It earns more than Procter & Gamble, but trades close to tangible book value and offers a 6% dividend yield at the time of writing.

Sberbank (OTCPK:OTCPK:SBRCY) is one of the largest banks in the world with 151 mln clients worldwide and 93 mln clients in Russia (70% of population). It is state-owned and enjoys exclusive rights and preferences for most of its activities as well as returns of 20%+ on tangible equity. With such characteristics the bank should be worth much more than its book value.

A Little History

Investor needs a short background in order to understand the nature of things that will be discussed later.

Sberbank was found in 1841 as a government entity. That was the time of liberal reforms and openness to the ideas of capitalism and market economy so the government decided, among other things, to establish some sort of credit markets. But it needed an instrument to support and control them so Sberbank was found (not in the form of a traditional bank though. Its name was different either).

The system was changed completely after the 1917 Revolution. Sberbank, however, was already a huge organization so it was kept as a Central Bank instrument. For more than 80 years since then it was not functioning as a for-profit bank and served for different purposes.

1991 was a transitional year for the country. The Soviet Union disappeared and changed its form to Russian Federation. The markets became opened and Sberbank became public.

Those were dark times. Practically there were no laws, no rules and no regulation. The situation changed in the early 2000s when the country's main problems were solved and it became clear that Russia will stay alive. Regarding the banking system, the law base was established and the basic regulatory framework was created.

Those facts led to an explosive growth of banks and their assets which was interrupted by the Great Financial Crisis. Central Bank lifted interest rate to the 13% level in order to prevent inflation and tightened monetary conditions. After that the 2014 oil shock came along with political sanctions and rates were lifted again to 17%. That rate gradually declines since then.

But regulations are tightening exponentially since 2013. 30-50 banks are being closed annually in Russia because they don't meet regulatory requirements. That contributes to the state-owned part of the banking system: all 10 largest banks (except for one but that's temporary) have government as a controlling shareholder. Sberbank is the first one on that list.

Sberbank is led by former Secretary of Commerce - Herman Gref. He has pretty close ties with his western colleagues and even became a member of JPMorgan International Council. He's running the bank since 2007 and Sberbank was completely reshaped during his tenure. Mr. Gref emphasized efficiency, technology and attracted investments from U.S. and Europe. 45% of Sberbank shares belong to non-Russian residents.

So that is a snapshot of the culture in which Sberbank operates. As a careful investor will notice, the year of its foundation - 1841 - is no more than a fancy number. Of the whole 178 years of the bank's history only last 10-15 years are representative. But even those 10-15 years can be striped in periods with completely different set of economic and political conditions (that's the difficulty of investing in EMs - the ground is always shifting).

Now the numbers

In order to be conservative, let's look at the numbers of the last 5 years. Background: monetary policy is gradually loosening, regulations are tight, inflation is high, the economy slipped into recession so consumer spending is depressed, sanctions are imposed (all numbers in bln RUB except for percentages. Source: Sberbank annual reports).

What catches an eye first is, probably, the consistency of the top-line growth despite economic headwinds. Revenues and assets are growing through thick (17% interest rate) and thin (8% interest rate). What is more important, income is growing faster than assets. The bottom line is somewhat volatile though, because of changes in credit quality. More on that later.

As we can see, Sberbank earns roughly 17% on its capital base. That is at least in line with JPMorgan (one of the best-run banks in the world) which earns 13-15% and well above targets for large banks which shoot for 9-10% ROE. It is no coincidence that the equity base itself has been growing at a 16% clip being lifted up by reinvested profits. ROA is well above average either - 1.8% vs 1% for large banks.

What is really superior, though, is the efficiency ratio (operating expenses/income). Large banks try to manage this ratio at a 60% level (and that is where it stands at JPM and BAC with their 15% returns on tangible equity). 35-40% for the bank as large as Sberbank is simply abnormal.

And here the answers come to the questions raised above. Abnormal profitability in large part comes from abnormal net interest margins which are almost twice as high as average for European and U.S. counterparts (which operate in a highly competitive environment). Volatility in earnings is explained by an unhealthy rise in non-performing loans (that is a direct subsequence of the recession. With 70% of population being Sberbank's clients deterioration of consumer health leads to rising NPLs) but they are well-covered by provisions for loan impairment.

Regarding the future, Sberbank's management tends to think in 3-year time frames and provides strategic plans for these periods. First two plans fully delivered on their promises. The next in line is Strategy 2020 which is summarized below (source: Investor Presentation):

Reality

Before coming to valuation, it's important to understand the quality of numbers given above.

1) Are they accurate?

2) Do they reflect economic reality?

3) Will they repeat themselves in the future?

Regarding the first question, Sberbank reports its numbers according to IFRS. PwC is the auditor. Management has no incentive to make up numbers because executive compensation is not really based on the stock price performance but a scandal of any sort involving the nation's largest bank and Mr. Gref personally (who oftentimes stands near the President) will certainly cause an immediate and violent reaction.

