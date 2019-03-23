Boeing's Grounding: Catastrophic Crashes And Questions About Boeing's Liability And 737 MAX Aircraft Viability

Investigation + Liability + Litigation. Secondary to fixes and getting aircraft flying again. The ongoing investigation may result in liability to Boeing but aircraft will be back flying before completed.

By Vaughn Cordle, CFA and Don McGregor, USAF Maj Gen ((ret))

Executive summary

On October 29, 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea twelve minutes after takeoff with 189 passengers and crew on board. On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed six minutes after takeoff with 157 passengers and crew. In March 2019, the Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner was grounded by airlines and governments worldwide following the two crashes, which occurred less than five months apart, killing all 346 people aboard both flights.

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the MAX, its newest version with more fuel-efficient engines, is a central part of Boeing's strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.

On March 11 Ethiopian Airlines announced it had grounded its 737 MAX 8. On March 11, the China Civil Aviation Administration, citing its zero-tolerance policy for any safety hazards, became the first government authority to ground the 737 MAX 8. Shortly after, the aircraft was grounded in the European Union ((EU)), Indonesia, Mongolia, Singapore and other countries, either voluntarily by airlines or by order of their respective governments. In the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration ((FAA)) initially stated that it had “no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft [737 MAX series].” But on March 13 the FAA updated their position stating, “The agency made this decision [grounding] as a result of the data gathering process and new evidence collected at the site and analyzed...” The FAA further explained the grounding decision describing the similarities of the two crashes (Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines) and the "possibility of a shared cause" for the accidents.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Office of Inspector General (OIG) opened an audit and evaluation of the FAA's 737 MAX series certification process and a criminal investigation looking into the aircraft’s safety-review process. As part of the criminal investigation, the federal grand jury, based in Washington D.C., issued a subpoena on behalf of the U.S. Justice Department for documents related to the development of the 737 MAX series. The FBI has also joined the criminal probe in a support role.

Bottom Line Up Front

Problem definition: Bad sensors (AOA and/or airspeed) + erroneous data (sensor inputs) + MCAS inputs (nose down trim correction) + incorrect pilot reactions (lack of training) = Crash

Worse Case Solution: Hardware + Software + Training procedures/manuals + DOT Investigation = Fix

Best Case Solution: Software + Training procedures/manuals = Fix

Worse Case Timeline: [Hardware: 3-6 months to fix (Boeing + Vendor)] + [Software: 2-3 weeks to fix (Boeing + FAA)] + [Training: additional 1-3 months to fix (carrier dependent)] + [DOT Investigation: 1-3 months (results, penalties, and fixes) = 5-13 months

Best Case Timeline: [Software: 2-3 weeks to fix (Boeing + FAA)] + [Training: additional 2 weeks to 3 months to fix (carrier dependent)] = 1-4 months

Milestone Announcements

1) Boeing software fix (done)

2) FAA approval

3) Software Implementation

4) Training Completion

5) 737 MAX back in the air (could occur before training completion)

6) DOT Investigation completion

Probability: 100% certainty if our assumptions are correct.

Contributing Factors

Largest — Pilot error is likely the largest contributing factor. The pilots at Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines had the means to control the aircraft using existing emergency equipment and procedures (liability on carriers).

Next Largest —Boeing’s omission in terms of disseminating critical MCAS characteristics to FAA and carriers prior to the Lion Air crash and during aircraft certification (liability on manufacturer).

Least — The least contributing factor is faulty sensors that provided erroneous data to flight control computers which activated MCAS (liability on manufacturers—not just Boeing).

Unknowns: Investigation + Liability + Litigation = Manufacturer, vendors, carriers, and FAA value. Regardless, secondary to fixes and getting aircraft flying again. The ongoing investigations may result in liability to Boeing but aircraft will be back flying well before they finish. Ongoing crash investigations could find negligence on foreign carriers to properly carry out Boeing’s recommended training and software fix. Regardless of these unknowns, aircraft will get fixed.

