As presented in our CEF Weekly Roundup, the list of top premium gainers last week included four PIMCO funds, including PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), which we own in our Income Generator portfolio. However, the most overvalued of the four right now I would consider to be PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML), which is currently sitting at a premium of +22.30% and 1-year z-score of +3.10. The current premium (!) is the highest since inception of the fund in 2002.

In fact, all three PIMCO municipal funds are relatively overvalued right now. The other two sisters are PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF), which has a premium of +10.32% and a 1-year z-score of +2.3, and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX), which has a premium of +15.76% and a 1-year z-score of +3.3.

It is also nice to point out that our recommendation from "PMF 3 Excellent PIMCO National Muni CEFs, But Only 1 Is Fairly Valued Right Now" has also played out quite nicely. I wrote a couple of months ago that:

For investors that may wish to avoid potential capital losses and possibly take advantage of mean reversion to "compound income on steroids", why not swap out of PML or PMX and into PMF for a while? One can always buy back into PML or PMX once the valuation difference subsides. Don't let mean reversion catch you out!

As the chart below shows, PMF has gained the most versus PML and PMX with nearly 3% outperformance in less than 3 months, which may not sound like much but actually corresponds to around half a year of distributions from these CEFs!

Back to the present, while all three funds are currently overvalued, PMF and PMX have actually had higher premiums in the past.

If I were an owner of any of the PIMCO municipal funds, I'd be looking to swap to another national muni fund temporarily until the valuation difference corrects. Of course, over the long term, the PIMCO funds are the best performers, but harvesting what amounts to a year or more of distributions in capital gains by hiding out in a cheaper fund could be one way of "compounding income on steroids".

Here's a screen of the national muni CEFs in the database, arranged in order of widest discount to narrowest. What immediately strikes me is that the 1-year z-scores are nearly all positive, save Nuveen Select Tax Free Income 3 Fund (NXR), suggesting that these funds are generally trading above their 52-week average discount values. One fund that I would consider to be an adequate replacement for the PIMCO funds would be Eaton Vance Municipal Income Fund (EVN), which has a good combination of wide discount (-9.64%), reasonable z-score (+0.3), and good historical NAV performances. BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust's (BTT) also looks like an interesting choice, given its 2030 term mandate. With a current discount of -8.28%, this gives an anticipated alpha of around 0.75% per year due to discount contraction, enough to cover the baseline expense ratio of 0.69%. The 5-year NAV performance is also strong at +7.32%.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor ADS Analytics also highlighted the overvaluation of PML in a recent article here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.