The Fed Delivers A Dovish Message

The FOMC projects zero rate hikes this year, says economic fundamentals are still strong.

By Noelle Corum, Associate Portfolio Manager on Mar 21, 2019, in Fixed Income

The FOMC projects zero rate hikes this year, says economic fundamentals are still strong.

Going into the Federal Reserve's (Fed) March 19-20 policy meeting, markets were focused on three main themes: economic sentiment, the so-called "dot plot" and guidance on balance sheet runoff. The outcomes were considered to be dovish by markets. In addition to leaving its policy rate unchanged, the Fed revised down its US growth outlook and announced plans to end its balance sheet runoff. Initial market moves pointed to easier financial conditions, with real rates trading lower, risk assets higher and the US dollar weaker. Overall, Invesco Fixed Income expects these developments to be positive for credit risk assets.

Economic sentiment revised down

The Fed's statement acknowledged a strong labor market but slowing growth. During Chairman Jay Powell's press conference, he noted that underlying fundamentals remain strong and that the Fed's outlook is positive, overall. Comments on inflation were somewhat downbeat, but largely unchanged.

Dot plot now indicates zero hikes in 2019

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members now see zero interest rate hikes in 2019, as indicated by the median dot on the FOMC's rate hike projections (or "dot plot"). This is down from two in December's projections. The downward revision to growth projections and a rise in unemployment forecasts likely contributed to this move. Core inflation estimates were unchanged.

Balance sheet runoff to end in September

The Fed plans to slow the runoff of Treasuries from its balance sheet starting in May of this year and ending by the end of September. In October, maturing mortgage securities will be reinvested back into Treasuries up to a cap of $20 billion per month. Anything beyond this cap will continue to be invested in mortgage-backed securities. Its goal to primarily hold Treasuries in the long run remains unchanged.

Invesco Fixed Income outlook

Relative to the Fed's median projections for growth and inflation, our expectations are slightly more constructive. We expect growth of 2.3% and core inflation to run at 2.1% in 2019 versus Fed projections of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. While building inflation and a solid growth outlook could bring challenges in the latter part of the year, we do not expect this to be a concern for the Fed over the next two quarters. Therefore, we believe the Fed will remain on hold for the medium term.

We believe that a dovish Fed - along with our favorable growth and benign inflation view - will likely be positive for credit risk assets. Additionally, we expect a patient Fed - combined with building inflation expectations - may steepen the yield curve and support inflation-linked bonds. Lastly, we expect the US dollar to continue to weaken. Specifically, as we see a stabilizing global growth picture and little in the way of US monetary policy, we expect the US dollar to weaken as investors look elsewhere for investment opportunities.

Important information

Blog header image: Paul Brady/Shutterstock.com

The Federal Reserve's "dot plot" is a chart that the central bank uses to illustrate its outlook for the path of interest rates.

A risk asset is any asset that carries a degree of risk, such as credit bonds and equities.

Real interest rates are adjusted to remove the effects of inflation.

The yield curve plots interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

©2019 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

The Fed delivers a dovish message by Invesco US