Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move

The increasingly hot market for online video delivery is set to take another sharp turn, as the beginning of the week brings an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) event where it will unveil a video streaming service with some key details still in the dark -- even from partners. The tech giant will likely allow device users to subscribe to multiple currently available streaming services (like HBO (NYSE:T), Showtime and CBS All Access (NYSE:CBS) and Starz (LGF.A, LGF.B)) and watch them in a single app, along with some original Apple content. It may depart from the a la carte approach of Amazon Channels (NASDAQ:AMZN), though, with a bundle discount. But the nature of the pricing and packaging is a closely held secret for now. The world's most valuable company is shoving its way into what it hopes is a comfy seat at a crowded table, with ambitious streaming plans on the way from WarnerMedia (T) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), and as all involved keep an eye on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The event is set for March 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the end of the week should bring the debut of public trading in Lyft (LYFT), which managed to beat rival Uber (UBER) to the public market, but with a debut sure to be dwarfed by an uber-listing that could hit $120B.

Notable earnings reports: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), Winnebago, (NYSE:WGO), Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) and FalconStor Software (OTC:FALC) on March 25; Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS), IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) on March 26; Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT), electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR), Fuller (NYSE:FUL), Bassett Furniture Holdings (NASDAQ:BSET), At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), PVH, RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Weidai (NYSE:WEI), SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX), Synnex (NYSE:SNX), Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) and Evine Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) on March 27; Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA), Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX), Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), SAIC, Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH), China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS), Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), MAV Beauty Brands (OTCPK:MAVBF), Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), Reed's (NYSEMKT:REED), RH, Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI), Syncora Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF) and Gafisa (OTC:GFASY) on March 28. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on March 29. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO pricings: Lyft (LYFT) is the elephant in the IPO room, set to price on March 28 and make its trading debut the next day. It has a marketed range of $62-$68/share for a valuation up to $23B. Lyft is getting out ahead of ride-sharing rival Uber, which is now expected to file next month for a behemoth listing of $120B. Also pricing: Genfit SA (GNFT) on March 26. Precision Biosciences (DTIL) and 8I Enterprises Aquisition Corp. (JFKKU) on March 27.

IPO lockup expirations: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE), Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX), SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK), and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) on March 25. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN), Laix (NYSE:LAIX), RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED), Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) on March 26. CooTek Cayman (NYSE:CTK) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) on March 27.

IPO quiet period expirations: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO), Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Imac Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) on March 25. Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) on March 26. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Stealth Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) on March 27.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to $0.84 from $0.74; UDR to $0.335 from $0.3225; Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to $0.40 from $0.38; Oxford Industries (OXM) to $0.37 from $0.34.

M&A tidbits: The go-shop period for Ultimate Software's (NASDAQ:ULTI) $11B acquisition by a consortium led by Hellman & Friedman expires March 25. March 28 brings an FCC comment deadline in the $26B proposed merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS); the FCC has paused its 180-day merger review "shot clock" a few times to take in new information and new public comment. And Owens Realty (NYSEMKT:ORM) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are set to close their merger on March 29.

Scotia Howard Weil: The three-day Scotia Howard Weil conference features a number of North American energy firms and kicks off Monday in New Orleans. Scheduled to present: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Encana (NYSE:ECA), Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) on March 25; EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), EQT, RPC (NYSE:RES), Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF), and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) on March 26; Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB), Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA), Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) on March 27.

Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference: Set in Hong Kong starting on March 25, and presenting companies include New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), NIO, RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU), TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) and YY.

Credit Suisse Consumer & Retail Conference: Meanwhile in London, March 27 brings a conference featuring Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), and Unilever (UN, UL).

Breast implants: Keep a watch on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) as March 25 and 26 brings a public meeting of the General and Plastic Surgery Devices panel to discuss risks/benefits of breast implants.

Cancer data: The American Association of Cancer Research kicks off its six-day annual meeting on March 29, and full text of clinical trial data and late-breaking abstracts will be out at 3 p.m. Companies: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK), NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL).

Special meetings: Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will vote on Finisar's acquisition by II-VI on March 26; First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) on March 27.

Annual meetings: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) on March 25. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) on March 26. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS), ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and McCormick & Co. (MKC) on March 27. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) on March 28. Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) on March 29.

Analyst/investor meetings: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on March 25. Tronox (NYSE:TROX) on March 26. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on March 27. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) on March 28.

Box office: Tracking toward dominating this weekend is Us (NASDAQ:CMCSA), director Jordan Peele's horror follow-up to breakout hit Get Out. With $7.4M in Thursday previews and based on Friday data, the film is looking to gross $64M-$68M for the weekend, higher than a previous estimate for $45M-$50M, and likely enough to unseat Captain Marvel (DIS), which is projected to draw $36M-$37M. Us should easily clear Get Out's opening weekend of $33.4M; Get Out went on to draw $176M domestic and $255.4M worldwide.

Barron's mentions: The publication advises investors to steer clear of the Lyft (LYFT) IPO, noting growth is impressive but the path to profitability is less clear. And as for Apple's (AAPL) event, it notes key winners from the announcement could include Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) if Starz is included, while it might be a negative for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), and the effect on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will vary depending on whether Roku channel is included. But the impact on Netflix (NFLX) overall may be minimal.

