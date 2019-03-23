Bank Of America: Pullback Deja Vu Offers Leveraged Profit Potential

As the US economy keeps growing, we expect the revenue and intrinsic value of BAC to appreciate further.

Bank of America (BAC) has strongly outperformed the stock market in the previous years. Back in 2008 when the financial crisis took the world by surprise, all major banking stocks crashed strongly in value. Ever since the markets have been recovering from this crisis, and bank stocks have been delivering a solid return on investment as their fundamentals have been growing steadily.

Throughout the uptrend of the previous years, the market did offer multiple buying opportunities as the stock price went through sharp price corrections. These price corrections have mostly been caused by short-term volatility events and not by major fundamental changes in the profit model of the banks.

In this article, we will look at the recent stock price action in BAC and analyze the drivers behind the decline. We will then present a trade with a leverage risk/reward ratio which traders can use to reap the benefits of the stock price decline.

Stock performance

In the past 2.5 years, BAC has been continuing its uptrend, triggered by the presidential election of Donald Trump, the prospect of rising interest rates and a stronger economy. When we compare the price performance of BAC with its sector, the Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF), and the stock market in general, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), we can see the bank has been the best performer throughout the past years.

Source: Stockcharts.com

In the most recent months of 2019, the stock price of Bank of America has been declining from its one-year high level of $32. From April this year up till now, the stock price has been making lower lows followed by a recent low of $27 (15.5% from the top level).

Source: Finviz.com

As you can see from the chart, we had a similar price correction by the end of 2018 after which the stock rebounded in February 2019.

Fundamentals

The main reasons behind the long-term uptrend in BAC can be summarized as follows:

Anticipation of rate hikes and the large interest rate sensitivity of BAC with increasing interest rates. The net interest income has risen strongly in the past years, up to $12.3 bln as reported in its quarterly earnings report. This growth in income can be explained by a combination of rising interest rates and growth in the loans and deposits portfolio of BAC.

Source: Statista.com

Increasing inflation numbers (as a result of improving economy and planned US infrastructure investments).

Low valuation ratios (P/E, P/B, etc.)

Internal cost-cutting initiatives, share buybacks ($26 billion) and an increasing dividend yield.

What made BAC lose its momentum in the previous week and causing a price decline of 15% below its 52-week top price? This can be explained by:

The recent global trade war between the US and China, which is potentially threatening the global economical growth.

Worries relating to a slowing economic growth, putting pressure on the bond yields.

The danger of slowing inflation and the impact of the rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

We have seen these external threats repeatedly in the past 2.5 years, putting downward pressure on the stock market in general and driving the stock price of BAC down severely. Investors anticipated these global risks will have a material impact on the profit model of BAC and consequently sold their stock positions, driving the stock price down as fear took over.

While I can understand the logic behind the assumption of a weakening global economy, I don't consider these potential threats to be material for the fundamental profit model of BAC. In 2018, the EPS of BAC grew each and every quarter:

If we look at the long-term profits of BAC, we see the same trend:

Source: Bank of America website

Taking into consideration the points above, I remain bullish on BAC. The main catalyst (increasing interest rates and the effect this will have on the earnings of BAC) still remains in place. The last earnings report confirmed the growth in interest income for 2018.

Options Trade

Earlier in 2017, I wrote six articles on BAC, in which I explained the reasons why I'm bullish on the stock (strong fundamentals, earnings power from increasing interest rates, etc.). In my previous articles, I advised to invest in BAC's call options rather than buying the common shares. The reason was simple: the bull thesis is favorable for BAC and should support the continuation of the uptrend. Call options would yield a leveraged rate of return.

In my article on 24 March 2017, I described how BAC's stock was going through a price correction very similar with the recent price action of the bank. The reasons at that moment behind the correction were in my opinion only temporary and not a long-term fundamental threat to the growth of BAC.

As we are seeing a similar price correction in BAC today in March 2019, we can construct a similar option trade with a leveraged profit potential. Instead of buying BAC common stocks at $27 today, we can buy the $30 BAC September 2019 call option at $0.73.

As you can read in the table, a 10% decline in the common stock price of BAC resulted in a 61% price decline in the premium of the call options.

Let's imagine for a moment BAC will rebound to the $30 level in the coming weeks. The effect on the stock and call option prices would be the following:

The expected return of the calls in this scenario will be highly leveraged compared with the return on simply purchasing the common stocks. The total leverage effect of the calls amounts to 17.5x the ROI of the common stock.

The main reasons for choosing call options over buying the common shares:

A price decline of 10% in the common stock of BAC resulted in a 60% price decline in the options premium. This decline seems severe compared with the decline in the common stock. The call options we present here will expire in September 2019, offering a sufficient time buffer for the common stock to appreciate to the previous price levels.

An investment in call options requires only the purchase of the options, requiring a lower capital investment. By buying 10 call option contracts of BAC $30 calls, I only need to pay a fraction of what 1,000 BAC common shares would cost.

The call prices of BAC are often declining strongly right after a price correction in the common stock price. The effect on out-of-the money call options is typically more severe compared with the price decline of in-the-money options.

The leveraged ROI an investment in call options can offer compared with the ROI of an investment in common BAC stock.

If you would simply buy BAC's common stock at today's price, we would need to see a stock price around the $80 level before you will have a 190% ROI on your investment. With this call option contract, all you need is a retracement to the previous high levels of $30. That's the reason why I'm buying the $30 BAC Sept 2019 call options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.