We last covered Uniti Group (UNIT) with the take that the dividend was scheduled for a big axe.

Based on the evidence presented above and the fact that in almost all outcomes, UNIT is better off preserving more liquidity than less, UNIT has a higher probability of cutting the dividend. This is true even if WIN leases is held as is. Our options calculations last showed that an annual 40 cent dividend (10 cents a quarter) is the most likely as the payout, but we will know soon for sure. We will also retest that theory that dividend cuts can never really be "priced in".

UNIT declared just $0.05 for the quarter and surprised us with a rather fitting declaration in the conference call and almost matched our thoughts to the penny.

For tax year 2019, dividends attributable to our capital stock are allowed to be approximately $180 million, including the dividend paid in January this year. Over the next four quarters, such dividends are allowed to be just under $70 million or about $0.37 per common share under our credit agreement. Assuming the full $0.37 is declared by our board for the 2019 tax year that amount would represent an annualized yield over the next four quarters of about 3.8% based on recent trading levels.

This is an excellent move for UNIT as now it is all about survival. UNIT's hand was forced by its bankers and the jump in financing rates from LIBOR + 300 basis points to LIBOR + 500 basis points must have certainly given UNIT religion.

Going concern

UNIT's auditors decided to put in the rather ominous "going concern" clause into their 10-K.

There are conditions and events which raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern and in its opinion on our December 31, 2018 financial statements, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm, expressed substantial doubt as to whether we could continue as a going concern within one year after the date the financial statements are issued as a result of Windstream’s bankruptcy petition and its potential uncertain effects on the Master Lease. Our financial statements do not include any adjustments that may result from the outcome of this uncertainty. We expect Windstream will continue to perform on the Master Lease and believe it is unlikely that Windstream will reject the Master Lease because the Master Lease is central to Windstream’s operations. We also intend to reduce our capital expenditures and dividend as well as seek external funding in order to sustain our operations.

Source: UNIT 10-K

Essentially, PWC cast doubt in the ability of UNIT to remain a viable entity for a year. While the auditors are entitled to their opinion, we think this was a vast overreach of the prevailing accounting rules. FASB ASC 205-40 provides guidance on when the "going concern" language should be used (emphasis ours). The key word here is "probable".

"In summary, FASB ASC 205-40 provides the following new guidance asa result of the issuance of ASU No. 2014-15:a. Defines the term substantial doubt about an entity's ability tocontinue as a going concern (substantial doubt) as follows:Substantial doubt about an entity's ability to continue as agoing concern exists when conditions and events, considered inthe aggregate, indicate that it is probable that the entity willbe unable to meet its obligations as they become due within oneyear after the date that the financial statements are issued (orwithin one year after the date that the financial statementsare available to be issued when applicable). The term probableis used consistently with its use in Topic 450 on contingencies.

Source: AICPA

Now most people use the word probable to indicate a greater than 50% likelihood. That is also exactly how International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) uses the term. However, US GAAP, has a very different interpretation.

The definition of probable means that there should be an approximately 80% chance the event will occur (emphasis ours) .

SC 450-20-20 defines "probable" as "likely to occur." While the assessment of these terms is subject to an entity's judgment, "likely" under U.S. GAAP typically is considered a much higher threshold (i.e., approximately 80 percent) than "more likely than not" under IFRSs (i.e., greater than 50 percent). Therefore, more contingencies may qualify for recognition as liabilities under IFRSs than under U.S. GAAP.

Source: Deloitte

Let's think about this for a minute. While we have touted the ability of Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) to negotiate with UNIT post bankruptcy, there is not a bookie on the planet that would give Windstream 80% odds of success. Even if Windstream successfully negotiated a lower lease payment, considering just those outcomes, there is just an extremely remote possibility that the lease negotiation results in a rent so low as to make UNIT default in a year. UNIT would essentially would go the "scorched earth" option if it was being forced to accept payments that would result in a non-viable UNIT and make sure Windstream bondholders are left with just worthless paper. Windstream also comfortably covers the rent with an OIBDA of over 3X. Hence, the possibility is so remote that a rent cut would be a death blow to UNIT, that we would normally assign it a zero percent probability.

But playing Devil's advocate, if we assign both outcomes a 25% probability, we are still left with one in sixteen odds or a less than a 7% chance (0.25 X 0.25) of UNIT bankruptcy in 12 months. That is a rather far cry from 80% required.

How the "going concern" language actually increased the concern for UNIT

The auditors themselves set off a chain here with their work (emphasis ours) .

On March 18, 2019, we received a limited waiver from our lenders under our Credit Agreement, waiving an event of default related solely to the receipt of a going concern opinion from our auditors for our 2018 audited financial statements. The limited waiver was issued in connection with the fourth amendment (the “Amendment”) to our Credit Agreement. During the pendency of Windstream’s bankruptcy, or at such earlier time when certain other conditions are specified, the Amendment generally limits our ability under the Credit Agreement to prepay unsecured indebtedness and pay cash dividends in excess of 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the dividends paid deduction and excluding any net capital gains. The Amendment also increases the interest rate on our Term Loan Facility, which will now bear a rate of LIBOR, subject to a 1.0% floor, plus an applicable margin equal to 5.0%, a 200 basis point increase over our previous rate. This increase will be in effect though the remaining term of the facility, which matures on October 24, 2022.

The increased interest rate will knock out $42 million of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Source: UNIT presentation

So the auditors by saying there was a substantial risk (incorrectly in our opinion) for non-viability of UNIT...actually increased that risk substantially. Ah, the irony!

What to do now?

The cut will obviously send the ardent dividend lovers out of the company. There still remain viable ways to get a good income though. We would focus on the bonds as outlined earlier in our article.

Source: Cbonds

At this point investors may also cautiously consider selling the $5 puts for January 2020.

Source: Interactivebrokers

Source: Author's calculations

The yield is really good for what we consider a rather remote bankruptcy risk and has a large price cushion in front of it.

Conclusion

We were fortunate to stay out of the equity as we did. We would never have predicted the exact chain of events that happened following the Aurelius litigation. However, the sheer risk kept us away and our last trades on this were from the short side.

Even at this point, until the the Windstream reorganization is completed, we are not very optimistic on the prospects of UNIT. We do, however, believe that the bankruptcy risk for UNIT is remote and the assets carry substantial value. The bonds are likely to recover all of their value, even if UNIT does go under and so we are still playing this via bonds. Enterprising investors can consider the $5 puts. As for those going long the common, you have our admiration and potentially our condolences.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the UNIT bonds mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.