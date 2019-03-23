Duerr - A Good Play For Digitalization

Duerr (OTCPK:DUERF) is a German mechanical and plant engineering company.

The stock is down around 40% from its peak in 2017. The company is operating in a cyclical industry, but is well positioned to take advantage of the future trends in production technologies. The dividend was increased from 2009 to 2017, and Duerr is debt free. These factors combined make Duerr an interesting company and one to closely monitor.

Overview

Duerr has five divisions - paint and final assembly system, clean technology systems, application technology, measuring and process systems, and woodworking machinery and systems.

What is special about Duerr is that all the five divisions have a high market share, more than 25%. The application technology division has the highest market share of around 50%. Its main competitor is ABB (NYSE:ABB). Duerr operates in industries with a high entry to barrier due to its special know-how. All five divisions have the potential to increase their service revenues. The ROCE in 2018 was about 24%, which indicates a strong market position.

Figure 1: Revenue and EBIT breakdown 2018

Source: Company presentation 2019

The paint and final assembly systems division produces paint shops for the automotive industry, mainly OEMs and suppliers, and it has automated processes. The division has a significant footprint in the Chinese and global electrical vehicle market. Duerr is not only equipping the new sites, but it also offers services and modernizes the existing sites.

The application technology division is producing paint applications and gluing and sealing technologies. These include high-tech systems, robots, and software for automated paint applications, gluing processes and seam sealing. The economic lifetime of these robots is around 12 to 15 years. According to Duerr, the replacement cycle has just begun. Also, this service has a high potential as the installed base grows. A new technology here is the EcoPaint Jet. It allows OEMs to boost their production efficiency, as the technology is automated and it offers a highly accurate application to paint without overspraying. It has a "printer like" feature. The expected market launch is for mid-2019.

The third division is the clean technology systems. This system helps in controlling air pollution, noise abatement and produces battery coating lines. The main catalysts for this division are the growing environmental regulations. Duerr's systems and services help in reducing air and noise pollution. Around 20% of its revenue is from the automotive industry and the rest from the general industry.

Measuring and process systems is operating in a highly profitable machinery niche with a global presence. It has a high market share and a strong footprint in China with local production and R&D. The division is focusing on the balancing of rotating parts and components for various manufacturing industries. Also, this division produces the end-of-line assembly and testing equipment for the automotive industry. For example, it produces autonomous vehicle test systems where component and total system checks can be performed.

The woodworking and machinery division was formed through the acquisition of Homag in 2014. It has shown incredible growth. Its biggest customer is IKEA with around 5% of the sales. It offers a wide range of products from standalone machines to complete, automated production lines for efficient woodworking. Major customers are from the furniture, construction supply, and timber home construction industries.

Risks

The main risks for Duerr are the general economic conditions and the company's heavy dependency on the automobile industry. In a recession, companies will not be able to increase their capacities. This will have a negative effect on Duerr's profits. During the 2009 recession, the company had a negative EBIT and had to cut down the dividend. On the other hand, if the economy grows, Duerr benefits from it.

Figure 2: Financial Overview

Source: Morningstar

Other risks include the entry of new competitors. Duerr has a high market share and a high ROCE. It is difficult for competitors to emulate Duerr, but they can possibly start in a niche and then expand, eating away revenues and market share from a division of the company.

Another risk is the company's strong bet on digitalization and industry 4.0. Nobody knows if and when its investments are going to create value. On the other hand, it can be a good catalyst for the future. It is very difficult to estimate the requirements of the industry in the upcoming years. In general, I think Duerr is positioning itself very well to take advantage of these future trends and also to be a leader in its core competencies.

Shareholder Structure

Around 25% of the shares are held by the founder. Therefore, the long-term success of the company is bright as his interests are aligned with the company.

Figure 3: Shareholder Structure

Source: Company presentation 2019

The focus of the management is to optimize and improve the portfolio. For example, the company sold its Ecoclean business in 2017 because of its low margins. Another low-margin division, the aircraft assembly technology, was sold in 2014.

Strategy

The Duerr Strategy 2020 targets 4.2 billion EUR in sales, a 7-8% EBIT margin, and a ROCE of 20-30%.

