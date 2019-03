The month of March has been very good to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders. Since the announcement that Nvidia would acquire Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) in a deal worth $6.9 billion, the market seems to be warming up to this once champion growth stock. There is one storm cloud facing Nvidia and that is surrounding its inventory issues. That being said, the Mellanox deal brings enough positives to offset the short-term concerns.

“We expect channel inventory to normalize in Q1”

One issue that Nvidia shareholders have been watching carefully is the build of the company’s inventory. The company’s CFO Colette Kress said, “inventory of GPUs caused us to reduce shipments in order to allow excess to sell through.” Going forward, she also said, “we expect channel inventory to normalize in Q1”.

Unfortunately, looking at Nvidia’s historical inventory levels, the idea that these levels will normalize during Q1 would be herculean feat. I believe Nvidia won’t be able to achieve this goal during Q1, but instead it will likely take the majority of this year to bring inventory back to acceptable levels.

(Source: NVDA Q1 ’18 – Q2 ’18 – Q3 ’18 – Q4 ’18 – Q1 ’19 – Q2 ’19 – Q3 ’19 – Q4 ’19 earnings releases)

Nvidia’s inventory sits at about $1.6 billion as of the company’s last quarterly earnings report. If we look at the average of the last two years, inventory has normally been just over $1 billion per quarter. If we take out the last two quarters where the inventory build seemed to be the most obvious, the average in the prior six quarters sat at less than $900 million per quarter.

Looking forward, analysts expect Nvidia’s revenue for the full year to be $11.1 billion. If this comes to fruition, revenue will have declined by about 5% year-over-year. In the first quarter, Nvidia expects revenue to come in at about $2.2 billion, which would represent a $1 billion decline versus the year ago quarter.

To be blunt, it’s simply not believable that Nvidia can sell $1 billion less in total products, yet work its way through as much as $600 million in excess inventory, in the first quarter alone. The company and analysts expect the negative revenue drag to lessen significantly going into the back half of the year. It seems reasonable that it will likely take all of 2019 for Nvidia to work its way through the massive inventory buildup that occurred last year. If this were the sum of the Nvidia story, I would not recommend the stock. Thankfully for shareholders and potential buyers, there are enough positives to suggest buying the shares even with the inventory overhang.

What does a combined Nvidia and Mellanox look like?

The combination of Nvidia and Mellanox already excited the market enough that Nvidia shares have been rising consistently since the merger announcement. On the surface, Mellanox seems to bring capabilities that improve Nvidia’s competitive position. To oversimplify each company, Mellanox provides products that facilitate transmission of data, while Nvidia provides products that help to process the data.

(Source: Mellanox company data)

Nvidia will pay $125 in cash per share of Mellanox. On the one hand, the positive of an all-cash deal is Nvidia won’t be diluting its existing shares. On the other hand, this deal will essentially sap Nvidia of its cash reserves, which sat at a net of $5.4 billion last quarter. That being said, Nvidia generated nearly $700 million in core free cash flow last quarter, and will acquire about $438 million in cash from Mellanox.

As of the last quarter, Nvidia’s revenue would have represented about 88% of the total, while Mellanox would have created about 12%. When we look at net income, we find a similar ratio to the revenue breakdown. Nvidia says it expects the merger to be immediately accretive to income and cash flow and the combined company should have a few opportunities to cut costs as well.

First, Nvidia spent about 29% of its revenue on R&D last quarter, whereas Mellanox spent roughly 32%. The combined company may find some efficiencies by merging R&D efforts. Second, Mellanox spent over 18% of its quarterly revenue on SG&A, whereas Nvidia only spent 12%. Though the R&D side is difficult to predict, the SG&A line item seems more straightforward. The combined company should start off at a combined SG&A rate of about 13%. If Nvidia can get the overall cost back down to the 12% it spent alone last quarter, this would save about $50 million per quarter in expenses.

Even with no cost savings, the combined company would have generated about $750 million in core free cash flow over the last three months. This same level of production over a full year would give the combined company $3 billion in free cash flow to work with. Nvidia said it expected to return about $2.3 billion to shareholders over the fiscal 2020 year. Even with no revenue improvement and no expense savings, the new company seems more than capable of fulfilling this promise.

Growth prospects

Nvidia has some short-term challenges with inventory, but the tie-up also provides the potential for cost savings and better growth. The new Nvidia will, “power over 250 of the world’s supercomputers and have as customers every major cloud service provider and computer maker”. Nvidia isn’t standing still waiting for the merger to be competed. In fact, the company recently announced the Nvidia T4 GPU will be coming to Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN). In the headline, it said Nvidia is “making it even easier and more cost effective for customers to accelerate their machine learning inference and graphics-intensive applications”.

Nvidia’s partnership with Toyota (NYSE:TM) puts the company’s autonomous driving solutions in the hands of one of the largest automakers in the world. The company already has an agreement with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) to bring a robo-taxi to market as well. The combined company will also be able to offer combined solutions in the datacenter market that Nvidia couldn’t bring on its own.

On the valuation front, prior to the recent rise in the shares, Nvidia shares traded at about $150 and carried an EPS estimate for fiscal 2021 of $7.17. At that time, the shares traded at a forward P/E of 21, yet the 5-year estimated EPS growth rate for Nvidia sits at 8.4%. Using these figures, prior to the merger announcement Nvidia’s PEG ratio was 2.5.

If we factor 88% of revenue and income coming from Nvidia, and 12% coming from Mellanox as in the current quarter, we can estimate the growth rates for the combined company going forward.

Company Nvidia Mellanox Combined Revenue Growth next fiscal year +19.6% +10.6% +18.5% 5yr Estimated EPS Growth 8.4% 31.4% +11.1%

(Source: Estimates on Yahoo Finance – uses the 88% from NVDA and 12% from MLNX ratios)

As we can see, analysts expect Nvidia revenue growth to pick up steam next fiscal year, yet Mellanox’s EPS growth rate is expected to be faster over time. This should create the perfect storm of faster revenue growth, and faster EPS growth, than each individual company could have achieved on their own.

Mellanox should help Nvidia shore up its datacenter business. The inventory overhang from crypto should lessen over 2019. Nvidia management repeated several times that its graphics cards offer the best performance at each price point. The long-term outlook for the gaming industry is very strong. Nvidia’s stake in autonomous driving should be a growth driver for the foreseeable future as well.

Nvidia’s significant inventory issues may cause the shares to retreat in the short-term, as investors digest the length of time before this overhang is resolved. However, the capabilities of the combined Nvidia and Mellanox are impossible to overlook. Investors looking to get into Nvidia shares should consider taking a small position at present. Any pullback would give long-term investors an opportunity to build a more sizable stake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.