How the MCAS system and its flight control shortcomings contributed to the crashes

When Boeing developed the 737 MAX series, a new system called Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation system (MCAS) was added to counter changed flight characteristics due to the addition of new more powerful CFM Leap 1 engines The MCAS system uses a trimable horizontal stabilizer, along with the elevators, to prevent a stall (nose high and slow airspeed) by controlling the aircraft’s pitch (nose down). These changes were needed to meet FAA certification requirements.

The MAX’s larger Leap 1 engines create more lift (nose up) at higher Angles of Attack ((AOA)) generating greater pitch-up moment than the older CFM56-7 engine of the 737 NG. The MCAS was added as a certification requirement to minimize the handling difference between the MAX and NG.

To allow for larger, more fuel-efficient engines on the 737 MAX wing (16% improvement), the engines were moved forward. This forward movement also moved the aircraft Center of Gravity ((CG)) 8 inches forward. This change in the CG creates a tendency for the aircraft to pitch up, especially in high thrust conditions (i.e. climb-out thrust). During high AOA and slow airspeed flight situations, this pitch up bias can aggravate impending stall conditions. To compensate, new MAX flight-control law changes from speed trim to a more aggressive MCAS trim because the MCAS reacts more quickly to AOA changes. MCAS activates automatically (unknown to pilots) under four flight conditions: (1) nose is high or high AOA sensed by AOA airspeed and altitude sensors, (2) the autopilot is off, (3) when flaps are up, and (4) steep turns (highly unlikely condition in either the Lion Air or Ethiopian Airlines accidents). An important note is that the MCAS system is activated only when the pilots are manually flying, which is normal on climb-out, and cannot be disengaged by manual stabilizer movement (pulling on the yoke).

Faulty angle of attack indicator identified

It appears that an AOA sensor may have sent erroneous signals to the aircraft’s new MCAS software that automatically pushes the plane’s nose down to prevent a stall. Boeing’s chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said Sunday (March 17, 2019) that his company is finalizing software updates and pilot training protocols to address problems that have emerged “in response to bad sensor inputs.” He did not specify which sensors.

Over the past five years, AOA sensors have been identified as problems more than 50 times on U.S. commercial airplanes, although no accidents have occurred over millions of miles flown, according to reports made to FAA’s Service Difficulty Reporting database.

The FAA reports include 19 reported cases of sensor problems on Boeing aircraft, such as an American Airlines flight last year that declared a mid-flight emergency when the plane’s stall-warning system went off despite normal airspeed. The Boeing 737-8 landed safely. Maintenance crews replaced three parts, including the angle-of-attack sensor, according to the FAA database.

The angle-of-attack sensors on the fatal Lion Air flight were made by Minnesota-based Rosemount Aerospace, a subsidiary of United Technologies. The model is commonly used on commercial aircraft but “appear to have a greater susceptibility to adverse environmental conditions” than sensors made by a third company, the FAA reports.

All signs point to pilot error and inadequate training

The [MCAS-activated] runaway stabilizer trimevent that occurred during the Lion Air flight was most likely triggered by a faulty AOA sensor (the 737 Max series use only a single-source AOA input out of two available probes). In normal flight conditions like climb-out, the pilots are flying manually and at high thrust settings. inaccurate AOA signals sent to the aircraft flight control computers may have contributed to the aircraft believing it was in a stalled situation (high AOA and slow airspeed), automatically triggering the MCAS system. The high thrust and airspeed condition on climb-out magnified the MCAS movement of the stabilizer creating an aggressive nose-down flight change or what pilots refer to as a “startled moment.” In other words, the action most likely lifted them of their seats (negative G forces) making it even more difficult for the pilots to control the aircraft. The combination of an unexpected aggressive aircraft movement, low altitude and the startled effect may have heightened the need to correct the problem.

Pilot reactions were most likely quick using either counter [yoke-mounted] electric trim to help pull out of a dive or just brute force overcoming MCAS nose-down inputs by pulling back on the yoke. Regardless, once the pilots recovered to level (or a climb) flight attitude, the erroneous sensor data, still feeding MCAS, forced it to reactivate (after 5 seconds using counter trim) or continue as the pilots eased up on the yoke. This can create an oscillation or battle between the aircraft and the pilots producing hazardous results, like a full limit nose-down pitch getting the aircraft in a severe enough downward position without enough altitude to recover.

