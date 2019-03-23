What Tilray Thinks About The 'Farming Business' And Why The Company May Need To Raise More Capital Soon

Privateer has said it does not plan to sell shares in 1H 2019. What about 2H?

The company may need to raise additional cash, likely through an equity offering, in the near term.

Management distanced itself from the "farming business" and said that Canadian "supply assets" were "overpriced"

Although many companies are starting to gear up to release financial results for the first quarter, investors have nevertheless waited patiently for Tilray (TLRY) to release its results for the fourth quarter of 2018 this week. The results were mixed, and the stock has been pretty much flat all week.

That all seems boring enough, but digging a little deeper, it's likely that the company is anticipating, and planning for, significant changes in the pot market.

Canadian Oversupply

In the company's prepared remarks on the conference call, CEO Brendan Kennedy was explicit regarding his expectation that the Canadian market will become oversupplied in short order:

Over the next 18 months, we believe there will be oversupply, just as we've seen in certain U.S. states as operators and newly legal markets race and government regulators catch up to find an equilibrium between supply and demand.

Kennedy went further in the prepared remarks to make clear that he believes that Canadian production capacity is overvalued by the market:

We will not purchase or invest in what we believe to be overpriced supply assets in Canada, which we believe will erode in value in the medium to long term, as the market normalizes.

Instead, Tilray is focusing its strategy on consumer products and medicinal markets. He dismisses the "farming business" of growing pot, which of course is a major theme of the cannabis stock bears:

Longer term, we do not believe Tilray will be in the farming business, so we're not allowing the near term supply disruption to change our strategy for growth over the next few years.

His remarks have wide-ranging implications for other companies in the Canadian pot industry that have spent years investing in expensive Canadian growing facilities. According to Tilray, the market will be oversupplied, and soon, and the farming business is not where you want to be. This is not coming from the mouth of short, but from the CEO of one of the major Canadian pot unicorns. The point is clear: stay away from companies like Aurora (OTC:ACB) and Aphria (OTC:APHA) that are the most overexposed to the expensive Canadian growing facilities. After telling the market exactly what to expect of the "farming business" and the imminent oversupply of pot in Canada, Kennedy reiterated Tilray's strategy, which is to focus on the following five items:

Increase production capacity and inventory to serve the rapidly growing global market;

maintain a rigorous focus on quality as the company scales;

partner with established distributors and retailers to scale distribution of the company's products further and faster;

build a differentiated portfolio of brands and products that appeal to a diverse set of patients and consumers; and

expand the addressable medical market by fostering mainstream acceptance with the medical community and governments.

Frankly, I've never understood the logic that medical marijuana is going to be any different from the recreational market. The same supply/demand dynamics will be at play, and medicinal use in any markets where recreational is legal is going to decline substantially. We're already seeing that in Canada as medical consumption is declining now that recreational use is legal.

The rest of the prongs in the company's strategy seem right to me, or at least better than the growing angle. The focus here is on consumer products, distribution and retailing. It's no surprise that Tilray spent a large portion of the conference call talking about CBD products and Manitoba Harvest, its newly acquired hemp foods line. The problem with consumer products like this is that there will be hundreds of companies competing. What's different now that will make Manitoba Harvest a success when that company has been operating for 20 years and hasn't made a significant profit? This area is simply going to be so crowded that I might ask who isn't going to be selling CBD sprays and creams at this time next year.

Capital Raise

Tilray reported a cash and short-term investments balance at December 31, 2018, of $517.6 million. Its $475 million convertible bonds are not due until 2023, providing it with a good runway. CFO Mark Castaneda said on the call:

We believe we have sufficient capital to execute our CapEx and operating expansion plans for the next 12 to 18 months.

I'm not sure how Castaneda came to that conclusion. Perhaps there is some wiggle room in what exactly he means by "capex," but let's look at the numbers.

