Oil Search is not cheap at the moment; the firm has a P/E of 25.74x, P/S of 5.86x, and EV/EBITDA of 11.08x. However, with PEG of 0.63 shares look promising.

In 2018, an upstream LNG-focused company Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHY, OTCPK:OISHF) grappled with a severe challenge. The strike of the Highlands earthquake in Papua New Guinea and numerous aftershocks in late February caused production shutdown. As a result, only 99 cargoes of LNG were delivered in the previous year compared to 110 in 2017. The calamity put pressure on operating profitability, as unit production costs grew to $11.51 per barrel of oil equivalent. The firm has not fully recovered from the strike yet; return to the 2017 output is expected only in 2H19 (see p. 13 of the presentation).

Fortunately, 2018 oil market tailwinds propped up the top line. Average realized oil & condensate prices were up 27%, while LNG & gas prices grew 31%. The end-year Brent sell-off has not severely impacted the top line of the firm, as strong liquified natural gas production combined with favorable LNG price offset the repercussion of weakened crude oil. Also, in Q4 Oil Search repaired broken flow lines in the Kutubu complex, making it possible to increase liquids production from Kutubu and Moran oil fields in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea; ultimately, total PNG oil output rose 22% QoQ. In sum, despite all the hindrances the company managed to increase NPAT by 13% YoY, remained FCF-positive, increased revenue by 6.2%, and EBITDAX by 6%.

In my view, despite 2018 impediments, which hindered the firm to generate a more solid profit, cash flow, and revenue, Oil Search still has robust fundamentals, respectable FCF and stellar prospects in the 2020s fueled by anticipated continuous LNG demand growth in Asia. At the moment the company's shares are certainly expensive, and a 25.74x P/E is not an acceptable level for investors who stick to stock-picking strategies of value investing. However, for those who want to benefit from LNG boom in the longer term, and consider PEG as a reliable metric, Oil Search equity could be an investment worth researching. Now let's take a more in-depth look at the 2018 results.

The top line

At the moment the essential revenue-generating asset of Oil Search is PNG LNG, which brought it 22.1 mmboe in 2018 (primarily liquified natural gas, but also liquids), 88% of total production, but consumed only 4.4% of total investment expenditure. At the same time, its vital oil fields that bring the bulk of liquids production are the Kutubu and Moran, both in Papua New Guinea. Oil Search has a 29% stake in the PNG LNG, while Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the operator with a 33.2% share. Other co-venturers are Santos, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration, and Mineral Resources Development Company Limited (MRDC).

To benefit from soaring LNG demand in Asia in the 2020s Oil Search together with Total SA (TOT) and Exxon Mobil agreed to build three new LNG trains, two trains in the Papua LNG project (supplied from the Elk-Antelope fields) and one train in the existing PNG LNG. This project will consume most of capex in 2019, as partners are entering the FEED phase. According to the guidance (see p. 21), first LNG shipments from the project are expected around 2024. For the company, this expansion is a crucial foundation of organic revenue growth in the 2020s. Alaskan assets, which the firm acquired in February 2018, bring another opportunity to increase production of liquids considerably. In 2019, it will continue appraisal activities in Pikka B and Pikka C and progress towards FEED. First oil is expected by 2024 with plateau production of ~120,000 bbl/d.

Speaking about reserves & resources, I should mention that in 2018, Oil Search added a few barrels to the portfolio, increased its 2P+2C oil & condensate reserves and resources by 102%, while 2P+2C gas reserves and resources were up 6%. The change was driven by booking of additional resources in the Nanushuk field in Alaska, combined with a fruitful appraisal of P'nyang, Kimu, and Barikewa in Papua New Guinea.

Free Cash Flow

In 2017, Oil Search was literally a free cash flow machine. The firm invested only 18% of revenue and converted 69% of net operating cash flow into levered FCF, which amounted to $578.6 million with the FCF margin of a phenomenal 40%. In 2018, that temporarily changed. But the main culprit was not the impact of the earthquake, but investments in Exploration & Evaluation, which jumped 4.1x YoY. As a result, total capex comprised of payments for other plant and equipment, payments for exploration and evaluation, payments for oil and gas development assets, payments for producing assets, and payments for power asset amounted to $808.83 million, or 53% of revenue.

