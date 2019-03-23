5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (March 2019)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 36% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

Irrespective of market direction or sentiment, it's always a good idea to keep your wish list ready by separating the wheat from the chaff.

The markets have been on a steady upward move since the beginning of this year. Yet, it is still 4% below its all-time high.

The markets have continued their steady move upwards since the beginning of this year, as visible from the chart below. Stocks are no longer cheap as the market is only about 4% below its all-time high. However, it has yet to make a new high. Most market participants believe that bulls are back in control while some still believe it to be a bear market bounce rally. Only time will tell.

S&P 500 ETF ( SPY) 6-months chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance.

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that may be trading cheap on a relative basis to the overall market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We also look at the sustainable dividend payout. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that is not the only criteria that we apply. While offering relatively cheap valuation, we also demand that the stocks we select have a solid dividend history and manageable debt and investment grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, and dividend-paying companies trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of the value-oriented readers some of the dividend paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setback like missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of many more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) yields less than 2%. If we are the dividend and income investors, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2000 such companies trading on US exchanges including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 350 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so, in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we get a smaller set of 77 companies, compared to last month since the markets have moved higher and boosted prices for most companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market-cap >=10 billion

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past 5-years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20

Distance from 52-Week High < -15%.

Below is the complete list of 77 companies that we got by using the above criteria, sorted on the ticker/symbol.