However, regardless of software and/or hardware failures or flight conditions, the outcome would have been very different if the pilots had deactivated the stabilizer trim—an already established emergency action procedure. This is a simulator trained procedure on all Boeing and Airbus aircraft, by all operators worldwide. It’s a memory “time critical” procedure and because the phase of flight (e.g., low altitude) may not allow enough time to research the problem or go through a set of lengthy checklists.

Pilots can deactivate the MCAS and stop an uncommanded trim in two ways: via the yoke-mounted electric trim switches or by using the STAB TRIM CUTOUT switches on the center console. The trim switches interrupt the MCAS for 5 seconds and establish a new stabilizer trim reference point, but as described in the previous paragraph, does not de-power the MCAS and the speed-trim system.

In defense of the pilots, the urgency (or startled moment) of the manual maneuver at low altitude would be exceptionally challenging given the unexpected and increasingly larger swings in the nose-down pitches. Another important point is that since MCAS is part of the augmentation system and the fact that it operates automatically may have been the reason Boeing did not put out descriptions and an associated MCAS emergency procedure—not being delinquent but because severe high AOA flight conditions or uncommanded trim would be covered in other existing emergency procedures. By this we mean that the emergency procedure to handle MCAS issues already exists in other airlines’ checklist procedures, like runaway trim or unreliable airspeed emergency procedures. Without a specific checklist to deal with an [unknown] MCAS fault could lead pilots to misidentify the problem and thus miss the correct checklist procedures or not identify the problem at all which may have been the case with the Lion Air crash. In the case of the two crashes, the pilots likely followed the wrong checklist (or no checklist) procedure which may have led them to battling the aircraft. For example, an easy fix would have been to switch off the stab trim switches.

The FAA said it planned to mandate changes in the system to make it less likely to activate under less than stalled conditions. The agency and Boeing said that in addition to software fixes they will reiterate already prescribed (or new) emergency procedure training and references to it in flight manuals.

Most likely accident scenario

Both Lion and Ethiopian aircraft were in the climb phase when the problems occurred. Two important conditions that may have been contributing factors were (1) both engines (or throttles) were in climb power—lots of thrust from those new, bigger engines (produce a nose up tendency)—and (2) the higher throttle setting may have played a later role as initial nose down trim possibly accelerated airspeed, making it harder to pull up the nose and recover. Additionally, with respect to the throttles, the pilots are not just fighting the nose position but also throttle movements to adjust for aggressive nose down, nose up, oscillating conditions. Airline pilots rarely fly with auto-throttles off so the throttles automatically adjust to flight conditions (i.e. slow, they increase thrust; and fast, decrease thrust without pilot input) possibly adding to already aggravated flight conditions. Other key points are that the pilots are manually flying and flaps are up (two conditions for MCAS activation). The fact that they are close to the ground makes nose down recoveries or stalled conditions in large airline-type aircraft very difficult. It appears from the Lion Air crash that the pilots fought at least two dozen uncommanded nose-down trim movements by MCAS. It is reasonable to assume that the Ethiopian pilots faced similar challenges.

Another significant contributing element is the fact that due to MCAS’s automatic activation there are no MCAS-ON like messages/indicators displayed on the pilot’s flight screens. In other words, the pilots were in the dark about what was causing the pitch problem. Based on feedback from Boeing and carriers, it appears that the MCAS system was not highlighted to carriers or even included in their flight manuals. A possible critical (and unintended) oversight by Boeing who argues that it was not necessary to inform pilots of the MCAS since it is automatically activated at extreme (less likely) flight conditions and that pilots are already overwhelmed with too much information. As such, the problem would not be known to the pilots. This may have been the main reason carriers did not properly incorporate information offered by Boeing to address possible MCAS input sensor failures or errors.

