Teladoc Health To Acquire MedecinDirect For French Telemedicine

TDOC is gaining a major French footprint while it adds further breadth to MedecinDirect's offerings.

Teladoc has agreed to acquire MedecinDirect for an undisclosed sum.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) announced it has agreed to acquire MedecinDirect for an undisclosed amount.

MedecinDirect operates as a healthcare services telemedicine company in France.

With the deal, TDOC will gain a significant footprint in France and will provide an increased breadth of service offerings to French patients as it continues its international expansion efforts.

Target Company

Paris, France-based MedecinDirect was founded in 2010 to give personalized medical advice to patients online and via telephone.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Francois Lescure, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously CEO at ADBPharma.

Below is an introductory video about MedecinDirect (in French):

Market

According to a market research report by P&S Intelligence, the global telemedicine market was valued at $21.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $48.8 billion by 2023.

This represents a significant CAGR of 14.8% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing healthcare costs, increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, rising adoption of smartphones, as well as the growing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases.

The North American region dominated the market in 2017, accounting for 48.8% of the total market share.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

TDOC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, TDOC had $478.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $515.8 million in total liabilities, of which $414.7 million were convertible senior notes.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($8.9 million).

TDOC is acquiring MedecinDirect to expand its healthcare services footprint into the French market.

As Carlos Nueno, president, Teladoc Health International, stated in the deal announcement:

With a continued focus on our global expansion, we will now become the market leader in France with the ability to have an immediate impact on healthcare delivery in the country. On the successful foundation built by MédecinDirect, we will bring our full suite of virtual care services to multinational clients who have been eager to expand.

In the past 12 months, TDOC’s stock price has risen 56.7% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 7.7%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have mostly been negative over the past twelve quarters, even while the stock has grown significantly in value:

Analyst ratings are primarily in the ‘Buy’ category and the consensus price target of $82.00 represents an implied upside potential of 36% from the current stock price at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has remained relatively positive as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

TDOC is acquiring MedecinDirect as part of a ‘continued focus’ on ‘global expansion.’ MedecinDirect has developed a significant partner base, ‘with more than 40 leading insurance partners and nearly half of the top 30 private medical insurers [PMIs] in France.’

So, the deal would seem to be a natural fit for TDOC’s international expansion efforts.

With the acquisition, TDOC will bring to MedecinDirect a greater breadth of virtual care services that it can provide to French patients via its existing footprint.

TDOC's management said the buy will be ‘immaterial to Teladoc Health’s financial results,’ so the deal was likely valued at less than $50 million.

Assuming TDOC isn’t overpaying, the transaction rationale is in line with management’s previously stated international expansion goals and makes strategic sense.

While it won’t move the needle in financial terms, the deal provides another signal to investors that management is opportunistically expanding its footprint with a logical acquisition.