Company Name Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % P/E Close price (03/15 /2019) 52 Week High Distance from 52-Wk High AbbVie Inc. ABBV 119.98 5.26 18.92 9.37 81.34 119.75 -32.08% AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC 16.93 2 11.51 11.87 80.18 100.6 -20.30% Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM 24.18 3.24 8.01 12.19 43.18 51.79 -16.62% Aegon NV AEG 14.21 5.2 5.72 6.71 5.3 7.41 -28.48% American International Group, Inc. AIG 38.29 2.91 27.42 10.02 44.04 56.31 -21.79% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP 17.49 2.79 11.91 8.22 129.05 158.91 -18.79% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY 71.24 2.98 3.52 9.9 19.1 31.67 -39.69% Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY 18.74 2.59 23.97 12.4 69.63 82.6 -15.70% BlackRock, Inc. BLK 68.51 3.04 10.43 16.5 433.55 564.16 -23.15% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY 81.57 3.28 2.42 12.01 49.96 66.68 -25.07% Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH 14.98 3.79 9.58 9.94 50.27 72.27 -30.44% Caterpillar Inc. CAT 76.36 2.59 5.61 10.85 132.67 158.92 -16.52% Carnival Corporation CCL 29.83 3.53 14.53 11.96 56.61 67.85 -16.57% Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG 16.51 3.57 46.92 9.25 35.87 45.73 -21.56% Comerica Incorporated CMA 12.99 3.26 21.11 10.07 82.27 100.31 -17.98% CNA Financial Corporation CNA 11.83 3.21 6.48 10.94 43.56 52.72 -17.37% Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ 33.33 3.64 6.31 19.96 27.72 37.5 -26.08% Campbell Soup Company CPB 10.84 3.89 3.48 14.54 36.01 44.2 -18.53% Carnival Corporation CUK 11.56 3.59 14.88 11.99 55.77 67.44 -17.30% CVS Health Corporation CVS 72.12 3.6 16.11 8.1 55.6 80.8 -31.19% Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 34.76 2.73 47.20 7.88 51.19 60.71 -15.68% Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX 11.88 2.4 10.82 13.72 88.45 114.99 -23.08% Dow Chemical Company DWDP 128.75 2.75 0.12 13.64 55.28 71.44 -22.62% Eastman Chemical Co. EMN 10.99 3.15 12.34 8.99 78.64 109.97 -28.49% Energy Transfer LP ET 17.44 8.1 11.68 12.2 15.06 18.97 -20.61% Ford Motor Co. F 33.50 7.12 8.45 6.99 8.43 12.11 -30.39% Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 18.37 3.11 9.41 10.26 28.32 34.35 -17.55% FMC Corporation FMC 10.17 2.07 7.14 13.63 77.24 92.4 -16.41% General Dynamics Corp. GD 48.94 2.19 10.71 14.49 169.79 225.96 -24.86% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 83.71 3.84 13.50 9.87 65.63 81.72 -19.69% General Motors Co. GM 53.66 4.00 5.84 5.87 38.07 44.85 -15.12% Halliburton Company HAL 24.41 2.57 2.84 19.96 27.97 54.4 -48.58% Hasbro, Inc. HAS 10.91 2.91 10.06 19.66 86.72 108.99 -20.43% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN 14.45 4.07 23.10 10.23 13.75 16.4 -16.16% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC 48.81 2.92 0.21 7.13 27.45 35.37 -22.39% International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. IFF 13.29 2.34 13.85 19.52 124.59 148.69 -16.21% Imperial Oil Limited IMO 21.28 2.09 5.12 15.99 27.31 34.16 -20.05% ING Group, N.V. ING 48.99 3.52 28.11 8.23 12.59 17.62 -28.55% International Paper Co. IP 18.21 4.39 7.29 8.74 45.51 59.01 -22.88% Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW 46.98 2.79 18.60 17.98 143.18 170.96 -16.25% Kellogg Company K 18.66 4.13 3.79 13.61 54.27 74.84 -27.49% KeyCorp KEY 17.53 3.91 20.96 9.38 17.38 21.74 -20.06% The Kroger Co. KR 19.43 2.3 10.71 10.88 24.36 32.56 -25.18% Kohl's Corporation KSS 11.23 3.59 11.83 11.34 67.98 82.05 -17.15% Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT 83.68 2.97 10.57 15.22 296.15 358.6 -17.41% Lincoln National Corp. LNC 12.81 2.36 19.14 6.84 62.72 77.84 -19.42% Lam Research Corp. LRCX 27.83 2.41 57.25 13.13 182.39 224.28 -18.68% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 46.32 5.02 16.47 18.68 59.76 81.27 -26.47% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB 32.29 4.6 9.94 8.48 87 118.54 -26.61% Magna International Inc. MGA 15.89 2.99 13.63 7.03 48.85 66.68 -26.74% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP 13.69 6.66 11.88 14.57 59.95 71.97 -16.70% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 40.72 3.51 18.55 9.62 60.45 86.39 -30.03% Morgan Stanley MS 74.04 2.77 40.63 8.98 43.33 58.03 -25.33% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG 67.83 3.08 2.13 7.49 5.17 6.86 -24.64% NetApp, Inc. NTAP 16.81 2.35 14.63 14.96 68.06 87.92 -22.59% Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG 14.52 4.14 15.74 9.54 52.17 62.68 -16.77% Philip Morris International Inc. PM 141.23 5.02 3.50 16.92 90.85 107.24 -15.28% The PNC Financial Services, Inc PNC 58.91 2.93 15.64 11.48 129.86 160.49 -19.09% Phillips 66 PSX 44.82 3.25 13.22 11.74 98.52 123.34 -20.12% QUALCOMM Inc. QCOM 68.50 4.38 12.12 14.65 56.6 75.09 -24.62% Regions Financial Corp. RF 16.02 3.56 35.69 9.94 15.74 19.93 -21.02% Southern Copper Corp. SCCO 29.08 4.25 27.20 16.77 37.62 57.34 -34.39% Societe Generale Group SCGLY 24.80 6.76 27.49 6.53 6.14 11.32 -45.76% The J. M. Smucker Co. SJM 12.01 3.22 7.79 12.93 105.58 131.53 -19.73% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc SMFG 50.48 3.35 0.87 7.68 7.14 8.69 -17.84% State Street Corp. STT 26.54 2.68 11.33 10.3 70.1 107.33 -34.69% Seagate Technology PLC STX 13.31 5.29 10.64 10.23 47.68 62.11 -23.23% Suncor Energy Inc. SU 53.51 3.78 4.98 18.25 33.76 42.27 -20.13% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK 19.90 2.01 6.22 15.41 131.51 160.24 -17.93% AT&T Inc. T 188.28 6.65 2.03 8.56 30.67 37.39 -17.97% Molson Coors Brewing Co. TAP 13.15 2.7 2.00 13.04 60.82 81.41 -25.29% TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL 28.36 2.1 11.37 15.36 83.7 104.68 -20.04% Tiffany & Co. TIF 11.77 2.28 10.23 19.82 96.56 139.5 -30.78% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW 24.20 2.97 10.32 16.12 102.44 126.24 -18.85% Valero Energy Corp. VLO 35.53 4.23 30.52 11.59 85.08 124.44 -31.63% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA 59.09 2.81 6.47 9.75 62.63 85.69 -26.91% Western Digital Corp. WDC 13.99 4.16 14.87 8.67 48.1 106.45 -54.81%

