 2.4% which is down significantly from 5.4% in Q4 of 2017. Growth was once again led by West Elm which reports comps growth of 11.1% versus 12.3% in Q4 of 2017. Pottery Barn Kids and Teen reported 1.6% comps growth while Williams-Sonoma came in at 0.1%. Pottery Barn's comps declined 0.4% versus an increase of 4.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Q4/2018 Earnings Release

The total store count on the 3rd of February was 625 versus 631 in Q1 of 2018. The October 2018 store count was at 633. The difference between the current store count and the total store number in October is the result of 16 closed stores and 8 openings. The Williams-Sonoma brand saw 8 closings and only 2 openings which is likely a result of the recent underperformance.

The fact that the company is able to show significant bottom-line growth is much needed after earnings did show some weakness on a last-twelve months basis as you can see in the graph below (ex. Q4/2018).

The trend you see above is way too common among retailers. Sales did do very well over the past few years, but margins ruined it in the end. That's why consistent EPS beats are favored by investors who rather buy companies that do well in a tough environment compared to the ones that just can't improve their earnings.

One of the reasons is the fact that consumer sentiment is peaking as I have discussed in countless articles. 4 of the past 5 months saw negative sentiment growth.

Source: University of Michigan

Williams-Sonoma expects full-year 2019 sales to come in between $5.67 billion and $5.84 billion versus $5.7 billion in full-year 2018. This translates to a 'best case' growth rate of 2.5%. The company is refraining from further giving quarterly guidance. The company will only comment on full-year expectations because this better fits the company's long-term strategy. Personally, it does not bother me as they will still adjust their full-year targets on a quarterly basis.

With that in mind, I think we could see lower sales targets as long as consumer sentiment is in a downtrend. I think the pressure on sales growth will continue as long as we are not getting a sustainable growth bottom as I discussed in this article.

This also means I am not yet buying the company's stock. It's a bad sign that the company quickly erased the gains that were made in the second half of 2018. I am also not betting against this company as I think it is one of the better retail stocks on the market.

Source: FINVIZ

This stock is going to be a great buy once consumer sentiment is bottoming. At this point, the risk/reward ratio is just not interesting enough for me to start buying Williams-Sonoma let alone a weaker competitor. Wait for a better opportunity, I don't think we are going to regret waiting for a bit longer.

