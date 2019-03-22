Summit Midstream: Future Concerns Outweigh Near-Term Value

Utica, which is set to be the saving grace, has seen its implied valuation through the DPPO cut by more than half since the dropdown.

Note: Industrial Insights was short Summit Midstream from October of 2018 until the distribution cut announcement as a hedge against an otherwise overweight midstream portfolio position. The note below is a combination of data shared with members - alongside Value Investor's Edge - leading up to the collapse and immediately after.

Summit Midstream (SMLP) was long been between a rock and a hard place. Investors appeared to fundamentally misunderstand the deferred purchase obligations ("DPPO"), just how underwhelming the performance of those assets have been since the 2016 dropdown, and how they would have to be paid off in the future. The capital structure has been and continues to be completely out of whack. At the time I went short, I was looking for at least a distribution cut of 30% to $0.40/quarter and some asset sales or a secondary offering. Given that the management team, headed by Steve Newby, had largely shrugged off market concerns in conference calls and presentations, I felt that these actions would likely alienate a substantial chunk of the investor base that had bought the pitch hook, line, and sinker.

Color me surprised to see the Board of Directors take action for once. Late in February, the company announced "strategic actions" to right-size this entire partnership and get it back towards being viable. There would be no slow and steady path here - the decision was made to just to get it all the bad news over with. Those actions included:

CEO Steve Newby, who has been involved in Summit for more than a decade in one role or another, was gently shown the door by "mutual agreement". Leonard Mallett, who came from Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) late in 2015, will fill in the role of interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found. As a reminder, the old CFO also left several months prior with Marc Stratton catching a promotion to that role in December.

The elimination of Summit Midstream general partner ("GP") interests and incentive distribution rights for 8.75mm common units. This comes alongside the cut of the annual distribution to $1.15/unit, representing a clean 50% haircut in the payout.

The sale of Tioga Midstream, a gathering system in North Dakota, to Hess Infrastructure Partners for $90mm to raise capital. Prepayment of the DPPO of $100mm (basically the cash raised from the asset sale) and locking in the 2020 obligations at $303mm.

There is a clear shift here towards balance sheet health, improving the overall credit profile, higher distribution coverage, and lower cost of capital. Getting rid of management that led to these issues in the first place is another positive. What's not to like? There are a couple of concerns that remain. Many of Summit Midstream assets remain in basins that I'm not structurally bullish on, the eventual leadership team here is unknown (Leonard Mallett likely gets kicked back to COO once a new CEO/CFO is found), and leverage is expected to remain a little lofty once they buy out the remaining DPPO. Is the sell-off and market discount enough today? I'm not quite so sure that we will not see lower prices.

Operational Overview

While my prior research work focused more on financial issues, the goal today is to walk through the asset base a bit more in detail. For those unaware, Summit Midstream is focused on natural gas gathering midstream infrastructure assets located in the continental United States. These natural gas assets are primarily in its so-called "core focus" areas: The Delaware, Utica, Denver-Julesburg ("DJ"), and Williston basins. As a reminder, the Delaware basin is part of the Permian in Texas while the Williston and DJ basins are located in North/South Dakota and Colorado, respectively. These are all unconventional shale plays that have been the primary driver behind domestic natural gas production growth. The party line of management is that having such broad exposures gives it a rather geographically diverse footprint which limits its direct exposure to issues within particular acreage.

However, Summit Midstream is poorly positioned nearly everywhere. While dry shale gas production is expected to grow steadily through 2050 by the EIA, substantially all of that growth is set to come from the East Coast (Marcellus/Utica) and to a lesser extent from the Southwest/Gulf Coast (Permian, Eagle Ford). Summit Midstream generates substantially all of its EBITDA today from the Piceance, Barnett, and Williston basins. While Barnett is located in Texas, it is a mature field and production has been falling steadily after peaking in 2012. Instead, most producers have shifted to enhancing existing well performance versus continued drilling. It is highly unlikely in my view that the company sees growth in its assets outside of the Northeast where breakevens are much lower and finds are more liquids rich.