Narrowing Down To A Few Dozen

While narrowing down the list to a few dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current-yield as well as some others with a high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, for the process of narrowing down out of the above list ( of 77 names) to about 30-40 names, is mostly methodical and has almost no subjectivity. However, we may have to eliminate some companies where we cannot get all the data reliably, especially some foreign companies.

Two-Step process:

High Current Yield:

We first sort this list on current yield. We select up to 20 companies that have the current yield at least higher 4% or higher. We may have to discard some companies if we do not have sufficient data available.

We select the first 20 companies, in the first round, presented below in the order of yield (descending).

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % P/E Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52-Wk High (ET) 17.44 8.1 11.68 12.2 15.06 18.97 -20.61% (F) 33.50 7.12 8.45 6.99 8.43 12.11 -30.39% (OTCPK:SCGLY) 24.80 6.76 27.49 6.53 6.14 11.32 -45.76% (MMP) 13.69 6.66 11.88 14.57 59.95 71.97 -16.70% (T) 188.28 6.65 2.03 8.56 30.67 37.39 -17.97% (STX) 13.31 5.29 10.64 10.23 47.68 62.11 -23.23% (ABBV) 119.98 5.26 18.92 9.37 81.34 119.75 -32.08% (AEG) 14.21 5.2 5.72 6.71 5.3 7.41 -28.48% (LVS) 46.32 5.02 16.47 18.68 59.76 81.27 -26.47% (PM) 141.23 5.02 3.50 16.92 90.85 107.24 -15.28% (LYB) 32.29 4.6 9.94 8.48 87 118.54 -26.61% (IP) 18.21 4.39 7.29 8.74 45.51 59.01 -22.88% (QCOM) 68.50 4.38 12.12 14.65 56.6 75.09 -24.62% (SCCO) 29.08 4.25 27.20 16.77 37.62 57.34 -34.39% (VLO) 35.53 4.23 30.52 11.59 85.08 124.44 -31.63% (WDC) 13.99 4.16 14.87 8.67 48.1 106.45 -54.81% (PFG) 14.52 4.14 15.74 9.54 52.17 62.68 -16.77% (K) 18.66 4.13 3.79 13.61 54.27 74.84 -27.49% (HBAN) 14.45 4.07 23.10 10.23 13.75 16.4 -16.16% (GM) 53.66 4.00 5.84 5.87 38.07 44.85 -15.12%

High Dividend Growth:

We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." Again, we select the top 20 companies based on this criterion. So, why are we selecting 20 companies? Basically, we are going for a wider selection and will narrow the list down by applying more rigorous screening in the next step. Moreover, there appears to be a large number of financial companies and foreign banks, and we will be eliminating some of them to avoid sector duplication in the next step.

Selected companies sorted 5-Yr-Dividend-Growth-Rate.

