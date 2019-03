Early April weather is forecasted to be bearish, so we are long DGAZ.

The next four weeks will be bearish relative to the averages.

EIA reported a storage draw of 47 Bcf for the week ending March 15. This compares to the -46 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -48 Bcf. The -47 Bcf was lower than the five-year average of -53 Bcf and last year's -86 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending March 22, we have a storage draw of -30 Bcf. EOS is forecasted to be 1.111 Tcf.

Bearish storage reports are coming...

If you are following the weather outlook closely, you know that the storage draws/injections for the next four weeks will be worse than the five-year average. You can see that in the deficit to five-year storage chart above.

But more importantly, the early April weather outlook remains very bearish with warmer than normal outlook in the Northeast.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

Couple this with ECMWF-EPS's long-range outlook yesterday that April would be warmer than normal, and we think the price risk is biased to the downside.

As a result, we initiated a long DGAZ position today.

On the technical side, natural gas prices broke down today from a continuation triangle pattern:

Our view right now is that if the weather outlook for at least the next eight to nine weeks is bearish relative to historical averages, the market will awaken to the fact that production is far too high at the moment.

One thing natural gas bulls do not realize at the moment is that mother nature has bailed out the bulls for the last 12 months. Weather has predominantly been more bullish than normal, subduing storage injections and pushing storage draws higher. But what happens to balances if the weather outlook is bearish?

We think this will take place in April if the outlook is warmer than normal.

Source: HFI Research

So our take is that prices will be under pressure in April, but the trajectory of prices over the summer will be dependent on weather and production. We do not have a confident view yet, but we will update as we get closer to summer.

For now, we are bearish on prices and long DGAZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.