Ares Capital (ARCC) has a long history of being one of the higher quality BDCs that consistently pays a dividend. Its current dividend yield of slightly more than 9% also continues to look attractive. The BDC industry has additionally largely recovered from negative investor sentiments seen throughout December last year. Investors would nevertheless be well served to be discerning in selecting the BDCs they invest in going forward as we move towards the late stages of the credit cycle.

The US economy, the credit cycle, and portfolio quality

In my previous article on ARCC, I emphasized that the US credit cycle is much further along than that in many other countries. This does not, however, imply that a major increase in defaults is on the cards in the near term as predicting the precise end of a credit cycle is notoriously difficult. Monitoring the credit quality of any BDC one invests in will nevertheless be important in the later stages of the credit cycle. ARCC reported a modest decline in the number of loans on non-accrual status in its most recent quarter whilst the percentage of its portfolio at fair value on non-accrual remained constant at 0.6%.

ARCC's $12.4 billion portfolio is also well diversified across more than 340 portfolio companies. The percentage of ARCC's portfolio consisting of senior secured loans also increased by 2 percentage points QoQ to 76%, whilst the percentage of first lien loans increased by 3 percentage points to 47%. This continued focus on increasing senior secured loans as a percentage of the portfolio is a positive move, in my view, and should contribute to increased earnings stability going forward.

ARCC's underlying portfolio companies have also continued to perform well with ARCC noting that:

Performance continues to be strong on our underlying portfolio companies. As of December 31, our portfolio companies continue to generate solid growth with weighted average EBITDA for the past 12 months increasing by approximately 5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 6% a year ago."

A sudden significant slow down in economic growth and a recession, in particular, could, however, alter this picture significantly. A recession does not, however, seem likely in the immediate future. Several economists have recently opined that although some modest tightening in credit has been seen, this is likely a result of expectations of slowing growth. These economists further emphasised that "[w]e just caution people that all of this can be rather a downshifting to slower growth, but we don't see them as recessionary". I do not, therefore, foresee that I will be exiting BDC positions out of fear of a recession in the immediate future.

The rising interest rate environment also generally has a positive impact on ARCC as the majority of its portfolio consists of floating rate loans whilst the majority of its debt is at a fixed rate. Interest rate increases are, however, likely to be far less significant in 2019 with ARCC management noting that LIBOR "seems to have paused for now". Overall, slower growth in interest rates could result in weaker earnings growth. This nevertheless does not presently give rise to concern as with flat rates NIM will likely remain broadly stable.

Dividend safety

ARCC offers a dividend yield of around 9.3% which is the second highest of the higher quality BDCs. ARCC will also pay a $0.02 special dividend for each of the next 4 quarters in 2019. This special dividend was largely driven by ARCC's continued ability to realise gains on disposals of the ACAS portfolio it had acquired in 2017.

(Source: BDC Universe)

In the period going forward, ARCC's ability to benefit from gains on the ACAS portfolio will likely be significantly lower with management noting that:

Since our purchase of the American Capital portfolio at the beginning of 201 7, we've generated investment income as well as $426 million of net realized gains on exited investments, which results in a 37% realized IRR from the transaction. Of the $2.5 billion portfolio acquired, only $683 million at fair value remains, most of which we consider to be core assets. At this point, we will likely provide less robust updates on American Capital as that story is largely complete"

ARCC's dividend overall, however, remains well covered by NII. Its 1-year average NII coverage at slightly more than 105% is broadly in line with that of the other higher quality BDCs. Its 1-year average adjusted core NII coverage ratio at more than a 110% is also strong. I am not, therefore, concerned that a dividend cut at ARCC is on the cards, barring a major downturn in the US economy.

(Source: BDC Universe)

ARCC is also one of the few BDCs who have a history of having operated during the financial crises at which point it continued to pay a dividend. Management also importantly noted that "when we increased dividends, we do it with the thought that they're not going back down". Whilst it is not possible to guarantee with certainty that the dividend will never be reduced, there is no reason for concern with ARCC's dividend at this point in time.

Valuation and Conclusion

ARCC is currently trading at a slight discount to NAV which is broadly in line with its 3-year average discount to NAV of around 3%. The stock, therefore, remains attractively valued at current levels although it is unlikely to increase substantially in the near term as there seem to be few catalysts that could drive up the price substantially at this point in time.

(Source: BDC Universe)

It is worth noting that the authorization for the stock repurchase plan has been increased to $500 million which management has indicated will be utilised if the stock trades at a more significant discount to NAV. The fact that there is a potential stock repurchase could enhance stability in ARCC's share price during a potential sell-off. It must, however, be noted that during the BDC sell-off in December 2018, the previous repurchase plan was not utilised wherefore markets would likely wait and see if it is actually used.

Overall, ARCC continues to be a well-managed BDC trading at an attractive valuation. With its dividend also being at the higher end of the scale amongst its higher quality BDCs peers and dividend coverage remaining strong, I do not foresee any reason to sell my ARCC stock in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.