These 20 companies are listed below with relevant data:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % P/E Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52-Wk High (LRCX) 27.83 2.41 57.25 13.13 182.39 224.28 -18.68% (DAL) 34.76 2.73 47.20 7.88 51.19 60.71 -15.68% (CFG) 16.51 3.57 46.92 9.25 35.87 45.73 -21.56% (MS) 74.04 2.77 40.63 8.98 43.33 58.03 -25.33% (RF) 16.02 3.56 35.69 9.94 15.74 19.93 -21.02% (VLO) 35.53 4.23 30.52 11.59 85.08 124.44 -31.63% (ING) 48.99 3.52 28.11 8.23 12.59 17.62 -28.55% (OTCPK:SCGLY) 24.80 6.76 27.49 6.53 6.14 11.32 -45.76% (AIG) 38.29 2.91 27.42 10.02 44.04 56.31 -21.79% (SCCO) 29.08 4.25 27.20 16.77 37.62 57.34 -34.39% (BBY) 18.74 2.59 23.97 12.4 69.63 82.6 -15.70% (HBAN) 14.45 4.07 23.10 10.23 13.75 16.4 -16.16% (CMA) 12.99 3.26 21.11 10.07 82.27 100.31 -17.98% (KEY) 17.53 3.91 20.96 9.38 17.38 21.74 -20.06% (LNC) 12.81 2.36 19.14 6.84 62.72 77.84 -19.42% (ABBV) 119.98 5.26 18.92 9.37 81.34 119.75 -32.08% (ITW) 46.98 2.79 18.60 17.98 143.18 170.96 -16.25% (MPC) 40.72 3.51 18.55 9.62 60.45 86.39 -30.03% (LVS) 46.32 5.02 16.47 18.68 59.76 81.27 -26.47% (CVS) 72.12 3.6 16.11 8.1 55.6 80.8 -31.19%

We have 5 duplicates among the two sets of lists (high yield list and high growth list). We are also removing one company due to insufficient data. We will be left with 34 companies.

Narrowing Down to 10 Companies

We still have a fairly large set of 34 companies that we need to narrow down to only 10 companies. Again, we want to remove the subjectivity as much as possible from this exercise, so we use our process to assign weights to each company based on five criteria. The weights are from 0-10, 10 being best and 0 being the worst:

No of years of dividend growth: Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company towards dividends.

Payout Ratio: This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. Lower the ratio, better it is.

5-year dividend growth rate. We will consider 3-year growth when 5-year growth is not available. Higher the rate, better it is.

Debt/Asset Ratio: This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is.

Credit Rating: We get the credit rating from S&P and assign numerical weights. For example 10 for AA or A+, 6 for BBB+, 4 for BBB- etc.

Our list of 34 is presented again with the weights assigned and sorted on the “combined total weight” (based on 5 criteria). The combined weight is out of maximum 50:

Ticker Div. Yield % Distance from 52-Wk High Div-Growth, No of yrs Payout Ratio 5-Yr Growth Rate Debt/Asset Credit Rating Combined Weight No of Yrs Div Grth Wt Payout RatioWt 5-YR Growth Wt Debt/ Asset Wt Credit rating weight LRCX 2.41 -18.68% 4 27.15% 57.25% 0.19 BBB+ 38.0 4 9 8 9 8 MS 2.77 -25.33% 5 27.05% 40.63% 0.22 A+ 38.0 4 9 7 8 10 LNC 2.36 -19.42% 9 16.81% 22.42% 0.02 A- 37.5 5 10 5 9 8.5 CFG 3.57 -21.56% 4 31.33% 46.92% 0.09 BBB+ 36.0 4 8 7 9 8 BBY 2.59 -15.70% 16 37.01% 23.97% 0.11 BBB 36.0 7 8 5 9 7 DAL 2.73 -15.68% 5 24.85% 47.20% 0.16 BBB- 35.0 4 9 7 9 6 SCGLY 6.76 -45.76% 3 12.76% 27.49% 0.10 A 35.0 2 10 5 9 9 CMA 3.26 -17.98% 9 32.07% 21.11% 0.09 BBB+ 35.0 5 8 5 9 8 KEY 3.91 -20.06% 8 36.74% 20.96% 0.10 BBB+ 35.0 5 8 5 9 8 ITW 2.79 -16.25% 43 50.22% 18.60% 0.50 A+ 35.0 10 6 4 5 10 AIG 2.91 -21.79% 0 42.98% 27.42% 0.07 BBB+ 35.0 5 8 5 9 8 PFG 4.14 -16.77% 10 37.35% 15.74% 0.01 A- 34.5 5 8 4 9 8.5 RF 3.56 -21.02% 6 36.81% 35.69% 0.11 BBB+ 34.0 5 7 5 9 8 HBAN 4.07 -16.16% 8 43.70% 23.10% 0.08 BBB+ 34.0 5 7 5 9 8 VLO 4.23 -31.63% 8 55.20% 30.52% 0.18 BBB 33.0 5 6 6 9 7 MPC 3.51 -30.03% 7 32.80% 18.55% 0.30 BBB 31.0 5 8 4 7 7 LYB 4.6 -26.61% 8 37.55% 14.87% 0.33 BBB+ 31.0 5 8 3 7 8 T 6.65 -17.97% 34 57.1 2.03% 0.33 BBB 30.0 10 5 1 7 7 QCOM 4.38 -24.62% 16 74.32% 12.12% 0.48 A- 29.5 7 5 3 6 8.5 IP 4.39 -22.88% 9 38.17% 7.29% 0.32 BBB 29.0 5 8 2 7 7 WDC 4.16 -54.81% 0 17.61% 14.87% 0.38 BB+ 28.0 0 10 3 7 8 ABBV 5.26 -32.08% 6 52.70% 18.92% 0.68 A- 27.5 5 6 4 4 8.5 CVS 3.6 -31.19% 0 29.42% 16.11% 0.37 BBB 27.0 0 9 4 7 7 AEG 5.2 -28.48% 3 125.67% 5.72% 0.04 A- 26.5 2 5 2 9 8.5 SCCO 4.25 -34.39% 3 73.21% 27.20% 0.41 BBB+ 25.0 2 4 5 6 8 MMP 6.66 -16.70% 17 91.38% 11.88% 0.55 BBB+ 25.0 7 2 3 5 8 F 7.12 -30.39% 7 46.05% 8.45% 0.60 BBB 25.0 5 7 2 4 7 K 4.13 -27.49% 14 54.43% 3.79% 0.50 BBB 25.0 6 6 1 5 7 LVS 5.02 -26.47% 6 92.01% 16.47% 0.53 BBB- 25.0 5 5 4 5 6 STX 5.29 -23.23% 0 45.05% 10.64% 0.49 BB+ 24.0 0 7 3 6 8 GM 4 -15.12% 0 27.50% 5.84% 0.46 BBB 24.0 0 9 2 6 7 ING 3.52 -28.55% 3 53.37% 28.11% 0.15 NA 22.0 2 6 5 9 0 PM 5.02 -15.28% 10 100.01% 3.50% 0.80 A 22.0 5 5 1 2 9 ET 8.1 -20.61% 0 139.00% 11.68% 0.52 BBB- 14.0 0 0 3 5 6

From this list of 34, we select the top 10 companies. However, we only choose one company from the same industry segment and a maximum of two from any one sector. In the current list, we have several companies that are appearing from the financial sector near the top. We will just keep Morgan Stanley and Comerica and ignore the rest. We have VLO and MPC from the same industry-segment, so we keep VLO. We ignore companies that have had zero dividend growth recently. We also try to keep some high yielding stocks like AT&T and MMP, to boost the overall yield.

Our list of ten will look like this:

LRCX, MS, CMA, BBY, DAL, ITW, VLO, ABBV, T, MMP

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Companies

This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had 5 spots to fill and that was our goal, we would select the following. One overriding factor was to select at least two companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List: LRCX, DAL, ITW, T, MMP

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of 5 has at least five years of dividend history, investment grade debt-rating (BBB- or higher), and trading on an average of-18.5% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 4.21%, which is nearly 36% higher than what it was nearly a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 03/20/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount LRCX Lam Research Corporation Technology/ Semiconductor 175.74 92.668 -22.86% DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. Airlines 49.87 227.82 -18.67% ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. Industrial 145.66 61.32 -14.37% T AT&T Inc. Communications/ Media 30.51 170.1 -17.14% MMP Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Energy/ Pipelines Partnership 61.56 36.82 -15.56% Average -18.56%

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 03/20/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield LRCX BBB+ 2.33% 1.06% 54.7% DAL BBB- 2.81% 2.15% 23.4% ITW A+ 2.75% 1.89% 31.3% T BBB 6.69% 5.19% 22.4% MMP BBB+ 6.48% 5.18% 20.1% Average 4.21% 3.09% 36.15%

Conclusion

At the beginning of the last year in January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 3.09%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, their stock prices have fallen an average of-13%, meaning their current yields are much higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 4.21% dividend, which is about 36% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average-18% below their 52-week highs and-13% below prices in January last year. We believe, not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.

High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here or on the image below our logo above.

