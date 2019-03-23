Electrameccanica's Warrants Are Trading Well Below Implied Volatility Of Call Options, Leading To A Repeat Free Lunch Arbitrage Opportunity

SOLOW buyers and call option sellers could offset nearly all of the cost of the warrants in a call spread strategy and repeat it several times over until called.

The $5 September 2019 call options are almost as much as SOLOW warrants, with $0.75 higher strike and four less years to expiry.

I have previously written about the speculative investment opportunity in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) and, in particular, the value of the warrants trading under the symbol SOLOW. What's different between this article and those previous ones is that SOLO now has options, meaning a comparison can be made between the value of the warrants and the inferior derivative securities on the stock.

The terms of the SOLOW warrants are as follows:

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. ("Electra Meccanica" or, the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,353,000 units, with each unit consisting of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and two warrants (each, a "Warrant") each to purchase a Common Share, at an offering price of $4.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,250. No units will be issued. The Common Shares and Warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately. The Common Shares and the Warrants have been approved to list on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "SOLO" and "SOLOW", respectively, and we expect the Common Shares and the Warrants to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 9, 2018. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $4.25, are exercisable immediately, and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. Electra Meccanica has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 352,950 additional Common Shares and/or 705,900 additional Warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

The warrants expire in July 2023 and have a strike price of $4.25. The warrants can be exercised immediately, but I expect that to happen only under an arbitrage scenario as I have outlined before.

Below is a screen capture of the September 2019 options, currently the longest-dated options available on SOLO:

A common rebuttal to my claim that the warrants are significantly underpriced is that my assumption on implied volatility is too high when the stock runs. The options market shows that while puts have a much higher implied volatility, the calls also have significant implied volatility. The September $5 calls, currently the closest comparable to SOLOW, currently trade with an 89% volatility.

These SOLO call options trade at $1.25, while SOLOW trades at $1.35. The open interest is over 1,200, and it has traded nearly 900 lots on Thursday, so this is a fairly popular option. For $0.10 more, these option buyers could get four years' longer expiry at $0.75 lower strike price with SOLOW.

Another way to look at it is that someone could buy the warrants and short sell the options for nearly the entire cost of the warrants. Due to spreads and commission costs, instead of $0.10, I will assume this can be done with the options covering off all but $0.25 of the cost of the warrants. If SOLO is under $5 by September, the options expire worthless. When SOLO was trading under $1.50 a few weeks ago, SOLOW was trading in the $0.20 to $0.30 range. So even if SOLO was to completely collapse (which is unlikely given the positive media coverage around it and the electric vehicle market and expected increase in revenue this year), a trader shorting the calls and long on the warrants would very likely be able to at least cover off their initial cash outlay in the worst-case scenario.

If SOLO goes on a major run so that both the options and warrants are heavily in the money, the payout would be the $0.75 variance in strike price between the options and warrants. The best-case scenario for this trader would be the stock staying about where it is, hovering at just under $5. The options would expire worthless, but the warrants would maintain most of their value. The trader could short a future round of options and continue this process until the shares get called and the warrants are exercised to provide those shares, leading to a repeat free lunch arbitrage opportunity just for holding the warrants. No matter what the stock does, the SOLOW buyer and option seller would win.

If this strategy is so great, why don't I do it? Because I expect SOLO to move up significantly more than it already has in a short time span. Rather than lock in a $0.75 arbitrage play, I hope to make several dollars per share on my warrants. I am a risk-taker. For those who don't share my bullishness on SOLO, they can still use this listing as a lucrative and repeatable arbitrage play by doing some fairly straightforward financial engineering for as long as the warrants remain underpriced.

How much should SOLOW be worth? This option pricing calculator shows the value of the warrants assuming a $4.80 stock price and a 50% volatility, well below the volatility on the $5 September call option:

The value of SOLOW is $2.40 using this method, instead of $1.35 market price. Any investor or trader who is speculating on a long position on SOLO through the stock or call options should consider the SOLOW warrants instead. They offer cheap leveraged upside with a long time to expiry. So unlike options, the downside risk is somewhat protected if the stock drops because of the significant time value that will remain. I remain long and very bullish on SOLOW.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOLOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.