YJ is growing rapidly despite not having a preferential relationship with a major Chinese Internet company.

Yunji aims to sell $200 million in ADSs representing Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Yunji (YJ) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a subscription-based social e-commerce platform in China.

YJ has grown revenue and gross profit quickly, is strongly cash flow positive but has significant competition in the Chinese market.

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based Yunji was founded in 2015 to develop a social e-commerce platform in China with a focus on the various daily product needs of its users and their households.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Shanglue Xiao, who previously founded Xiaoye Perfume.

Yunji has developed an app that provides its users access to a selection of products, exclusive membership benefits and features as well as discounted prices, and incentivizes them to share the company’s platform and products with their friends.

Below is a brief video showcasing one of the company's robotics-enabled warehouses:

Source: Geek Plus

The company’s platform was used by 2.5 million buyers in 2016, about 16.9 million in 2017 and up to approximately 23.2 million in 2018.

Yunji claims to have had accumulated 7.4 million members as of Dec. 31, 2018, of which 6.1 million transacted in 2018.

Customer Acquisition

Yunji markets its products by rewarding its users to share the platform and its offerings with their friends and family. Additionally, the firm holds offline events such as an annual promotion campaign for the November 11 shopping festival in China.

Moreover, the company intends to increase brand awareness through the placement of various advertisements outdoors near high-traffic locations in major cities.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven in recent years but lower in 2018, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 7.3% 2017 11.0% 2016 10.7%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

Average Revenue per Buyer has been uneven in recent years but increased in 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Buyer Period ARPB Variance 2018 $81.59 41.2% 2017 $57.77 -25.8% 2016 $77.85

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Forrester, the China e-commerce market was valued at $1.1 trillion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2022.

Major competitors that operate a Chinese e-commerce platform include:

Alibaba (BABA)

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

JD.com (JD)

Pinduoduo (PDD)

Xiaohongshu

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

YJ’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

High topline revenue growth

Growing gross profit

Reduced gross margin

Negative EBITDA and slightly negative EBITDA margin

Increasing positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $1,892,987,000 93.9% 2017 $976,374,394 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $335,777,000 74.3% 2017 $192,610,455 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 17.74% 2017 19.73% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$6,831,000 -0.4% 2017 -$16,524,545 -1.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $128,434,000 2017 $105,997,273 2016 $18,111,818

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $221 million in cash and $453.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $124.3 million.

IPO Details

YJ intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The sole Class B shareholder, Chairman CEO Shanglue Xiao, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

This structure is a way for the founder to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to enhance and expand our business operations; to enhance our technological capabilities, including our technology infrastructure; to expand and improve our fulfillment facilities; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include funding working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, and CICC.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.