*Summit Midstream, December 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 13

This is important. Substantially all of the Summit Midstream these are gathering and processing ("G&P") assets which are heavily reliant on the quality of the underlying acreage they serve. Without continued drilling activity, volumes tail off as well production rates inevitably decline year after year. While Summit Midstream has secured minimum volume commitments ("MVCs") and dedicated acreage from exploration and production ("E&P") companies, there are signs of weakness in volumes that bolster the bear case:

*Source: Author calculations using SEC filings.

To reemphasize, since 2015 dry natural gas production in the United States is up by a little more than 20% (Source: EIA December 2014 versus December 2018 comp). However, Summit Midstream has seen absolutely no growth in its daily throughput on its pipelines during this time. This includes the impact of all growth capital expenditure spending and the Q2 2016 dropdown that created the DPPOs ("DPPO Dropdown") and growth capital expenditures. This will not change with time - and in fact will worsen.

Since the beginning of 2015, Summit Midstream has spent more than $800mm in overall growth capital expenditures. The DPPO Dropdown will cost the firm the initial $360mm outlay cost plus another $400mm overall DPPO payments. Even taking into account my 2020 EBITDA expectations (which glosses over near term Utica concerns detailed below), EBITDA from 2015 will only improve roughly $100mm ($235mm in 2015 EBITDA, $333mm in 2020 EBITDA). That is a dismal return when most pipeline projects are yielding 6-8x EBITDA multiples.

Two things should be clear to investors.

Growth projects are not earning great returns

The legacy businesses are seeing substantial run-off

This is an extremely bad sign and does not make for a sustainable partnership model. I've spoken often about not focusing too much on near term DCF yield. Overall asset longevity and the ability to maintain and grow volumes organically matter quite a bit to yield-based vehicles like MLPs. Investors own these firms for stable, long term cash flow. If it was as simple as slapping a buy rating on MLPs with the highest DCF yield, everyone would be making money in this market. That isn't how it works.

Utica Shale To Save The Day?

Much of the 2016 Dropdown were Utica assets which are highlighted in the chart above. Legacy assets (Piceance/DJ, Marcellus, Barnett) have all seen throughput declines. With a lack of MVCs in Barnett and Piceance/DJ floating around near the MVCs and not seeing growth, I have substantial concerns on whether the company can maintain its cash flows post contract expiry on these assets. In Q4, the company collected $23mm in MVC shortfall payments which drove $17mm of EBITDA. This is more than 20% of quarterly EBITDA.

*Source: Summit Midstream, Q4 2018 Results

Much of these MVC shortfalls came out of the Williston and Piceance Basins; Piceance being a major driver of nearly half. While these contracts are in place for quite some time, keep in mind that any E&P bankruptcy reorganizations could impact the MVCs prior to expiry. None of the current operators in Piceance are publicly-traded: Caerus Oil and Gas, Ursa Resources, and Laramie are the major players. In speaking with those in the industry, all three widely viewed as somewhat distressed private players. Further, incentives for asking for renegotiation of the contracts are there. This isn't unusual: Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) did the same thing with its Rockies Express pipeline for instance in 2015. It essentially traded longer contract life for lower revenue on throughput and a stepdown in MVCs. There are currently no rigs operating on the Summit Midstream Piceance system - a substantial negative unless something changes on the ground. This means that by the time contracts are renegotiated, existing well flow is likely to be substantially lower than it is today, likely reset lower than even the MVCs imply.

