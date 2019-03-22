Paychex Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Remains Bearish, And The Stock Is Above The Upper Rail Of Its Channel

The stock has been trending higher for almost eight years, and the last four years have been defined by a trend channel.

The sentiment toward the stock has been bearish for quite some time, despite the solid fundamental performance.

Paychex (PAYX) is set to announce third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results on Wednesday morning before the market opens. This is the third time I have written an earnings preview on it, and each time the earnings roll around, I am surprised at how bearish the sentiment is toward the stock. Even after gaining 24% since its last earnings report in December, the sentiment toward the stock is still extremely bearish.

The chart below shows the two previous instances where I wrote about Paychex. In the article from September, I cautioned readers about buying the stock because it was in overbought territory, and it was hitting the upper rail of its upwardly sloped channel. In the December article, I was bullish because the stock had moved down closer to the lower rail of the channel. We will get to the weekly chart later.

Looking at the current situation, it looks more like the September setup than the December one. The sentiment is still bearish, but the stock is overbought, and it is above the upper rail of the trend channel.

The Fundamentals are Still Strong

Diving into the analysis, the fundamentals for Paychex have been attractive, and they remain so. Earnings have grown by an average of 9% per year for the last three years. Earnings grew by 20% in the second quarter and 18% in the first quarter. Analysts expect earnings growth of 21% for 2019 as a whole.

Sales have grown at a rate of 6% per year over the last three years, and they grew by 7% in the second quarter after growing by 9% in the second quarter. The overall sales results for 2019 are expected to show growth of 24%.

The management efficiency measurements for Paychex are really good. The return on equity is at 42.6%, and the return on assets is 11.02%. The profit margin is at 36.7%, and the operating margin is at 36.9%. It should also be noted that the company doesn't have any long-term debt.

The earnings and sales growth rates have been pretty consistent between the three earnings reports that I have covered now, and the management efficiency measurements have been consistent as well. The only thing that I noticed that might be a small cause of concern is that the ROE and profit margin have ticked down a little in the last six months. Even with that, Paychex is well above average in most of the fundamental statistical categories.

The Sentiment has been Consistently Bearish Over the Last Six Months

I mentioned earlier that each time I have started to breakdown Paychex for an earnings preview, I have been surprised at the pessimism toward the stock. Analysts have been constant and haven't changed a bit. There were 19 analysts following the stock in September and December, and there are 19 analysts following it now. There are two "buy" ratings, 14 "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. Those numbers were exactly the same in September and December.

The short interest ratio is currently at 6.37. The ratio was higher in September and lower in December. At the end of December, the ratio had dipped down to 2.83 and has jumped back up in the last few months. The jump in the ratio is a combination of more shares sold short and a drop in the average daily trading volume.

Paychex doesn't see a great deal of option activity, but the put/call ratio is at 0.45, and that is extremely low and indicates optimism from the options crowd. There are 12,808 puts open and 28,058 calls open. With the average daily trading volume over 1.6 million, the total open interest represents approximately 2.5 days of average volume.

Looking at all three sentiment readings, we have bearish analysts, a high short interest ratio, and optimism from the option traders. But the put/call ratio carries less weight due to the low number of shares represented.

The Trend Resumed in December, and Now, the Stock is Above the Upper Rail of its Channel

Paychex has been trending higher since mid-2011 for the most part. A trend channel has formed over the last four years that pretty clearly defines the different cycles within the overall upward trend. When the company was set to announce in September, the stock was up near the upper rail of the channel. At the December earnings report, the stock was down closer to the lower rail. It ended up dipping to the lower rail and slightly below it before taking off.

The stock has jumped by over 30% since the December low, and that is better than the 21.4% the S&P has gained since the low in December. I should point out that those percentages are based on the closing price through Thursday (3/21/19).

We see that both the weekly stochastics and the 10-week RSI are in overbought territory just as they were in September. The oscillators were close to oversold levels in December, and that is one of the reasons I was more bullish at that time.

My Overall Take on Paychex

Here is what I wrote about Paychex in September:

Overall I am bullish on Paychex for the long term. The strong fundamentals and the bearish sentiment are the primary drivers behind the bullish stance. However, I would not be looking to buy the stock ahead of the earnings report, but rather I would suggest waiting. There are two main reasons for suggesting investors wait to buy. First, the overbought levels on the RSI and the stochastic readings. Secondly, the stock moved lower on the day of the last three earnings reports. The company beat estimates the last time it reported, but the stock still dropped that day. In the two previous earnings reports the company fell short of earnings estimates and the stock also fell on those occasions.

I later added the following:

If you own the stock already, you might consider taking profits on part of your position ahead of the report. I don't expect a big down move after the report based on the slight declines on previous earnings reports. I am more concerned about a possible slide back down to the lower rail of the channel than I am the earnings report itself. If you are looking to add Paychex to your portfolio, I would suggest exercising some patience and waiting for the stock to move out of overbought territory. We could see a slow, steady drop of 10% or so, like we saw from March '17 to August '17. That would likely be enough to get the stock down to that lower rail and present a better buying opportunity.

I could leave the previous comments alone and not really add anything new. The stock ended up falling 15.6% from the October 2 earnings report through the low in December. It fell for a few days after the December 19 earnings report and then took off. Of course, so did the rest of the market.

I really do feel the same way about Paychex that I did in September. I love the fundamentals. The sentiment means there are plenty of doubters on the sidelines than can turn bullish and help the trend continue. However, the overbought levels from the oscillators and the fact that the stock is above the upper rail of the channel make me think now is not the time to buy.

If you own the stock, you should probably consider taking some profits off the table. If you don't own the stock and would like to own it, but at a better price, consider selling out of the money puts. Here is what I suggested back in September:

If you want to get paid while you wait, you could sell out of the money puts and collect the premiums. I would suggest going out four to six months at the very least and I would suggest going down to the $67.50 strikes.

I like the same strategy this time around, only I would say that the $70-strike puts would be more appropriate now. The unfortunate thing about the options currently is that the June expiration and September expiration are the only ones available at this time that suit our needs. The June 70-strike puts are trading around $0.60, and the September 70-strike puts are trading around $1.20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.