With digital@duerr, everything should get smarter. The company wants to provide smart products, smart services, smart processes and smart factories. While everyone wants to do it, nobody knows exactly how to perform and combine these. In my opinion, it needs a lot of time to be a solid source of income. A lot of investment and research needs to be done, but Duerr is already positioning itself in this market segment.

Figure 4: Digital@duerr

Source: Company presentation 2019

Another key aspect of Duerr's strategy is the globalization. The company aims to strengthen its local activities and grow with mergers and acquisitions. Acquisitions are planned in the mechanical engineering, automation technology and measuring systems areas. Furthermore, the company invests in production, test and engineering centers by extending, modernizing or newly building them.

The long-term target for service revenues is 30% of the total sales. Currently, they contribute 26% of total revenues. Service revenues are not cyclical compared to normal business activities. The service revenues include modifications/upgrades, spare parts/repair and maintenance/seminars. With a growing customer base, these revenues will increase.

For emerging markets, the company has a supplemental product portfolio with low-cost/low-end solutions to capture market share, and it plans to profit from the growth in emerging markets.

As Duerr is heavily dependent on the automobile sector, it is important to analyze its performance and its growth. For Duerr, it does not really matter if the car is an electric, a hybrid or a normal one, as every car needs to be painted and assembled. China, India and Southeast Asia are the general growth drivers. The growth is expected to be +3% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

Figure 5: Car Sales Growth

Source: Company presentation 2019

Woodworking machinery markets are expected to stagnate in the next two years and then start to grow again.

Figure 6: Woodworking machinery markets

Source: Company presentation 2019

Balance Sheet

Duerr is debt free as total liabilities of around 630 MEUR stand against 650 MEUR in cash and around 110 MEUR in financial assets.

Figure 7: Financial liabilities

Source: Company presentation 2019

Dividend

The dividends have increased strongly from 2009 till now, but they also show cyclicality. In 2009, Duerr had a negative EBIT and, therefore, was not able to pay a dividend. Will it happen in the next recession as well? I think the dividend will definitely be cut, but not down to zero. Due to its investment in Homag, the company has reduced its dependency on the automobile industry a bit. Also, service revenues are rising which are not cyclical.

Figure 8: Dividend history

Source: Company presentation 2019

For 2018, Duerr proposed a dividend of 1.00€, down around 10%. The reason behind the decrease is that earnings after tax declined 18% for 2018. Duerr blames high extraordinary expenses of 41.4 MEUR for it. These expenses were incurred due to FOCUS 2.0, the discontinuation of micro gas turbines business, and the acquisition of MEGTEC/Universal. Duerr sees it as an investment for the future and expects improvement in earnings from 2019 onward. Next year the dividend should increase if we do not see a recession.

MEGTEC/Universal in combination with Duerr clean technology systems will be among the leading providers of industrial air purification systems, acoustic systems and emission technologies. It is a good fit for Duerr as MEGTEC/Universal is strong in the US. Duerr hopes for economies of scale and for an increased service and sales potential. Stricter emission standards in emerging markets and the expansion of service business will act as the growth drivers.

Valuation

For my earnings model, I took a 15% discount rate and 10% for my terminal value. The high discount rate is due to the cyclicality and the company's dependence on the automobile industry.

The investment focus of automobile manufacturers is currently into research and development to keep up the pace with the new technologies like electric, hydrogen, or hybrid systems. I made three different scenarios to best forecast the future earnings. As the future is uncertain, nobody can estimate it accurately. The high discount rate shields me against any errors in the calculation. The three scenarios are:

Worst-case: The company's investments in digitalization are not bringing in the expected revenues, and Duerr is not able to grow through acquisitions.

Best-case: Digitalization and the whole strategy pays off. Also, Duerr is able to find good acquisitions.

Normal-case: Nothing special happens. Earnings and revenue increase through digitalization and general growth. Also, normal acquisitions provide some growth.

My fair value for Duerr is at around 28 EUR.

Figure 9: Earnings model

Source: Own calculation

Conclusion

I prefer to wait for a recession to buy the stock. Duerr is a well-managed company, but to get maximum returns, it would be preferable to wait. If you are already invested, I think Duerr is a great company to hold and will eventually provide profits, and the management will build value for its shareholders. In a recession, the stock price may drop to 15 EUR (decline of 50%) and offer a great opportunity to buy.