The answer to the second question is 'yes'. You don't need a brain to run Sberbank. It is a near-monopoly in Russia because it serves most of the government-related transactions (and the government has 70% share in the country's economy). If you won a contract, you must have Sberbank account. If you get subsidies, you will get them to your Sberbank account. If you are an insurer, you must hold a large chunk of reserves in Sberbank deposits. If you are a utility, you are served by Sberbank. Sberbank was the acquirer bank at the World Cup (along with Alfa Bank which was responsible for ATMs). It cut a bit from every cashless transaction. That was by default. 70% of population use Sberbank products. And there is zero commission when you send money between Sberbank cards. So the network effects are in place. VTB (GREY:OTC:JSCVL) is the alternative but it is also state-owned and it is much more bureaucratic.

But there is more to Sberbank's dominant position than simply the privileges of a government-associated bank. 10 years ago there was much more intensive competition and privately-owned Alfa bank was the most customer-centric and technology-driven company in the banking sector. Now the competition has almost completely gone but Sberbank is on the edge of technology and the quality of products and services is really high.

As for the future, the company certainly has the ability to achieve at least its near term targets despite the already massive size. Firstly, the number of banks will continue to decrease and a large part of their client base will migrate to Sberbank. Secondly, the bank is going to get a considerable boost to the Fees&Commissions line due to expansion of its brokerage business (only 2% of households are in involved in the stock market in Russia now). Thirdly, the bank has significant investments in non-banking businesses which are yet to bear fruit.

And to sum up, all the expansion will get with no sacrifice for margins (remember: Sberbank is not experiencing any meaningful pricing pressure).

Valuation

So how much is it worth? Tangible book value is usually the lower estimate for banks because it roughly approximates liquidation value. However, as long as a bank is not filled with toxic assets and earns 10%+ on its capital base, it must be worth more than just its equity.

As we know now, Sberbank can sustainably earn 20% on its equity. That means that its earnings power is 167 RUB (book value per share according to latest reported figures) * 20% = 33.4 RUB. Careful investor will demand no less than 10% real return in the unstable EM so assuming 5% long-term inflation expectation it will be rather conservative to use 15% discount rate. That gives intrinsic value estimate of 223 RUB per share. (Stock price at the time of writing is 203,7 RUB. Hence price/earnings power is 6.1. P/E ttm=5.5).

But Sberbank pays only 50% of earnings in dividends. Another half is added to book value so it can grow at least at a 10% rate. We know that the company has enough room to grow but we'll assume that the growth will come to zero on year 6 because of Sberbank's already massive size.

1 2 3 4 5 6 Equity 183,70 202,07 222,28 244,50 268,96 268,96 Profit 36,74 40,41 44,46 48,90 53,79 DCE 31,95 30,56 29,23 27,96 26,74 Sum of DCEs 146,44 Terminal value 358,6 DTV 178,29 Intrinsic value 324,73

That may well be the base case for Sberbank's valuation. At 324,73 RUB per share the stock will get a fair P/E of 9.7 and P/B of 1.94.

Combining the low estimate with the base case we are getting to 273,7 RUB as an estimate of intrinsic value per share for Sberbank. That means that the margin of safety at the time of writing is standing at roughly 26%.

Annualized returns for Sberbank's investors will largely depend on the time when the gap between price and value is going to close. However, a patient investor will be additionally rewarded by a 5.9% dividend yield (the same is for ADRs which equal 4 shares each).

Risks

The risk map for Sberbank is quite specific.

1) The company doesn't face bankruptcy risk. It will not go bust until the country itself is not going to go bust like in 1990s. However, the probability of this scenario is low in current conditions.

2) There is a hidden nationalization risk. It seems hard for the state-owned bank to be nationalized but not all shareholders are created equal in the Russian market. The government and the Central Bank have the tools to make outside investors get rid of their shares at low prices. The probability of this is rather low too.

3) Sberbank investors certainly face political risks. Though the bank is not involved in any foreign affairs, any meaningful restrictions on capital flows may cause a mass exodus of the non-resident shareholder base. That will drop the price, not the value, but the stock price may stay depressed for a long period of time just because of relative illiquidity of the Russian stock market.

4) Inflation/currency risk. That's simple - ruble is unstable and inflation risks are higher-than-average in Russia.

Regarding company-specific risks, Sberbank's earnings power may diminish due to the spike in non-performing loans or inefficient capital allocation and continuing losses in ventures that are not related to its primary banking activities. Sberbank might look as a fortress and it really earned more than Procter&Gamble last year (around $13B against $9.75B for P&G) but P&G's earnings are historically much more sustainable. (Sberbank squeezed just $3B in profit in 2015. So yes, that statement in the summary was more of a marketing trick.) But that is where the margin of safety comes to work.

Conclusion

Sberbank is a very efficient bank with well-protected margins. It dominates the regional market and has clear opportunities to grow. However, investors face very specific risks they need to consider before making any decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBRCY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.