Summit Midstream's entrance into Marcellus and Utica shale has always been the linchpin of the growth story. Without it, company volumes were likely to never see growth again. However, recent results have raised concerns on this move. Within Utica specifically, transitory concerns led to a 15% in processed volumes from Q3 to Q4. Well commissioning delays and volume curtailments related to infill drilling and completion on existing sites really had a significant impact. This was not necessarily a surprise; management alluded to a shift in production in Utica towards liquids rich and condensate plays. This is something we have seen reinforced from E&Ps time and again: see Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources (AR) statements as two publicly-traded examples. Importantly, these curtailments are expected to continue into 2019 but will supposedly begin to be offset by new production beginning in Q2 of 2019 as a major customer begins to increase their drilling activity. I agree in practice. The large swath of pipelines being developed in the area (Mountain Valley, Atlantic Coast) will help eliminate differentials and bolster a move back to dry gas production - so long as natural gas pricing remains accretive. Quantifying this, management expects the system to generate $40mm in annual run-rate EBITDA in the back half of the year versus $23mm run rate today.

The market might not be buying it completely. Management promises have not aligned with actual results here historically. The current DPPO agreement locks in pricing. If Summit Midstream is wrong about the asset and trends in the asset persist, it will significantly overpay.

In a nutshell, long term concerns will continue to weigh despite the near-term distributable cash flow ("DCF") yield. If substantial growth spending is needed to just maintain earnings, then DCF is understated and maintenance spending is not enough to sustain even cut payouts in the long term.

Modeling, Takeaways

*Source: Author calculations.

In my opinion, 2019/2020 EBITDA estimates are not really core to the story. I largely expect management guidance on 2019 has been cut enough that it is achievable. Somewhat buried in the Q4 2018 press release, management has already cut 2019 EBITDA significantly below Wall Street expectations which contributed to the sell-off.

What matters most to the Summit Midstream thesis is the exit rate of EBITDA as the company comes out of (hopefully) improved volumes in Utica and the resulting leverage post payment of the DPPOs. By my eye, I see a run-rate on the assets (prior to the Double E Pipeline which is a 2021 story) as around $340mm. Remember that 2019 guidance is $305mm at the midpoint. $340mm in EBITDA bakes in significant operational improvement in Utica ($20mm) plus contribution from the DJ Basin 60mmcf/d Processing Plant ($15mm in EBITDA) and a similar project in the Delaware basin ($12mm) which will offset a little bit of weakness in legacy operations. Risks to this estimate stem from unexpected persistent weakness in Utica, Colorado legislation impact, and greater-than-expected volume drop-offs in the legacy assets. With $95mm in distribution payments, there is clear coverage on the new cut distribution but I'm not sure that matters.

*Summit Midstream, December 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 23

With my expectation of $1,600mm in debt at the end of 2020 ($1,257mm current load plus $300mm from the DPPO plus non-self-funded growth capex), leverage will be north of 5x. While not enough to trigger a covenant violation, this is extremely far off their long-term leverage target of 4x and does not even include the $300mm worth of preferreds. While I'm all for owning leveraged plays, this just isn't a situation I want to be an owner of. Summit Midstream will have the highest leverage of any publicly-traded natural gas midstream at the end of 2020.

Taking a simplistic view on sustainable EBITDA, if the assumption is that MVC shortfall payments stay on current pace, distributable cash flow will get cut in half upon expiry in the mid 2020's - earlier if defaults and reorganizations begin. Current sky high coverage will be blown apart and covenant violations on the credit facilities will force a recapitalization. I view the refinancing of the Revolver, which will take place in 2022, as extremely difficult if there is no progress on MVC extensions.

Takeaway

Yes, Summit Midstream represents 20% DCF yield on current unit prices. However, the DPPO will remain a major overhang where the financial impact has not yet hit; interest costs there will offset any and all additional contribution from Utica. Looking forward several years, expect some tougher negotiations if Summit Midstream has not renegotiated shipper contracts outside of the Utica onto longer terms. The Revolver refinance in 2022 will be a major headache.

While I can see the idea behind a short term trade, it's a tough sell to me given there always seems to be a major hurdle ahead for the company to clear for many years to come. While not as bearish as I once was, it just doesn't look appealing to me today at current prices.

NOTE: Tired of stepping on high yield landmines in your portfolio? Investors have seen quite a lot of dividend cuts over the past year. Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating income in safe, higher yielding issues. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.