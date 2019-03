The company's cash flow could not sustain the dividend payouts, yet the new structure may allow the company to effectively deleverage.

Uniti Group (UNIT) has had its share of drama in the month of March with the bankruptcy of Windstream, its largest customer, looming over its head. Shares of the company have been under severe pressure and one of the shareholders’ worst fears were realized Wednesday when the company cut its dividend by more than 90%. This cut, combined with the release of the company’s fourth quarter earnings provides new context to bondholders, especially those holding the company’s 11.5% yielding 2023 unsecured notes as to the sustainability of the company.

Source: FINRA

Uniti’s revenue grew for the second consecutive year to over $1 billion. The company’s revenue growth also outpaced its expense growth and lead to income before taxes growing to a profitable $11 million for the year. As Uniti looks to diversify away from Windstream, CEO Kenny Gunderman happily announced during the fourth quarter earnings call that AT&T had named Uniti as a strategic tower provider and a bundled infrastructure provider to them, which should help Uniti’s revenues grow in the near future.

Source: SEC 10-K

Uniti’s balance sheet saw an increase in leverage during 2018. The company’s increased liabilities were mainly sourced from increases in deferred revenue and long-term debt. Uniti’s debt issuance created concerns from me in December when I wrote that Uniti was over-reliant on debt issuance in 2017. With the cut in play, Uniti should be able to reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet.

Source: SEC 10-K

From a cash flow perspective, Uniti had a tough 2018, just as it had last year. While the company increased its cash flow from operations and generated positive free cash flow, the $50 million in free cash flow was no match for the $426 million in dividend obligations. Uniti not only had to issue $340 million in new debt to finance its dividend payouts, but it needed to issue $109 million in new common shares, a practice that is not fruitful when common shares were yielding hefty premiums.

Source: SEC 10-K

Uniti’s debt schedule is going to need some refinancing. The company has a $640 million credit facility coming due next April. After that, the company has debt coming due in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The largest debt due is $2.1 billion in October 2022 comprising of a term loan. It is important to note that according to the company’s balance sheet, Uniti does have the authority to issue preferred shares, which could be used to pay down some of its debt.

Source: SEC 10-K

Going forward, Uniti will need to generate additional free cash flows to pay down debt and make the company more capable of refinancing near term debt. It’s important to note that the company will pay out $137 million in dividends this year due to the first quarter payout being at a higher level. The current dividend payout is estimated at $37 million annually.

Based on management’s guidance of 5% growth in 2019, I anticipate operating cash flows of $490 million in 2019 with a 5% growth rate in future years. Management mentioned capex guidance in spots during the conference call, but at one point, they mentioned capex of over $320 million, including $70 million in special capital expenditures, leaving ongoing capex of $250 million.

I believe that Uniti will need to refinance its credit facility due next year. This can be done by a loan extension or some combination of cash and preferred equity issuance. The company should be able to pay down its debt load by more than $1 billion over the next five years. It is important to note that in the event of Windstream’s cancellation of the master lease with Uniti, Uniti will have ninety days to enter into a replacement lease or face a notice of default from its lenders.

If Windstream opts to terminate the lease, there’s no doubt this announcement would cause great volatility in Uniti shares and bonds. Investors in Uniti bonds may want to look at put options in Uniti stock as a hedge against this event. If the lease is cancelled, I will be a buyer of additional Uniti 2023 below 60 cents on the dollar.

I believe that Uniti’s dividend cut is good for bondholders. The plan to conserve cash and reduce secured debt will lead to a stronger balance sheet and a better chance of seeing the bonds to pay off.

CUSIP: 20341WAD7

Price: $88.50

Coupon: 8.25%

Yield to Maturity: 11.56%

Maturity Date: 10/15/2023

Credit Rating (S&P): CCC

Additional disclosure: I own Uniti bonds maturing in 2023.