An attentive investor will perhaps be slightly confused by humongous capex mainly driven by exploration and evaluation and ask if 2018 was a year of vigorous drilling of wildcats and appraisal wells. In fact, in 2018 Oil Search was certainly quite active regarding exploration & appraisal. But the main reason for such humongous capex is that the acquisition of Alaskan assets was classified as payment for E&E. If we adjust investment expenditure for this one-off payment of $434.4 million, normalized levered FCF will equal $408.2 million. This amount is still lower than 2017 FCF by $98.4 million.

Because this year Oil Search enters the FEED phase in the LNG developments in Papua New Guinea and continues appraisal in Alaska, it will have to boost investment expenditure to the highest level since 2015. Assuming that analysts anticipate 2019 operating cash flow to be ~$870.85 million and that Oil Search forecasted 2019 capex to equal ~$545-655 million (mostly directed towards exploration & evaluation activities again), 2019 FCF could equal $215.85-325.85 million. This level is weaker than in 2017 and lower than forecasted net income of $470.07 million. However, Oil Search had to increase capex, considering that without the LNG expansion in Papua New Guinea and appraisal in Alaska future growth will be unattainable.

Upcoming growth prospects

According to the analysts' consensus estimates, in 2019 Oil Search could increase revenue by 12.3%. I suppose that this expectation is based on favorable forecasted LNG prices and the firm's production guidance of 28-31.5 mmboe (see p.9 of the report).

Most importantly, 2019 EPS is anticipated to equal $0.31, 40% higher than 2018. Behind possible net margin growth and EPS jump is awaited unit production cost decline by 15-20% to the pre-earthquake levels.

In my view, this possible growth pace fully justifies a high P/E of 25.74x.

The firmness of the financial position

Despite the repercussion of the earthquake and relatively high investing activity, Oil Search's position remained quite firm. In 2018 the company has safely covered its full-year net finance costs by operating profit, 3.4x. However, I regard a 2.42x Net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio as not ideal (with EBITDAX of $1,110 million and net debt of $2,693 million), but at the same time there is confidence that in 2019 the ratio will shrink because of higher EBITDAX and debt repayment, especially taking into account that the firm is not a generous dividend payer and retain the bulk of its net earnings and cash flow.

Valuation

Oil Search's closest peers are Santos (OTCPK:STOSF, OTCPK:SSLTY, OTCPK:SSLZY), the firm that also has a stake in PNG LNG, and Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY, OTCPK:WOPEF). In the article on Woodside, I have already compared the companies using a few ratios. In the table below I have updated the computations and added Enterprise Value-to-Production and Enterprise Value-to-2P ratios.

1) Ratios are based on the share prices on the Australian Stock Exchange. 2) Green cells indicate the highest points in the dataset, red - the lowest.

Oil Search has the lowest enterprise value in the peer group, lowest Proved + Probable reserves, and lowest total production. At the same time, its P/E and EV/EBITDA are the highest. Fortunately, a PEG ratio of only 0.63 partly explains that possible overvaluation indicated by a set of multiples is a consequence of high 2019 EPS growth expectations. Also, from the table above it is evident that Santos is clearly undervalued regarding EV/2P and EV/BOE/D, while the firm also has high growth prospects in 2019.

Final thoughts

In sum, Oil Search reported solid figures, even despite the inflicted damage caused by the earthquake. Speaking about long-term prospects, I believe that with LNG expansion in Papua New Guinea and Alaskan oil fields start-up the company's revenue will be on a steep upward trajectory. Favorable LNG prices and rising demand will also brace the top line in the coming years. If the company together with its partners will stick to the growth masterplan, it will double total production by around 2025. Increased output could lead to a ~2x revenue jump. Assuming no changes in profit margin and no share issuances, EPS can also double. In my view, all of the above combined with the timely execution of projects and possible new exploration successes will fortify investor confidence and support capital gain.