As MCAS senses a high AOA input (valid or erroneous), it nudges the nose downward according to Mach number (airspeed)… i.e. less stabilizer movement at higher speeds and more movements at slower speeds. The pilots react by trimming (pitch inputs) or pulling the aircraft upward while MCAS is still trimming down. Once level or the aircraft climbs back to altitude or reestablishes a climb, if the same erroneous inputs are fed into the system, then MCAS will reinitiate a nose down push after five seconds. The nose continues to track down. If not taken care of (training issue), then an oscillation develops and if aggravated can either stall or create a severe nose down condition. Or if the MCAS system continues to reactivate before the pilots pull out of a dive, then it may continue to push the aircraft downward until the pilots without enough altitude can no longer recover (emergency training issue).

Boeing’s Bulletin and FAA’s emergency order defines the problem and updates flight manuals

After the Lion Air crash, Indonesian investigators identified a faulty AOA sensor. Boeing’s Bulletin number TBC-19 directive stressed that pilots should follow procedures in the fight manual when erroneous data is present. The bulletin lists 9 indicators that would alert the pilot to an erroneous AOA sensor. Increasing nose down control forces is one of the indications—runaway stabilizer trim—and clearly, the one that must be addressed immediately by flipping off the STAB TRIM CUTOUT switches.

The FAA followed up with an emergency order requiring U.S. airlines to follow Boeing instructions and add MCAS information to pilot manuals. For U.S. carriers, with the Ethiopian accident, the fix was considered already in place and the most likely the rationale for holding off on grounding the aircraft in the U.S.

In addition, and critical to possible liabilities for Boeing, the Ethiopian Airline CEO has verified in a letter to customer and the general-public that they were also provided the above MCAS information, Boeing recommendations and training procedures after the Lion Air accident. Further adding, he stated that all their pilots were informed and recommended training provided. The similarities of the two accidents (or new evidence of a systemic issue) is why U.S. regulators followed suit and grounded the MAX series aircraft

Boeing’s bulletin provides additional information not provided during the MAX aircraft certification

During the certification of the 737 MAX, Boeing did not fully disclose the severity of the trim (nose-down pitch) that the MCAS would command in the event of faulty inputs from AOA sensors and a flawed software design. One major MCAS shortcoming is that Boeing designed the system to receive input from only one of the AOA sensors during each flight. The left and right sensors alternate between flights, sending AOA data to the Flight Control Computers (FCC) and the MCAS. This only allowed one sensor to send data instead of designing a redundant system where the aircraft would use another AOA sensor in case of erroneous data or failure.

Operators and regulatory agencies were supposedly unaware of the severity and degree of the MCAS commanded nose-down trim. Each attempt to stop the pitch down would reset the MCAS in a way that resulted in ever more nose-down trim. Perhaps—and this is only an assumption—Boeing was unaware of the faulty software and how it would impact the flight controls if there was erroneous AOA sensor input. Or they felt that the system would only be activated in extreme flight conditions and there were already existing emergency procedures to take care of other than stalled flight situations.

If the degree in which the MCAS commands the trim were known during the safety analysis and certification, the regulatory agencies would have required additional redundancies in addition to updated MCAS software, such as requiring inputs from both AOAs—this in addition to other system safe-guard redundancies.

In terms of making sense of the timeline of events, the aircraft gained FAA certification on 8 March 2017 but Boeing did not provide the airlines and regulatory authorities with the critical new information [bulletin TBC-19] until November 6, 2018, eight days after Lion Air flight 610 had crashed (October 29, 2018). This suggests that Boeing was unaware of the seriously flawed MCAS software and its exaggerated effect on horizontal stabilizer trim prior to the Lion Air crash. Or if known, and this is speculation, willingly left out full MCAS trim authority to FAA regulators to quicken the certification process. Anonymous FAA and Boeing sources say that this new MCAS command information would have put the system in a different “catastrophic failure” category forcing Boeing to address the problem and adding significant time and cost to the certification process. The withholding of this MCAS information is at the heart of the current DOT OIG investigations.

Boeing’s Flight Crew Operations Manual Bulletin number TBC-19 dated November 6, 2018

Subject line of the bulletin: Uncommanded Nose Down Stabilizer Trim Due to Erroneous Angle of Attack ((AOA)) During Manual Flight Only

Reason: To Emphasize the Procedures Provided in the Runaway Stabilizer Non-Normal Checklist ((NNC))

Background Information

The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee has indicated that Lion Air flight 610 experienced erroneous AOA data. Boeing would like to call attention to an AOA failure condition that can occur during manual flight only. This bulletin directs flight crews to existing procedures to address this condition.

