Kraft Heinz's Disaster Could Be A Buying Opportunity

Management has failed to hit most of its targets thus far, but for some unknown reasons, we still have a tiny bit of confidence that management will pull this off.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) recently reported disastrous Q418 earnings numbers, and it is difficult to predict whether the company can outperform its peers over the next couple of years. The stock price has declined over 50% vs. a 35% gain on the S&P 500 since mid-2015 when the company was bought by 3G Capital. Nevertheless, the company is investing in a stronger innovation pipeline, plans to expand the advertising budget, and puts a strong emphasis on go-to-market initiatives to enhance its supply chain.

We expect that could contribute to higher organic revenues combined with margin expansion; however, we are still unsure about the proposed plan to improve the balance sheet. The stock currently trades at forward PE ratio of ~11.0x vs. ~19.0x median of its peers with a dividend yield of ~4.6%. That makes the company an interesting investment for contrarian value investors who put faith in the current management and believe that bullish catalysts could reverse the bearish trend over the next several quarters.

Articles and reports over the last few weeks didn't provide much more insight or forecasts on the company's prospects, only that consumer food groups need to innovate to stay alive and that Warren Buffett hasn't mentioned any desire to sell. Of course, if he did, the stock would tank yet again, so it's in his best interest to stay quiet, and if he is going to sell, sell slowly and quietly. We're not sure this would be a good idea, though.

Business Overview

In July 2015, the Kraft and Heinz companies were merged together and everyone was enthusiastic about the new mega-deal of Warren Buffett together with 3G Capital. Expectations were set very high as the new company was set to become a major player in the global food business. However, 3G Capital didn't deliver on expectations on revenue growth, increased margins, and cost-cutting plans. Management still claims it did a great job by significantly de-leveraging and de-risking the balance sheet, but the stock's performance would indicate that the market disagrees.

The company also modernized and transformed the North American supply chain and built great brand awareness with constant portfolio innovations. However, according to the table below, numbers reflect a completely different story.

Source: Morningstar

Note - 2018 numbers updated manually

The company has increased its long-term debt from $26 billion to $31 billion between 2016 and 2018 and failed to achieve any significant revenue growth or margin expansion at the same time.

The Defensive Global Food Industry

The global food industry is well-known for its defensive nature, as consumer staples stocks tend to perform well during recessions or turbulent times. The company sees a global addressable market of nearly $700 billion in the food industry. Its FY 2018 revenues of $26.3 billion make up around 4% share of the total addressable market. To increase the market share, management has set a very optimistic plan to rebuild commercial momentum from 2018 forward. It anticipates achieving that by breakthrough innovations, channel development, digital transformation, data-driven marketing, etc.

Source: Groceryshop Presentation, November 2018

For example, a higher number of shoppers use the internet for grocery research that helps them to decide which product they really need and can order it online. In the past, shoppers used to go to the store and spend lots of time looking at products and asking store employees for an opinion. However, because of consumers' preference to save time and buy online over traditional in-store purchasing, Kraft is developing digital solutions and improved brand awareness to capitalize on this trend.

Evolv Group is one of the most recent Kraft projects that addresses consumers' preferences by enabling them to plan their meals and consider nutritional content. Artificial intelligence Wellio is also an interesting project in the pipeline that will enhance brand awareness and offer consumers nutritional information, recipes and product offerings, as well as how/where to buy them, all in a single solution. The company is also focusing on increasing its grocery e-commerce business expansion and expects $1 billion of sales by 2020. However, even though management has set a very optimistic plan to capture growth with its digital transformation, investors got really spooked over the most recent disastrous earnings release and guidance, as well as the write-down of the value of several iconic brands.

Q418 Results

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

CEO Bernardo Hees stated:

Our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results reflect our commitment to re-establish commercial growth of our iconic brands, turn around consumption trends in several key categories, and expand into the new category and geographic white spaces. We are pleased with those actions, the returns on our investments, and the momentum built for 2019. However, profitability fell short of our expectations due to a combination of unanticipated cost inflation and lower-than-planned savings. Going forward, our global focus will remain on leveraging our in-house capabilities, developing our talented people, and delivering top-tier growth at industry-leading margins. - Source: Earnings Release, February 2019

The company reported total GAAP revenues of $6,875 million in Q418, up 0.7% Y/Y, missing analysts' estimates of $6,934 million. Even though volume/mix increased 4.0%, driven by positive consumption trends in the U.S., it was offset by a pricing decline of 1.6%. That makes up organic sales growth of 2.4%, in line with analysts' expectations. In terms of margins, gross margin was 32.8% in Q418, down 80 bps Y/Y, and the full-year 2018 was 34.9%, down 130 bps Y/Y. Management anticipates near-term margin pressure in the U.S. and RoW segments driven by increased investments into new innovations and deployment of new capabilities.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1,899 million in Q418, down 13.9% Y/Y, and full-year 2018 EBITDA of 7,084 million, down 8.8% Y/Y. EBITDA number missed management's own expectations as anticipated savings did not materialize because of higher-than-expected costs in manufacturing and logistics. In terms of earnings, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in Q418 were $4.2 million and $0.84, down 6.5% Y/Y, respectively, missing analysts' consensus EPS estimate of $0.94.

One of the key reasons for disappointing earnings results was the cost savings number missing management's optimistic guidance, and higher supply chain costs had an adverse impact on operational results. Wall Street was also disappointed over the fact that Kraft Heinz wrote down $15 billion on its two core cash-cow brands, Oscar Mayer and Kraft Natural Cheese. That has raised questions among investors whether the tightening strategy set with 3G Capital on board actually damages the historically well-performing brands.

