It seems highly unlikely that the current allegations are once again unfounded ones as there have been in the past.

Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF;OTCPK:WCAGY) has been haunted by allegations of severe irregularities in their Asian businesses. At the center of the scandal, which was initially reported by the Financial Times, is Edo Kurniawan, a high ranking Wirecard manager who oversaw accounting across the Asia/Pacific region. Mr. Kurniawan has gone on leave since.

In the mean time, German regulator BaFin intervened restricting new short positions through April 18th. It should be noted that this may have an influence on the current stock price - and poses a potential downside risk at least in the short term once the restrictions expire.

Now another FT article (published March 21st) further incriminates Wirecard and its senior management, especially COO Jan Marsalek. The newspaper cites documents of the Singapore police which currently is conducting an investigation into potential fraud. The fact alone that -unlike it was the case with past allegations- there is a constant stream of new developments the majority of which is unfavorable for Wirecard affirms me in my initial feeling that this time might be different.

Wirecard AG COO Jan Marsalek

But Wait - Isn't It Always The Same Author?

Once again the article is written by Dan McCrum who also wrote the piece that marked the start of Wirecard's recent troubles; this time together with FT Singapore correspondent Stefania Palma. There are many people who believe the author who repeatedly wrote pieces critical of Wirecard to be on a kind of crusade against the Munich based company. One shareholder even filed an official complaint against the journalist. The impression of a personal feud is underlined also from Wirecard's side, which has threatened to take legal measures against the FT (yet refrained from such actions since).

Given the history that the newspaper and especially the author, Mr. McCrum, have with Wirecard, I believe that anything written about this topic gets an extra portion of editorial scrutiny before publication. After all, the FT's reputation is on the line. Surely, they would not allow their employee to go on a crusade against a German payment company without providing hard evidence.

A "Short Conspiracy" Appears More And More Unlikely

The theory that the whole situation is merely a bunch of rumors spread by short sellers and a journalist with a personal grudge against Wirecard appears more and more implausible.

The Singapore authorities -notably one of the least corrupt nations on earth- would probably not let some shady speculators betting against the stock of Wirecard instrumentalize them. They have also dismissed Wirecard's claim of cooperating with authorities. Moreover, Wirecard tried to petition the Singapore High Court to limit the scope of the investigation (which the court denied). If the company was cooperating fully and had nothing to hide, I do not believe that this would necessarily be the thing it would be most likely to do.

Also, while there are criminal investigations by German prosecutors into Mr. McCrum, it should be mentioned that he is not suspected to have published anything false. Merely the subject of the investigation is wether a particular short seller has been notified in advance of the article's publication date. I do not have any insight at all into when and to whom Mr. McCrum spoke about the release date of its article. He is of course innocent unless his guilt is proven beyond reasonable doubt. Yet even if there would have been unlawful collusion with a short seller, this does not mean that the report is false.

One last consideration: if there were organized short sellers with the intention to criminally manipulate the price of Wirecard's stock they would probably wait with the publication of new material until April 19th. Either that or we would look at the most stupid criminal short sellers in history. If you as a short seller would release your (forged) incriminating material now, you would not only be unable to profit from its release but also diminish your chance of future profits by driving the stock price down before you may enter your short position once the BaFin restrictions expire.

Yes there have been unfounded allegations against Wirecard in the past. And yes more often than not Dan McCrum was the first to write about it. Yet just as the beginnings of the company as a service provider to customers from the -notably not illegal- gambling and pornography industry did not mean that those past allegations were true, this exact fact does not make the recent reports untrue. Once again this proves that the past is not necessarily an indication of the future.

When It Comes To This Scandal Size Matters

For investors the main question should no longer be wether there is a scandal or not. The real question is how big of a scandal it really is.

To begin with, the volume of potentially illegal transfers is rather small in relation to the volume of Wirecard's overall business. The latter is, moreover, growing at a fast pace. Just how fast the annual report (to be released April 4th) will show, yet I have little doubt that the company will report good or even great numbers.

Experience shows that companies usually recover rather fast from scandals as long as those scandals are limited in scope. Take for instance J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) 2012 "London whale" scandal. Eventhough the relative and absolute amount of money involved was much larger than at Wirecard (at least as far as it seems at the time of writing) and resulted in close to a billion dollars in fines for the bank, JPM seems not to be impaired by it any longer. If on the other hand irregularities are the result of a whole system, a scandal may haunt a company for quite some time. An example would be Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF;OTCPK:VWAGY) diesel manipulations which still put pressure on the company and its stock price.

So the central questions for investors are the following: is it a painful yet limited scandal? Or have we just seen the tip of the iceberg?

If the irregularities turn out to be the result of the actions of one or a group of rogue employees who acted on their own the company will surely not look good for letting them get away with it. Yet Wirecard would have the chance to improve their internal processes and regain trust. It would probably cost some money. Some individuals may end up in jail or at least unemployed. Maybe Jan Marsalek will have to resign as COO; he might even face criminal procedures. But the company as a whole could go back to focusing on operative matters.

If however it should come to light that illegal practices occurred systematically and with knowledge or even approval of the senior management, Wirecard might suffer from the consequences for years to come. What is even worse: the payment market is highly competitive and trust by customers and authorities is paramount. A permanently damaged reputation, ongoing investigations and hefty fines might grow into existential threats for the company.

Conclusion

For investors it will be crucial how big the scandal will become. If it does not get to big, Wirecard might be interesting to long term investors. However at this time it is hard to determine the full scale of the irregularities. Thus the downside risk is considerable, even at the already lower price. In order to get more clarity investors should at least wait for the release of Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann, which I expect within the next days (before April 4th, the publication date of the annual report).

On the other hand, I would also advise every one who is thinking about entering a short position in Wirecard to consider the likelihood that even if Wirecard and/or its employees should be further incriminated by new evidence, a good deal of the downside potential may be priced in by the time the restrictions imposed by BaFin expire. Thus I believe caution in this regard is advisable. Before entering a short position a new assessment of the price and downside potential of the stock at the time of the expiration of BaFin restrictions will be necessary.

Please be aware that there are new developments around Wirecard almost daily. Thus what I write in this article may in part be already outdated by the time of its publication.