In the event of erroneous AOA data, the pitch trim system can trim the stabilizer nose down in increments lasting up to 10 seconds. The nose down stabilizer trim movement can be stopped and reversed with the use of the electric stabilizer trim switches but may restart 5 seconds after the electric stabilizer continue to occur unless the stabilizer trim system is deactivated through use of both STAB TRIM CUTOUT switches in accordance with the existing procedures in the Runaway Stabilizer NNC. It is possible for the stabilizer to reach the nose down limit unless the system inputs are counteracted completely by pilot trim inputs and both STAB TRIM CUTOUT switches are moved to CUTOUT.

Additionally, pilots are reminded that an erroneous AOA can cause some or all of the following indications and effects:

Continuous or intermittent stick shaker on the affected side only.

Minimum speed bar (red and black) on the affected side only.

Increasing nose down control forces.

Inability to engage the autopilot.

Automatic disengagement of autopilot.

IAS DISAGREE alert.

ALT DISAGREE alert.

AOA DISAGREE alert.

FEEL DIFF PRESS light.

Operating Instructions

In the event an uncommanded nose down stabilizer trim is experienced on the 737-8/-9, in conjunction with one or more of the above indications or effects, do the Runaway Stabilizer NNC ensuring that the STAB TRIM CUTOUT Switches are set to CUTOUT position for the remainder of the flight.

Boeing’s new service bulletin was sent to all operators of the MAX series aircraft, including Ethiopian Airlines, four months before Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 hit the ground at 500 mph. In other words, as we have stated, the airline had critical information that should have prevented the crash.

The service bulletin was the prelude to the formal emergency airworthiness directive from the Federal Aviation Administration ((FAA)) issued the following day on November 7, 2018. The FAA said the directive was prompted by an “analysis performed by” Boeing that found “an erroneously high angle of attack ((AOA)) sensor input” can cause “repeated nose-down trim commands of the horizontal stabilizer.” The emergency directive calls for U.S.-based 737 MAX 8 and 9 operators to revise operating procedures to flight crew handling runaway horizontal stabilizer trim motion.

As a point of emphasis, on the catastrophic Lion Air flight—Boeing issued the new bulletin 8 days later—the angle-of-attack sensor sent erroneous readings indicating the plane’s nose was pointed dangerously upward. This signaled the MCAS to activate the horizontal stabilizer to push the nose down to prevent a stall. Unfortunately, the pilots did not have the new flight manual updates.

Southwest updates its MAX cockpits with AOA indicators

Because of the Lion Air crash, Southwest added new AOA indicators on the large display screens for its new 737 MAX deliveries from Boeing. With the largest group of trained 737 pilots in the world, Southwest wants its pilots to have a supplemental cockpit panel cross-check in the event there is an erroneous AOA data signal that may activate the stall protection system. Delivery of these newly-equipped aircraft started in late December last year. The new control panel indications provide “continuous visual feedback to the Flight Crew allowing identification of an erroneous AOA that could lead to un-commanded stabilizer trim actuation,” according to an internal message provided to the Southwest pilots.

Deactivating the electric Stab Trim system would have prevented the crashes (further detail)

The Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines pilots faced a flight control emergency that is akin to a runaway stabilizer trim scenario trained in simulators by airlines worldwide. This is a widely-known procedure and trained procedure for both Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Tragically, at the time of the Lion Air crash, pilot training and flight manuals did not include the existence of MCAS. However, a runaway stabilizer trim—if uncommanded and unwarranted—is a trained procedure. The pilot’s attempt to override the auto trim system would result in the MCAS resetting and retrimming repeatedly until auto-trim hit full trim down. The flawed MCAS software that created the additional problems and distraction—a full nose-down pitch after repeated pilot yoke pullbacks—likely confused and distracted the pilots and is a contributing factor that investigators will consider.

