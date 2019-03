Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

The quarter is ending, but not before another Canadian Dividend All-Star raises its dividend. Last week was not as uneventful as expected. Investors were treated to a surprise dividend bump from one of Canada's best growth stocks. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Last week, Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF)(OTCPK:ANCTF)[TSX:ATD.B] surprised with a 12.5% dividend raise.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A $0.025 12.5% $0.125

On the back of record third quarter earnings, Alimentation Couche-Tard also announced a $0.025 per share increase to its quarterly dividend. The raise will extend its streak to nine years.

Over the past couple of years, its dividend growth rate was on a decline, and it last raised dividends by 11%. Alimentation CT also has an inconsistent dividend pattern. In 2017, it kept its dividend steady and went six straight quarters before raising last July.

This time, it raised after only three quarters. One of the reasons for the company's dividend growth inconsistency is that it invests heavily in acquisitions. It is normal for high-growth companies to divert extra cash towards their growth strategy. This has the adverse effect of affecting the timing of dividend growth.

As a bonus, Alimentation is looking attractive at these prices based on its historical P/E ratio. See F.A.S.T. Graphs below. The company's share price had remained range-bound over a couple of years, but earnings are now back on the rise as it is digesting several large acquisitions. Expect the company's share price to follow.

Expected Dividend Raises

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF)[TSX:DOL]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 0.46%

0.46% Earnings: Thursday, March 28

What can investors expect: Dollarama is the last All-Star expected to raise dividends before the quarter is out. The company has consistently raised dividends along with fourth quarter and year-end result.

Last year, Dollarama executed on a three-for-one split. As such, it makes estimating the dividend that more difficult. In years past, the company had consistently raised dividends by a penny. This led to a declining growth rate, which dropped to single digits for the first time last year.

The company has a low payout ratio (9.87%) and has plenty of room for increased dividend growth. The problem, however, is that the company prioritizes growth over shareholder returns. Opening new stores requires significant capital expenditures, and the company has historically preferred to redirect cash to its growth strategy.

Growth, however, has slowed, and the company is facing increased competition. As such, it's possible that it might start returning more to shareholders if it can't find enough growth opportunities. A penny raise might be a little aggressive, but half a penny is not unreasonable to expect.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 12.50% $0.005 $0.045

