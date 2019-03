We’ve been holders of Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) for almost five years. Today, we sold for two reasons: the principal shareholder thinks that food companies will be less profitable and the CEO recently stepped down.

From Orkla's website

I’ve written six articles on Orkla for Seeking Alpha since 2013, almost six years ago. The first time I heard of the company was reading Barron’s Rountable. Oscar Schafer was a shareholder. At the time, the dividend yield was 5.2%.

Orkla’s management team did everything that they promised. The company sold off its extruded aluminum division, Sapa, and reinvested back into food. They even paid a special 5 krone dividend . The normal dividend at the time was 2.5 krone, now 2.6.

There were two challenges that we had with owning Orkla. One was that the strong dollar hurt the Norwegian krone which hurt our holdings. Had we been in Norway, we would have made a lot more money. When I first wrote about Orkla, it took 6.25 krone to buy one dollar. Now it takes 8.54. That’s quite a drop! The second challenge is that the U.S. does not have a tax agreement in regards to dividends with Norway. When investors receive a dividend, even in their retirement accounts, they have to cede 15%.

2017 was a good year. Sales jumped 4.8%. Ebitda margins were 11.7%.

2018 wasn’t so great. Sales were up 3% but earnings per share were down over 6%.

Here is one of the two reasons that I sold the stock. Stein Erik Hagen (you will have to use Google Translate) is the controlling shareholder and owns about 25% of the company. Hagen told a reporter at Davos that he was concerned about the grocery business. “We see that people are tired of buying new things and for example changing used clothes. People would rather spend their money on new experiences, travel, food and health. We must think about what Orkla will do in 20-30 years, says Hagen.” That scared me but at the time but we still held onto the stock.

The second reason is the CEO Peter Ruzicka stepped down as CEO yesterday. He was 54 years of age. Why would a guy in his prime step down as CEO of the largest foods company in Norway? This sends a big red flag to me. As I read recently in Barron's, executives don’t step down to spend more time with their families. Many times (but not necessarily in this situation) executives are forced out or see problems.

What’s ironic is that I was always saying that Orkla wanted to become Kraft (KHC). This was before Kraft and Heinz merged. As you probably know, the company has had some growth issues and the stock got clobbered a few weeks. The famous cost cutting of 3G might not be working any longer. The Kraft/Heinz issue is part of Hagen’s concern, as far as I see it.

Retailing is a tough business. Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) and other chains in Britain have had a tough time competing with Aldi’s and Lydl. Now, Lydl has come into the U.S. Shortly after Lydl mades its announcement that it was coming here, Whole Foods sold out to Amazon (AMZN). I think that was a smart move. The grocery business is so competitive.

It only makes sense that if the grocery chains are going to feel some pain, they’ll pass this onto their suppliers—food companies. Food companies have had high profitability numbers for years. It seems that this trend is about to change.

Some of our accounts made a small profit and some lost a little. The dividend saved us. I thought it would only be fair to share with readers that I’ve had a change of heart as I’ve been so bullish for so long. Having said that, perhaps Orkla is still a good investment. The dividend yield is still way over 3% and maybe the company can still have high profitability in its key markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.