When a triggering threshold AOA is reached, the MCAS commands 0.27 degrees of aircraft nose-down stabilizer deflection per second for 9.3 seconds—a total of 2.5 units of trim. When the Flight Control Computer (FCC) reads the AOA as back to below the threshold, the MCAS is reset, and the aircraft’s trim returns to the pre-MCAS configuration. Inaccurate AOA data will trigger the MCAS every 5 seconds until the data is corrected or the system is disabled. This unusual trim response should have not distracted the pilots from identifying the real problem, a runaway stabilizer trim. Since it was unwarranted trim, the proper procedure was to turn off the STAB TRIM CUTOUT switches to deactivate both the electric trim and the MCAS.

All Boeing and Airbus aircraft, including the 737NGs/MAXs, have STAB TRIM switches, one for the autopilot and one for the normal electric trim. Using these switches would immediately disable the electric trim. These switches are used when there is a trim runaway situation, but the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airline pilots crew misdiagnosed the problem and therefore failed to follow the proper procedure. Accidents, where the aircraft is out of control at the time of impact because of mechanical failure or pilot error, fall into the category of uncontrolled flight into terrain. The regulators could determine that the pilots’ inadequate management of the aircraft’s controls and systems resulted in catastrophic loss of aircraft and life. Perhaps they were improperly trained. If the pilots were unaware of the MCAS system and improperly trained to identify and deal with a runaway trim, this suggests that the two airline operators and Boeing may be culpable and liable.

Records show that federal aviation authorities received at least 11 reports concerning perceived safety problems with the 737 MAX prior to the crashes.

Off-duty pilot properly diagnosed the runaway stabilizer trim problem and saved the day

We now know that an off-duty pilot was sitting in the cockpit jump seat on an earlier flight [than Lion Air flight 610] whose pilots also fought to control its nose-down pitching 737 MAX shortly after take-off. The deadheading pilot correctly diagnosed the problem and told the crew how to disable the malfunctioning system causing the pitch-down dives—a runaway stabilizer trim. The pilots followed his lead and turned off the STAB TRIM CUTOUT switches. The flight control problem was solved, and the pilots saved the aircraft and the passengers. Turning off the stabilizer trim switches is a checklist item that pilots for most airlines are required to memorize when there is a runaway stabilizer trim.

By contrast, the crew on the flight that crashed the next day didn’t know how to respond to the malfunction, said one of the people familiar with the plane’s cockpit voice recorder recovered as part of the investigation. They can be heard checking their quick reference handbook, a summary of how to handle unusual or emergency situations, in the minutes before they crashed, Reuters reported, citing people it didn’t name. The Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed on 10 March 2019—116 days after Boeing issued the bulletin.

A critical point here is that a “runaway trim” emergency procedure is an already existing emergency procedure and was reiterated to Ethiopian Airlines by Boeing, as validated by the CEO. These procedures are “memory items” or “immediate action” that must be known and acted upon without referencing a checklist. Obviously, the Lion Air pilots did not recognize the problem or were improperly trained and did not know to execute the already established immediate actions for runaway trim.

Is Boeing negligent or liable because they did not disclose MCAS’s full trim authority and shortcomings during the safety analysis (further detail)?

It might be argued that Boeing was negligent for not emphasizing the severity of the auto trim swings [commanded by the MCAS software given certain sensor failures] to airline operators and regulatory safety agencies such as the FAA when the new aircraft was being certified. If Boeing knew this information and communicated it to the FAA, the new system should have been classified in the catastrophic failure category, not the less severe hazardous failure or major failure categories during the safety analysis required to certify the new aircraft. This category would have required the FAA to mandate additional redundancy (two channels, more than one sensor source) in the new system. The current MCAS system receives data from a single AOA sensor and we know it was a single AOA sensor failure that contributed to the Lion Air 610 tragedy.