CEO Bernardo Hees commented during the earnings call that a reason for the write-offs was worse-than-expected operational performance in the second half due to supply chain issues. One of the greatest disappointments and a trigger for the 25% plunge of the stock after earnings release was a dividend cut of 36% to $1.60 per year, down from $2.50 in 2018. By slashing the dividend, management expects to reach a higher level of balance sheet flexibility and allow the dividend to grow consistent with EBITDA over time. It also enables the company to pursue potential divestitures and, with the proceeds, pay down debt. But the stock had been a dividend darling for quite some time and getting dividend investors to come back is like accidentally putting your hand on a hot stove - it's likely never going to happen again.

Balance Sheet Issues

Source: Earnings Release, February 2019

The company has set a clear objective to de-leverage its balance sheet to 3x debt/EBITDA versus 4.3x in Q418. If debt/EBITDA ratio stays above 4.5x for a longer period of time, Moody's has threatened to lower Kraft's credit rating, so there is incentive to pay down debt.

One of the biggest problems on the balance sheet is an 80% share of goodwill and intangibles on the asset side compared to the high share of tangibles on the liability side. The debt/equity ratio was negatively impacted by Kraft's $15 billion asset write-down. If management is forced to write down even more assets or doesn't use proceeds from divestitures properly, that might lead to a higher ratio, lower credit rating, and a higher interest expense.

Some investors are even worried that management will end up in a vicious cycle of cost savings and divestitures and lower dividends to pull out another acquisition with even more debt. Following the earnings release, S&P assigned a BBB- rating for the corporate bonds expiring in 2032.

Outlook

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Management also announced a higher marketing budget and plans to improve distribution and go-to-market initiatives to drive organic growth in 2019. Nevertheless, it is still a challenging objective to accomplish due to the complex and rapidly changing industry trends as well as a higher level of competition that requires large investments.

Management is optimistic about 2019. It expects volume/mix growth from a strong pipeline of innovation, a higher marketing budget, distribution gains, and white-space initiatives expansion. In terms of pricing, management expects a better environment in 2019 with Q1 organic net sales partially offset by holiday timing. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $6.3-6.5 billion for FY 2019 vs. EBITDA of $7.08 billion in 2018 and a high-teens decline for Q1 2019.

The FX and divestiture headwinds and inflation net of cost savings are the reasons for the $650 million EBITDA decline compared to the 2018 number. Regarding adjusted 2019 EPS, management expects a $0.25 non-operating reduction, driven by increased depreciation and interest expense as well as a rising interest rate environment and a full-year effective tax rate of 20-22%.

Valuation

Source: YCharts as of 02/27/2019

The analyst consensus estimates for FY19 for total revenue and non-GAAP EPS are $26,050 million and $2.97, respectively. Shares are now trading at a forward P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple of ~11.4x and ~12.5x, respectively. Both multiples are trading at a discount compared to the peer group and also at the discount compared to the S&P 500 market average forward P/E multiple of ~17.4.

We believe the market has discounted the current share price over the high uncertainty of how the company will deal with its troubling balance sheet, ongoing SEC investigation, and the competitive landscape of the food packaging industry. Even though momentum is driving organic sales growth and the company is investing technologically to enhance its business model, we would stay on the sidelines at the moment, primarily because management has lost some of its credibility.

If the company successfully deals with the present challenges and revenue growth starts surprising to the upside over the next several quarters, then the share price can return to the S&P 500 forward P/E ratio of ~16.0x. That provides ~40% upside potential with a price target at ~$45. However, if the stock continues to experience a sharp sell-off with no major bearish catalysts, then we would consider "buying the dip" and slowly building up the position.

Risks

Changes in the retail landscape could negatively affect the organic sales growth and operational performance. Higher-than-expected inflation rate might put pressure on the cost side. Global macroeconomic headwinds, FX fluctuations, rising interest rates in the U.S., and competitive pressures might adversely impact the operational performance of the company and thus unable to efficiently implement de-leveraging of the balance sheet. Credit agencies might cut the investment grade credit rating to the speculative rating. The ongoing SEC investigation over accounting practices might lead to enforcement actions. Additional impairment of the intangible assets could negatively affect the stock price performance.

Our Take

Kraft Heinz is an interesting stock to follow over the next several quarters, given the fact the company is dealing with plenty of internal and external headwinds at the moment. We believe that the current management team will have a difficult task to calm down investors over the dividend cut and successfully follow through on the cost savings and balance sheet deleveraging plans. Investors have been anticipating an acquisition that can return the company to a higher growth rate; however, the company now has to deal with internal issues instead. Considering the recent stock price tumble of 25% following the Q418 earnings, any organic growth slowdown, failure to deleverage balance sheet or lower-than-expected guidance over the next several quarters might be a trigger for a continuation in the decline.

The key bullish catalysts are better-than-expected sales growth rate that can improve already industry-leading margins and successful improvement of the balance sheet. More importantly, management must reestablish credibility for what I would consider a serious mishap. How do you not see a $15 billion reduction in value to some of your most iconic assets. That or management knew about it and kept it to itself for as long as it could. I really hate to think that is the case, which means the company simply missed it - which is not good.

That said, current analyst price targets are at $40, which translates into a 24% increase from the $32.40 where it's currently trading. We believe the stock is way oversold, and while we aren't confident enough to predict a $40 price target just yet, we think there will be some buyers at these levels that will provide a floor for the stock and might even make it pop. One analyst is even predicting a $60 price target.

We sympathize with investors that were holding the stock when the dividend was cut, but at a current forward dividend yield of 4.9%, it's yet another reason to buy the Mayo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.