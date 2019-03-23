American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc. - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 5M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $125M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

American Financial Group 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 (AFGB) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.875%. The new issue bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 03/30/2024 and is maturing on 03/30/2059. AFGB is currently trading close to its par value at a price of $25.10 and has a 5.80% Yield-to-Call and a 5.86% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.88% and 4.84%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now: Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

American Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has been in business for more than fifty years. Our insurance roots go back to the 1800's with the founding of Great American Insurance Company in 1872. Today, through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance ("P&C"), focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. AFG's purpose is to enable individuals and businesses to manage financial risk using insurance products and services tailored to meet their specific and ever-changing risk exposures. AFG's strategy is to allocate capital to insurance operations which management believes offer a competitive advantage or unique opportunities. - Source: Company's website

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AFG:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $4.10 yearly dividend. With a market price of $95.39, the current yield of AFG is at 4.29%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $1,366.18M in dividends yearly.

In addition, AFG has a market capitalization of around $8.47B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of American Financial Group, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The American Financial Group Family

Source: Author's database

AFG has two more outstanding baby bonds:

American Financial Group, Inc. 6% Subordinated Debentures due 2055 (AFGH), and

American Financial Group, Inc. 6.25% Subordinated Debentures due 2054 (AFGE).

Source: Author's database

Source: Author's database

The bubble charts above present the three baby bonds in the group by their Years-to-Maturity and YTM and YTC and YTM. With Yield-to-Worst of the newly issued baby bond of 6.01% (equal to its YTM) compared to 2.67% YTW of AFGE and 4.92% YTW of AFGH, it seems that the newly issued security has an advantage over the "older" ones. After the company finances itself on a rate that is the lowest from the current baby bonds, and the approaching call dates of AFGE and AFGH, the probability their Yield-to-Call to be the best return one can get from them is becoming more and more likely.

Furthermore, there are two corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The corporate bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new debentures is the 2047 Corporate Bond (AFG4502082) and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.056%. This results in a spread of 0.8% between the two securities, which can be justified by the shorter term and the higher spot in the capital structure of the bond.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA | AFG4502082

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. The baby bonds, issued by MHLD and AFH (MHLA and MHNC, and AFHBL) are excluded from the bubble charts, as these companies are in a turmoil currently.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date between 30 and 50 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look: Source: Author's database

"Investment Grade" Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a close look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemptions

The Issuer may elect to redeem the debentures:

In whole, but not in part, at any time prior to March 30, 2024, within 90 days of the occurrence of a "tax event," at a redemption price equal to the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (including compounded interest, if any) to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or

in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to March 30, 2024, within 90 days of the occurrence of a "rating agency event," at a redemption price equal to 102% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (including compounded interest, if any) to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by American Financial Group, Inc

Optional Interest Deferral

We have the right on one or more occasions to defer the payment of interest on the debentures for up to five consecutive years (each such period, an "optional deferral period"). During an optional deferral period, interest will continue to accrue at the interest rate on the debentures, compounded quarterly as of each interest payment date to the extent permitted by applicable law. If we have exercised our right to defer interest payments on the debentures, we generally may not make payments on or redeem or purchase any shares of our capital stock or any of our debt securities or guarantees that rank upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding up equally with or junior to the debentures, subject to certain limited exceptions. - Source: 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. - Source: 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in process of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that it will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a market capitalization of $125M, AFGB will very likely be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond AFGB. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

