In my previous article, I stated that Phillips 66 (PSX) had become a great bargain after the Christmas sell-off, and thus, I recommended purchasing the stock. Since then, the stock has rallied 19% in less than three months. Nevertheless, the stock still has great upside potential. In addition, it will announce its next dividend hike in May and will thus offer a nearly all-time high dividend yield.

Business overview

Phillips 66 operates in four segments: refining, midstream, chemicals, and marketing. The refining segment has been by far the most profitable segment in each of the last four years. In 2018, it generated 55% of the total earnings of the company. The segment thrives thanks to the purchases of price-advantaged heavy crude oil, which trades at a deep discount to WTI and thus greatly enhances the refining margins. In the fourth quarter, the discount of Canadian heavy crude to WTI skyrocketed to $40 per barrel. Phillips 66 took full advantage of the opportunity and thus smashed the analysts’ earnings per share estimates ($4.87 vs. consensus of $2.86).

The analysts were expecting much lower earnings due to the collapse of the benchmark refining margins in the quarter, from $13 per barrel in early October to about $6 per barrel at the end of the year. However, Phillips 66 took advantage of the huge discount of Canadian crude to the benchmark crude (WTI) and thus posted sky-high earnings. Thus, the great flexibility of the refineries of Phillips 66, which are capable of processing crude oil from various sources, proved paramount. It is also impressive that the refining segment generated 64% of the total earnings in the quarter even though the midstream and the marketing divisions posted record earnings in the quarter.

Apart from the refining segment, which is firing on all cylinders right now, the midstream segment is also enjoying great momentum. The segment benefits from the booming U.S. oil production, which has been posting new all-time highs year after year. U.S. oil production has reached 11.9 M barrels per day this year and is expected by EIA to continue climbing to new all-time highs for many more years. As a result, the transported and stored volumes of crude oil will remain in a steady uptrend and will thus greatly benefit the midstream segment of Phillips 66. In the latest quarter, this segment posted record earnings thanks to high-return growth projects that were completed in the last two years.

Growth prospects

All the U.S. refiners are looking forward to the new international marine standard, which will come in effect in January. According to the new standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters will be forced to burn low-sulfur diesel instead of heavy fuel oil. As the former is much more expensive than the latter, the huge increase in the demand for the former will greatly enhance the earnings of refiners.

Phillips 66 is ideally positioned to benefit from the new marine rules, as it has the highest distillate yield in its peer group.

The company is also the largest purchaser of Canadian crude oil, which trades at a deep discount to WTI and thus boosts refining margins to a great extent. Alberta enforced production cuts early this year and thus led the gap between the Canadian crude and WTI to shrink from $40 to about $10 per barrel. Consequently, investors should not expect Phillips 66 to repeat its Q4 performance in the upcoming quarters. Nevertheless, the still-wide discount of this type of crude oil to WTI will keep providing a great boost to the refining margins of Phillips 66 for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, Phillips 66 greatly benefits from the discipline of its management to invest only in high-return projects. Warren Buffett has repeatedly endorsed the company’s management for this discipline. Thanks to several small-scale, high-return projects, Phillips 66 has significantly improved the yield of white (high-value) products of its refineries and has thus become properly positioned to reap huge profits from the upcoming implementation of the new marine standard.

As a side note, in October, the U.S. government was rumored to be trying to postpone the implementation of the new marine standard in the U.S. The rumor caused shockwaves in the stock prices of all the U.S. refiners. However, it is doubtful whether the U.S. government has the power to postpone the new rules. Even if it succeeds in its efforts, it is only likely to do so for one or two years. Therefore, the domestic refiners will benefit from the new marine rules sooner or later.

Just like the refining segment, the midstream segment has exciting growth prospects as well. The segment will continue to thrive thanks to the sustained growth in the U.S. oil production, which will result in higher transported and stored volumes. Phillips 66 has a promising list of high-return growth projects, such as pipelines from key shale basins to the Gulf Coast and projects that enhance crude export capacity.

As if the above growth drivers were not enough, Phillips 66 has another major growth driver, namely its consistent share repurchases. Since it was spun off from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), in 2012, Phillips 66 has reduced its share count by 30%. In addition, management has repeatedly confirmed its commitment to continue repurchasing shares at an aggressive pace. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect the company to continue reducing its share count by approximately 5% per year. As the stock usually trades at low earnings multiples (around 10), its share repurchases are very efficient and greatly enhance shareholder value.

Dividend

Since 2012, Phillips 66 has raised its dividend 8 times. Even better, it has raised its dividend at a 26% average annual rate, from $0.20 per quarter in 2012 to $0.80 per quarter in 2018. Despite the impressive dividend growth rate, the payout ratio is still too low, as it currently stands at 26%. Moreover, the company has a markedly strong balance sheet, as its interest expense consumes only 10% of its operating income and its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is $20.4 B, which is only four times the annual earnings. Therefore, Phillips 66 can easily continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate for years.

Last year, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 14%, from $0.70 to $0.80 per share. Given all the above factors, I expect management to raise the dividend from $0.80 to $0.90 per share in May. In such a case, the stock will be offering a 3.64% dividend yield, which will be a nearly all-time high dividend yield.

In fact, the stock exceeded this yield only for a few days during the Christmas sell-off. It is also worth noting that the share buybacks greatly reduce the financial burden of the dividend on the company, as the dividend is distributed to much fewer shares every year. To be sure, while the dividend per share has grown 64% in the past four years, the annual amount spent on dividends has increased only 35% over this period.

Valuation

Due to the high cyclicality of the energy sector, Phillips 66 has a much cheaper valuation than that of the broad market. The stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3 since 2012 and is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. As it is reasonable to expect the stock to revert towards its average valuation level over the next 1-2 years, particularly given the upcoming tailwind from the new marine rules, the stock is likely to enjoy a 15% boost in its returns merely from the expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio. Moreover, its cheap valuation renders its share repurchases very efficient. Therefore, even if the valuation level of the stock does not expand, the shareholders will still benefit to a great extent from the sustained steep decrease in the share count.

Final thoughts

Philips 66 has exciting growth prospects thanks to the strong tailwinds facing its refining and midstream segments. In addition, the stock has an attractive valuation, and management is expected to announce a meaningful dividend hike in May. As a result, the stock will soon be offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield while the company is likely to keep raising its dividend at a double-digit rate for years. Therefore, although the stock has rallied 19% since my previous article, it still has great upside potential and will probably revisit its summer highs, for an additional 25% rally. Investors who missed the recent rally should realize that they have not missed the train yet.

