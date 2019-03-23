Pfizer Steps Further In The Door For Gene Therapies

Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had taken a 15% stake for a privately held gene therapy biotech in France, by the name of Vivet Therapeutics. This move is an effort to move Pfizer into this space, where a lot of these biotechs are being sought out after. That's because they offer massive opportunity to be a one and done type of a treatment. That potential has become very appealing to many big pharmaceutical companies the past few months. The focus for Vivet will deal with developing gene therapies to treat rare liver diseases.

Pfizer's Gene Therapy Push

Pfizer has taken a 15% stake in a privately held biotech by the name of Vivet Therapeutics. The reason why I think Pfizer has chosen to garner such a deal is because it has a pipeline that is targeting rare diseases. Like many other big pharmaceutical companies, it wants to shift some focus into the gene therapy field. Even though a 15% stake into Vivet is not much, Pfizer left itself an exclusive option to acquire the entire gene therapy biotech if it chooses to do so. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer paid an upfront payment of $51 million to Vivet. Vivet is due a potential of up to $635.8 million in terms of clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones being met. Pfizer will obtain the option to purchase the entire company upon completion of a phase 1/2 study using VTX-801. VTX-801 is a gene therapy developed by Vivet to treat patients with Wilson's disease.

Wilson's disease involves a person that can't eliminate copper from the body (too much copper in the body at toxic levels). The unnecessary amount of copper can be found in various organs such as: Liver, brain, and other vital organs. A normal amount of copper is not toxic, as your body needs it for the nerves, bones, and skin pigment melanin. Copper is absorbed from food, and then, the excess amount is excreted out by the bile of the liver. The problem is that those who have Wilson's disease have trouble getting rid of this excess copper. This leads to fatigue, muscle stiffness, and many other issues. If not ultimately treated, it can lead to death.

There are certain medications that can help release the copper, but ultimately, the treatment of choice for a cure is a liver transplant. The problem is that the disease is caused specifically by a defect in the ATP7B gene. This is troublesome, because this gene controls the transporting of copper out of the liver. Vivet has chosen to develop VTX-801 by using a truncated version (eliminated portion of a gene/modified) of the ATP7B gene. The reason why is because this biotech was able to show a greater expression in hepatocytes and efficacy compared to only the wild type ATP7B gene. The main goal is to restore a normal level of copper in these organs, specifically, the liver. It delivers the genetic material with the use of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy platform. Lots of gene therapy companies use this type of delivery to package genes and then send them to their intended targets. AAVs infect humans and some primate species but do not cause any disease for a person. That's why they are widely used by many of these biotechs to deliver gene therapies for treating a host of diseases.

Prior Deal

Pfizer bought a 15% stake and has the option to acquire Vivet Therapeutics for its gene therapy pipeline. However, there was a push a long time ago for gene therapy for the company just in terms of a partnership. This involves the deal that Pfizer made with Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) many years ago, before it was acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Pfizer developed a deal with Spark Therapeutics back in 2014 for a Hemophilia B gene therapy program. Based on this deal, Pfizer retained the right to take the entire program for phase 3 studies and then subsequently to market it. Pfizer initiated the phase 3 study back in June of 2018 for Hemophilia B product SPK-9001. This was a deal that Pfizer made years ago for a gene therapy. It may have been good for management to continue that focus on the gene therapy field, but on the flip side, the sector had not yet fully taken off at that time.

This encompasses the need for many big pharmaceutical companies to compete for the partnerships/acquisitions of gene therapy biotechs. Roche buying Spark Therapeutics for $4.8 billion is just one example of how much these big pharma are willing to pay to get their hands on this new type of technology. Biogen (BIIB) purchased Nightstar Therapeutics for $25.50 per share or $800 million in cash at the beginning of March of 2019. The goal for Biogen was to obtain a gene therapy company focused on treating rare eye diseases. Then, you also had AbbVie (ABBV) expand a prior deal it had made with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) for neurological disorders. All these gene therapy companies are being sought out because they are being developed as "one-off" treatments. Once a proper gene is introduced, the hope is that the patient's body will start producing the necessary proteins to be rid of the disease in question. For example, patients with Hemophilia B are required to receive Factor IX (FIX) at least 2 to 3 times every week non-stop. The goal for gene therapy is to allow the body to eventually generate the right types of proteins with the proper gene in place to forego FIX multiple times per week for life.

Conclusion

Pfizer has pushed itself to purchase a biotech that deals with gene therapy. The focus will be to use the gene therapy to treat a host of rare liver diseases with large unmet medical needs. The risk is that these programs are all in the early stages of clinical studies. For example, the Wilson's disease program has only thus far achieved proof of concept (POC) in preclinical studies. It is important to see if this data translates over to humans. There is no guarantee that any of these programs will be successful. However, the POC data for VTX-801 in Wilson's disease is intriguing, which is probably the reason why it was given orphan drug designation by both U.S. and European regulators. I believe that Pfizer may continue to assess other potential biotechs that are developing gene therapies to treat rare diseases so that it may acquire them.

