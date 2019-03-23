Consider Global X MLP ETF For The Energy Boom

Most independent E&Ps have reduced drilling activity, but will still grow production, while the majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron will accelerate exploration and production work at the Permian Basin.

The outlook for the midstream energy industry is looking strong. The US oil and gas production will continue growing in the future, particularly as the oil majors ramp up drilling activity at the Permian Basin. The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) offers investors a great way to gain exposure to a number of midstream master limited partnerships. Unlike the MLPs, the Global X MLP ETF comes with a simple tax filing mechanism. It is also one of the cheapest MLP ETFs. The fund's portfolio is tilted towards the most well-established, large-cap midstream MLPs that are well positioned to grow their distributions in the future. On top of this, the Global X MLP ETF offers an attractive dividend yield of 8.5%. I believe this ETF can be a great pick for passive investors.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The oil prices have swung wildly in the last few months and could end up averaging lower in 2019 compared with last year. Analysts are expecting an average oil price of $58.18 a barrel (WTI) for 2019, as per a Thomson Reuters survey, down from $65 in 2018. The oil and gas production, however, will likely continue growing.

The US oil production has gradually climbed from 9.49 million bpd in early-2018 to 12 million bpd in the first week of this month, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. The persistent weakness in oil prices has forced a number of oil producers to slash capital expenditure and reduce drilling activity, but nearly all oil producers, such as Continental Resources (CLR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), are still planning to grow oil and gas volumes.

On the other hand, the industry titans Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are ramping up drilling activity at the Permian Basin, the premium US shale oil play, in order to grow production at a faster pace. Exxon Mobil will deploy an astonishing 55 rigs at the Permian Basin, where it owns 1.6 million acres, as it aims to increase its regional production by five times to a million per day by 2024. Meanwhile, Chevron, which holds seven billion barrels of resources at the Permian Basin, aims to increase output to 900,000 boe per day by 2023. Both companies are looking at Permian Basin as a mega project where they can drive down costs with their size and scale of operations and deliver strong returns even if oil prices drop to less than $50 a barrel. In fact, Exxon Mobil expects to generate double-digit returns at the Permian Basin even if prices plunge to less than $35 a barrel.

The US oil producers will not only satisfy the country's demand, but also reach international markets. As per the International Energy Agency's latest five-year outlook, the US oil and refined products exports will climb to 9 million bpd by 2024. By then, the country might come close to surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil exporter.

This will benefit the midstream master limited partnerships that own and operate the energy infrastructure assets that are used to transport, store, process, and export the natural resources. Through the Global X MLP ETF, investors can participate in the shale boom. The ETF is one of the leading funds - in terms of assets under management - which tracks the performance of 20 master limited partnerships which are engaged in transportation, storage, gathering, and processing of crude oil and natural gas. MLPA has $873 million of assets under management and, its portfolio consists of mid- to large-cap midstream MLPs ranging from the industry giant Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) valued at $63.2 billion to the small natural gas pipelines operator TC PipeLines (TCP) with a market cap of $2.61 billion.

Image: Global X Funds

MLPA's benchmark index is the Hybrid Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index which tracks the price movements of MLPs that own and operate assets used in energy logistics such as pipelines, storage facilities, and natural gas gathering and processing plants.

Note that unlike a vast majority of ETFs, MLPA operates as a C-Corporation, since typical ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 are not allowed to invest more than 25% of their assets in MLPs. As a result, it pays taxes at the corporate level on distributions received from its investment and then its own shareholder payouts are taxed as dividend income. This has a negative impact on the fund's performance as compared to the benchmark.

Image: Global X Funds

However, the advantage of this structure is that MLPA has a simple tax filing mechanism. The fund issues the 1099 form to investors which makes it ideal for many passive investors who want to avoid the dreaded K-1 form which MLP investors receive. It also gives investors exposure to a number of MLPs that operate across the midstream value chain, which reduces the risk associated with having exposure to one MLP or a single industry. And this diversification further increases its tax filing advantage since building a portfolio which consists of multiple MLPs will also require filing of multiple K-1 forms, whereas with MLPA, investors will file just one 1099 form.

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), which is the industry's biggest fund with more than $9 billion of assets under management, is also structured as a C-Corporation. The Global X MLP ETF on the other hand is considerably smaller, but it is only the second-largest MLP ETF in terms of AUM.

However, there are two areas where the Global X MLP ETF is ahead of the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. Firstly, Global X is significantly cheaper with an expense ratio of just 0.46%, or an annual charge of $46 on each $10,000 of investment. By comparison, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF charges 0.85%. In fact, the Global X MLP ETF is one of the cheapest MLP funds around whose expense ratio is more than 25% lower than the industry's average. Secondly, Global X has been offering a higher distribution yield than ALPS Alerian since late-2017. Global X MLP ETF's current yield of 8.43% is meaningfully higher than ALPS Alerian's 7.9%.

Image: Author

The Global X MLP ETF is heavily tilted towards its top holdings which are all large-cap MLPs which get the greatest share of the fund's net assets. Its major holdings are well positioned to capitalize on the shale boom by growing volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows. This will lay the foundation for distribution growth which, I believe, will fuel the ETF's dividend growth.

Its top 3 holdings - Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer Partners (ET), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) - account for 30% of the fund's assets. Enterprise Products Partners has expanded significantly in the last few years to become one of America's largest energy infrastructure companies with a diversified asset base. Enterprise is currently working on $5.1 billion worth of growth projects, including roughly 700 miles of pipelines, natural gas processing plants, and a petrochemical facility, which will drive its growth in the near future. Energy Transfer has also recently placed some projects into service, such as the Mariner East 2 pipeline, and has lined up a number of other projects which will come online through 2020, such as PGC crude oil pipeline and the Orbit ethane export terminal. These new projects will push Energy Transfer's volumes and cash flows higher. Meanwhile, Magellan Midstream, which owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the US, will further expand its footprint. Magellan will spend $1.7 billion in the current and next year on various projects, and two-thirds of this capital has been earmarked for enhancing the MLP's transportation and storage capabilities of refined petroleum products.

For these reasons, I believe the Global X MLP ETF should perform well in the future and continue rewarding investors with an above-average dividend yield. The fund will capitalize on a favorable business environment and the strong performance of its underlying holdings. Global X MLP's shares have performed well this year, rising by 16% on a year-to-date basis. I believe MLPA will continue to do well in the future, and with a dividend yield of 8.4%, it seems like a great prospect for investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.