Perhaps Boeing believed the MCAS system was safe and therefore did not think the additional information presented in Bulletin number TBC-19 was necessary during the MAX safety analysis during the certification process. Perhaps they were unaware that a faulty AOA sensor would result in a runaway stabilizer trim event that would be exacerbated by pilots trying to manually override the auto nose-down trim. MCAS commanded the horizontal tail 2.5 degrees, not the originally disclosed limit of 0.6 degrees. That number was new to FAA engineers who had seen 0.6 degrees in the safety assessment. Both the FAA and foreign regulatory authorities were not aware of the larger down-pitch that would occur if MCAS commanded the stabilizer trim without pilot input. MCAS was capable of moving the tail more than four times farther than was stated in the initial safety analysis document. This likely was considered critical information in the assessment of the hazard involved in the failure of the sensor. The higher limit meant that each time MCAS was triggered, it caused a much greater movement in the tail than specified in the original safety analysis document.

The limits of the system’s authority to move the tail apply each time MCAS is triggered, and it can be triggered multiple times, as it was on the Lion Air flight. Every time the pilots reset the switches on their control columns to pull the nose back up, MCAS would have commanded new increments of 2.5 degrees. Every time the pilots pulled back on the yoke to pull the nose back up, MCAS would have been activated again (assuming they used manual trim) and this allowed new increments of 2.5 degrees. So, after a few pullbacks, the full extent of the tail stabilizer was at a full stop, pushing the nose down. The aircraft crashed into the Java Sea. A subsequent report suggested that a faulty sensor might have triggered the automatic flight control system into a series of 26 dives at under 5,000 feet.

The pilots were unaware of the automatic features of the new MCAS system because it wasn’t in their manuals. Even U.S. airline pilots said they were unaware of the MCAS prior to the Lion Air disaster. So, it could be argued that Boeing was negligent by not informing the airlines about the MCAS and not incorporating the required fail-safes into the system.

Did Boeing cut corners to sell more aircraft that require less training time?

If Boeing did know about the full swing in pitch that would occur during certain failures and did not provide the correct information to the FAA or operators, this suggests culpability on its part. If so, it could be argued that Boeing cut corners to speed the certification process and meet key production timelines (increase sales and profits) of the MAX aircraft. This would also save the operators time and money because the 737 MAX requires less simulator training. It’s a difference training course for a common fleet type that has some changes in systems, but not the full-blown course required for a new aircraft type which carries significant costs for the operator. However, even if true, what would be the liabilities for not disclosing this information to the FAA when the aircraft was undergoing safety analysis?

Much of this problem could have to do with the FAA delegating too much of the safety review to Boeing. Thus, putting into question the accuracy and needed detail to properly certify the aircraft. This could have allowed Boeing to provide much of the engineering input and analysis that resulted in the aircraft’s new MCAS system to be mischaracterized as less than catastrophic in the safety analysis.

What is the longer-term viability of Boeing’s fix to be rolled out in April?

Very high—although the accidents are not completely Boeing’s fault, they may be at fault for withholding information from the FAA during the safety review process. How this affects their overall credibility and future viability is unknown, but historically aircraft manufacturers, especially one the size and importance of Boeing, usually work through these problems quickly acknowledging their error or negligence and fixing the problems.

Most airlines will likely have an initial software fix in place within weeks. A short-term fix maintains viability. If it also involves a hardware issue, such as a faulty AOA sensor, then viability is still the same, but it will take longer to get the 737 MAX flying again because the full fix will take longer. Additionally, delays will most likely occur due to FAA and carriers recertifying fixes and adding additional simulator training.

Meanwhile, airlines will adjust schedules to work around the grounded aircraft, and most already have.

There are currently 350 MAX 8s in operation (though many are grounded) worldwide. There are also 5000 orders for MAX 8s pending (in a worldwide total of over 25,000 aircraft, all types). Therefore, the present number of MAX 8s, current and pending, is just over 1% of all airline aircraft. American operates 24 MAX 8s out of 995 aircraft or 2% of its total mainline fleet. Southwest has 34 MAX 8s out of 760 or 5%. United has 9 MAX 8s out of 755 or 1%. Alaska has 32 orders out of 155 total aircraft (6% of the fleet but a June delivery). WestJet 13 MAX 8s out of 121 or 10%. China is one of Boeing's biggest customers for the aircraft with 96. Each carrier and associated ruling regulatory body will need time to bring the aircraft back online. But the MAX 8 will be back in the air soon. In a way, Boeing, and this important jet is just too big to fail.

