Triton International Limited: Its First Preferred Stock IPO Is Now Trading On The NYSE

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Triton International Ltd. (TRTN).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here's a link to the 424B5 Filing by Triton International Ltd. - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Triton International Limited 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (TRTN-A) pays a fixed qualified dividend at a rate of 8.50%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 03/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.50 and has an 8.33% Current Yield and an 8.01% Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal containers, with a fleet of over 5.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU") of containers. We lease containers to nearly every major container shipping line in the world and believe we are the leading container provider to most of the top 10 global container shipping lines. We believe that our leading scale, extensive container supply capability, global footprint, access to capital, experienced management team and strong track record make us a preferred container lessor in the industry. We manage our business through our global network of 26 offices in 14 countries, and we offer our customers access to our containers through approximately 470 third-party owned container depot facilities across 46 countries. - Source: Company's website - Investor Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, TRTN:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the company paid $2.01 yearly dividend expenses for its common stock. With a market price of $31.28, the current yield of TRTN is at 6.42%. As an absolute value, this means it pays a $158M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock are around $6.4M.

In addition, TRTN has a market capitalization of around $2.56B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Triton International Ltd.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4, TRTN had a total debt of $7.45B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The rank of the new Series A preferred shares is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by TRTN.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the "Rental & Leasing Services" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

As there are two more baby bonds, two fixed-to-floating preferred stocks and a $100 fixed rate preferred stock in the sector, a sustainable comparison cannot be made to the newly issued fixed-rate preferred stock.

Optional Redemption Upon A Change of Control Triggering Event

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event (as defined below), we may, at our option, redeem the Series A Preference Shares, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control Triggering Event occurred, by paying $25.00 per Series A Preference Share, plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date, whether or not declared. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we exercise our redemption rights relating to the Series A Preference Shares, holders of the Series A Preference Shares that we have elected to redeem will not have the conversion right described under "Description of the Series A Preference Shares-Conversion Right Upon a Change of Control Triggering Event." Any cash payment to holders of Series A Preference Shares will be subject to the limitations contained in any agreements governing our indebtedness. - Source: 424B5 Filing by Triton International Ltd.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Series A Preference Shares, which are expected to total approximately $72.04 million (or approximately $82.93 million if the underwriters exercise in full their overallotment option to purchase additional shares), for general corporate purposes, including purchasing containers, repurchasing outstanding common shares, payment of dividends and repaying or repurchasing outstanding indebtedness. In the short-term, we intend to repay borrowings under one of our revolving credit facilities. - Source: 424B5 Filing by Triton International Ltd.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $75M, TRTN-A cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock issued by Triton International Ltd. With these kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bond IPOs.

