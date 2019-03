Highlights of all three biotech equities and their recent insider purchases are in the paragraphs below.

This includes one name whose stock is one of the best performers in the market so far in 2019.

Today, we take a look at three small and midcap biotech stocks that have seen recent insider buying.

Today, we take a look at three small biotech stocks that are seeing some recent insider buying. I have always viewed insider buying as a positive when evaluating stocks in different sectors. Given the complexity of the biotech space, I weight insider buying in biotech slightly higher than in other more understandable parts of the market.

Let's start with Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). This previously 'Busted IPO' has had a huge run so far in 2019. In fact, it is one of the top performers in the market through nearly three months into the year.

This rally has been powered primarily by positive Phase 2 results from a trial evaluating its Fast Track-tagged AXS-05 in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) in early January. The company also commenced a mid-stage study for another candidate 'AXS-12' for narcolepsy in late January. In early February, the FDA signed off on the protocol, design, and statistical approach of a Phase 3 clinical trial around its compound AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.

There has been quite a bit of pipeline advancement so early in the year, which the stock has been rewarded for. One would expect insiders to take some profits in the name after this huge run. Instead, we are seeing some small insider buying. On Tuesday, a director as well as the CFO bought 10,500 shares in the stock despite its big rally in 2019.

Also, Thursday morning the stock saw its price target raised to $25 from $16 at Cantor Fitzgerald which also maintained its Buy rating on AXSM. Cantor's analyst says,

'Despite the stock's outperformance so far in 2019, multiple readouts remaining this year in large indications bring the potential for further upside'.

Something insiders seem to agree with, given their recent purchases.

Next up is Athenex (ATNX), which is Busted IPO territory. As can be seen above, the stock seems to be forming a bottom at current trading levels over the past few months. In addition, so far here in March, the CEO has bought almost 50,000 shares in aggregate in a half dozen transactions from March 11th through March 20th.

This upstate New York-based biotech company is focused on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. Like Axsome, it has multiple 'shots on goal'. The company has four technology platforms, two drug candidates in Phase 3 development and two more advancing in Phase 2 trials as well as a total of 8 U.S. IND drug candidates.

As can be seen here, the company has a series of potential trial milestones over the next year or so. The next major trial milestone is scheduled for mid-2019 when its compound 'Oraxol' for metastatic breast cancer will have a Phase 3 trial readout.

Despite a market cap north of $800 million, the company receives sparse analyst coverage from Wall Street. The only analyst commentary I can find on ATNX so far in 2019 came last week when RBC Capital maintained its Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target on the stock from $35 to $29. The company's CEO seems to be signalling he believes the shares at current levels are undervalued based on his purchases in March to date.

Finally, staying with biotech stocks that begin with the letter A, we have Alkermes (ALKS). A director has picked up just over $140,000 in shares via two transactions on February 21st and March 14th. While the amount is small in the scheme of things, it is the first insider buy I can find in this name since March of 2016.

This is another name with not only some approved products but multiple 'shots on goal', several of which have upcoming catalysts, which can be seen here. The stock does seem like it might have bottomed in late 2019 after a consistent decline through most of 2018.

In late February, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application or NDA for diroximel fumarate (BIIB098), an oral fumarate in development for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, which is being developed with and will be marketed by Biogen (BIIB) if approved. The PDUFA date should be late this year.

The analyst community is not as sanguine on Alkermes as the director who bought shares in the stock recently. Since November 30th, I am counting nine Sell or Hold ratings versus just two Buy ratings. Cowen & Co. did reissue its Buy rating and $45 price target (lowered from $53) on Alkermes on February following its Q4 results. Here is the commentary from that analyst call.

ALKS reported 4Q18 revenues of $315.8MM, ahead of our $262.6MM estimate and the consensus estimate of $255.1MM. 4Q18 non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 was ahead of the consensus estimate of a loss of ($0.04)/share. As characterized by management, the company’s markets present “unique” and complicated dynamics, and commercial success for each of the company’s proprietary products has been hard fought for and a long time coming. 2019 revenue is expected in a range from $1.14B to $1.19B; the midpoint implies ~6% growth."

Alkermes currently has a market cap just south of $5.5 billion.

And, those are three biotech stocks seeing some recent insider buying for consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXSM, BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.