On an operating basis, Tilray runs significant losses. In the fourth quarter, for example, it recorded an operating loss of $22.9 million. $4.1 million was stock-based compensation expense, so we can back that out. On top of that, Tilray is on the hook for about $6 million per quarter of interest expense. Assuming similar results (operating losses have in fact been increasing), that leads to an estimated quarterly loss rate of $24.8 million excluding stock-based compensation expense.

That would be fine except that Tilray has been out spending on deals.

In December, Tilray agreed to invest $50 million in the joint venture with AB InBev (NYSE:BUD). That doesn't appear to have been reflected in the December 31, 2018, balance sheet in the earnings release, so it will need to be paid out of the $517.6 million on the balance sheet.

In January, Tilray agreed to pay Authentic Brands Group for $100 million in cash, with a further $150 million in cash and stock to be paid if milestones are achieved.

In January, the company agreed to buy Natura Naturals Holdings for C$70 million, of which C$15 million in cash was paid at closing.

In February, Tilray agreed to acquire Manitoba Harvest for C$419 million, pending achievement of post-closing milestones, of which C$127.5 million in cash was paid at closing.

It's hard to pin down exactly where the cash balance is right now given that certain payments are dependent upon milestones. But a rough calculation would be:

$517.6 million cash balance as of December 31, 2018

Less: $24.8 million operating loss for Q1 excluding stock-based compensation expense

Less: $50 million contribution to AB InBev joint venture

Less: $100 million to Authentic Brands Group

Less: $11 million to Natura Naturals Holdings (converted to USD)

Less: $95 million to Manitoba Harvest (converted to USD)

Equals: $236.8 million cash balance now

Tilray also must have the funds available to pay any cash amounts due from the contingent/milestone payments of $150 million to Authentic Brands Group, C$55 million to Natura Naturals Holdings, and $291.5 million to Manitoba Harvest. To be sure, the agreements provide that a portion of these amounts is to be paid in Tilray stock, and not all of the milestones might be met. But these numbers indicate that a substantial portion, if not all, of the $236.8 million cash balance likely needs to be held in reserve for these payments.

With a substantial amount of convertible debt outstanding, and no underlying cash flow profits to support additional debt, it's likely the next capital raise will be equity rather than debt.

Privateer Will Eventually Sell Its Shares

In the week leading up to the company's lockup expiration, Privateer Holdings Inc., Tilray's controlling shareholder with 75 million shares, released a statement that it strongly believed in Tilray's growth strategy and did not have plans to sell shares in the first half of 2019. This of course caused a large rally in the stock, which was a tightly wound spring with high short interest and 900% short borrow rates. The stock spiked from less than $80 to over $100 on the news.

But this doesn't mean that Privateer will never sell its Tilray stock. In fact, the statement went on to say:

When we decide to distribute shares, we will do so in an orderly and deliberate manner to maximize tax-efficiency considerations for Privateer investors, while also taking into consideration potential impacts on Tilray's public float. And we will do it in a way that reflects our long-term confidence in Tilray's business model and management team.

Notice that the statement begins with "when" and not "if". The reality is that the first half of the year is over in just a little over three months. Yes, that is stating the obvious, but the point is that Privateer won't want to put off monetizing this investment forever, and may start doing so as early as three months from now.

Conclusion

On the one hand, Tilray is not the crazy valuation outlier it used to be now that it has fallen while other pot stocks have rallied. However, short borrow costs have come down substantially, reducing the risk of further dramatic spikes to the upside. And the company is going to need to raise cash at some point given the ongoing cash burn rate and substantial deal commitments.

At $70, the company still has a diluted market cap of over $7 billion (factoring in options and RSUs, which Tilray for some reason doesn't do when reporting its "diluted" shares outstanding number), which is discounting substantial long-term business success. It's impossible to ascribe a precise value to the shares, but I do expect near-term pressure from any capital raise, Privateer sales, or oversupply in the Canadian pot market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY, APHA, ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.