McKesson: Long-Term Technicals Remain Bullish

There is no denying that value investing is difficult. Growth investing is popular because one can hop on the existing trend and take advantage of the momentum. Value investing is all about going against the grain and investing when sentiment surrounding the particular investment is extremely pessimistic. Value investors need an awful lot of confidence in their stock picks, plus buckets of patience in order to be able to ride out what could be months if not years of depressed prices. Having the stomach and patience to withstand a market, for example, that is going vertical can be very difficult because one can believe that they're missing out on potential gains.

Valuation is secondary in growth investing as it is all about following the trend. The most important thing is that one doesn't get caught at the top. As long as one can control greed (plus also have someone to sell your shares to before the inevitable top comes), then one can be successful in growth investing.

The very opposite of this approach is to remain invested in the stock which continues to make lower lows. We have been doing this for some time now specifically with our McKesson (MCK) position. As the chart shows below, shares have been in a sustained downtrend since mid-2015. However, we are determined to stay the course for the following reasons.

As we can see from the chart above, McKesson's on-balance volume (OBV) has been rising convincingly over the past few years despite the drop in the share price. We believe that volume precedes price. Suffice it to say, McKesson's chart at present is showing that downward pressure is losing its momentum. If the downtrend were to continue, for example, selling volume should be much heavier than buying. Long-term volume numbers are clearly diverging from price, which, in our opinion, means a trend change eventually will come to fruition.

We have divergences also on the RSI oscillator indicator, for example. The recent 2018 lows dropped to lower prices than the 2016 lows. However, the RSI did not follow price to new lows. This is the second divergence we see on the long-term McKesson chart which leads us to believe that the trend change will eventually come.

When the trend change actually comes (which basically means when we start making higher highs again) can be very difficult to ascertain. The daily chart at present is giving a buying signal when we use the triple crossover moving average strategy. When we insert the 4-day, the 9-day, and the 18-day moving averages on the chart, we can see that the 4-day at present is now trading above the other moving averages.

This has traditionally been a buying signal as it confirms that the trend has changed (at least on a daily setting). Obviously, the moving averages on the chart are off a daily setting, so the pending potential up-move in the share price may not be the start of a long-term trend change just yet. However, higher weekly and yearly highs can only commence after higher highs on the daily chart. Therefore, considering that stocks more than likely printed a multi-year cycle-low last December means McKesson should be able to ride the tailwind of rising equity prices here.

We have consistently stated that the enterprise McKesson is involved in will not go away anytime soon. Even if a direct model came to prowess over the next decade, for example, valuable assets such as logistics expertise and distribution operations will continue to be adopted. The sheer scale of McKesson's operations should keep competitors at bay, especially when you consider the ultra-thin margins in this industry.

To sum up, MCK has been a very difficult hold over the past 3+ years. Equities, in general, have marched forward whereas McKesson has seriously underperformed. We continue to believe, though, that a more sustained trend change is coming in the not too distant future. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.