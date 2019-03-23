WTI Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation To 60.39s

This week saw buy-side breakout through key resistance, price discovery higher to 60.39s and a potential stopping point high develop there.

Price discovery higher into mid-week to 60.39s, selling interest halts the buy-side sequence, and pullback through the prior resistance.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for buy-side activity. This expectation did play out, as a buy-side breakout developed in Monday's auction, confirmed in Wednesday's pullback before price discovery higher developed to 60.39s in Thursday's trade. Selling interest emerged there halting the buy-side sequence before a long liquidation developed through prior resistance to 58.28s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.04s.

17-22 March 2019:

This week's auction saw a minor buy-side breakout above last week's key supply in Monday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 59.54s. Buyers trapped there, developing micro-balance, 59.54s- 59.22s, into Tuesday's early Globex trade. A minor probe higher developed to 59.86s where selling interest absorbed demand, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower ensued into Wednesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 58.56s, within the breakout cluster area. Minor structural buy excess developed there, driving price higher which accelerated upon the EIA release (-9.5mil v +300k expected) as buying interest emerged, 59.09s-59.20s, driving prices higher to 60.34s into Thursday's auction.

Two-sided trade developed early in Thursday's trade before a minor probe higher developed, achieving the stopping point high, 60.39s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence, developing balance into Thursday's close. Key support, 59.65s, failed to hold early in Friday's trade as price discovery lower developed through the breakout area, achieving the stopping point low, 58.28s. Minor structural buy excess developed as buyers emerged, 58.47s, driving price higher in retracement to 59.09s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.04s.

As noted last week, this week's primary expectation was for buy-side activity. This probability path did play out as buying interest ultimately drove price higher to 60.39s where a stopping point high developed. Price discovery lower developed from there to 58.28s. This week's buy-side sequence was below the average weekly range expectancy (419 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week's buy-side breakout resulted in price discovery higher before a stopping point high developed in Thursday's auction. Focus into next week centers upon response to the key supply cluster, 59.60s-60.40s. Buy-side failure at this cluster will target key demand clusters below, 58s-57.50s/57s-56.50s. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this cluster will target key supply overhead, 60.40s-61.30s/62.40s-64.15s. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 41% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given the stopping point high development and liquidation break, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure shifts to sell-side.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 41% price rally from December lows, market leverage (Open Interest) continues to decline. Interestingly, MM Long posture has seen an upside break of trend in this week's data amidst continued relative concentration of long posture amidst the MM participants. Further, MM short posture remains below levels that typically result in the development of structural low formation. Declining overall open interest, increasing MM long posture, and declining MM short posture warrant caution on the buy-side at these price levels.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

