Micron's Earnings Measure Up

With Micron Technology's (MU) most recent earnings report on March 20, we've gotten our latest glimpse into the company's financials. In my January article, "How Low Might Micron's Earnings Get?", I plotted out my expectations for how I expected fiscal year 2019 to play out for the company. Based on management's comments pointing to a recovery in the second half of the year, and aggressive supply cuts across the industry aimed at achieving such a goal, I went into that article with the expectation of 2019, specifically FYQ3 and Q4, being the bottom of the earnings cycle for Micron.

All in all, Micron's results and guidance came in remarkably close to my expectations, and I'm very proud of the work I've done so far. However, it's definitely worth looking at the specifics of where I went wrong, and adjusting my future expectations accordingly. My focus was largely on three areas that are ultimately all kind of connected - revenues, cost of goods sold and margins, and carried inventories. By combining a few educated guesses about these things, I was able to uncover some underlying trends in the financials and come to very close estimates of what to expect moving forward. Now, with new information, I can refine my expectations even further, and tweak my estimates accordingly.

The Downward Trend

Starting from the top line, Micron reported $5,835M in revenues, coming inside of its original $6 billion +/- $300M guidance. I went into the quarter without doubting management's guidance, and I'm happy to say I was vindicated on that front. So long as management continues its great track record with respect to guidance, I don't think it's necessary to view it with any suspicion, which is quite a relief. This represented a 26% sequential decline, accelerating from only a 6% sequential decline heading into Q1. However, as I mentioned, there was more below the surface than meets the eye here, and the true value of the company is being undersold by a 26% sequential decline, accelerating by 20%.

In my previous article, I talked about a concept I called "supply elasticity", or the idea that the DRAM industry in particular could carry inventory through weakness in the cycle to avoid flooding the market. By understanding that any decline in cost of goods sold was likely going to show up in the cash flow statement as carried inventories, I was able to make an educated guess as to the extent of those inventories. Further, I worked with the assumption that anything the company continued producing would be worth more than its marginal cost on the open market, but less than the average of the product mix that it continued to bring to market. For simplicity's sake, I assumed these inventories would carry half of the gross margins indicated in guidance, for 25.75%.

In December's earnings call, we received guidance for the fiscal year Q2 of 50-53% gross margins against $5.7-6.3 billion in revenues. By inverting gross margin, COGS were expected to come in at 47-50% of revenues, or $2,850M to $2,950M, with lower gross margins at lower revenues and vice versa. I rationalized that management probably knew almost for certain what it would spend on COGS, so I had an expectation of $2,900M, a decline of $400M Q/Q. This was where I found the extra inventories that management had indicated its intent to carry. In reality, according to the press release, COGS came in at $2,971M, a small but meaningfully amount higher, which disrupted my inventory expectations by a decent amount.

In Q1, inventories grew by $280M sequentially to $3.88B against $3.60B. Because I was expecting $400M more than that in inventory growth into Q2, I was expecting a total of $680M in inventory growth. In reality, we only saw $514M there. $71M of the difference can be attributed to the small difference in COGS, and it's certainly possible that the rest was due to "input" inventories. Otherwise the only rational explanation is that there were production cuts, which had not (at the time) been indicated. Moving into Q3, though, production cuts will add another layer to the equation.

By multiplying the extra carried inventories of $400M to the estimated markup on those products, I arrived at a "lost revenue" number of $539M. Adjusting for the slightly lower gross margin, in reality, I come to $530M. If we add back in this "lost revenue" of products manufactured in this quarter, we come to an adjusted revenue of $6,365M, which represents only a 20% sequential decline, and an acceleration of 14%. Relative to 26% and 20%, respectively, this is a marked improvement.

Guidance

The hot button on everyone's (and I mean "everyone's") mind during the earnings call was guidance. Everyone knew it would be bad, but armed with my previous expectations, I went in prepared for war. With expectations of $4.5 billion in revenues and $0.91 EPS, I was relieved to hear guidance for $4.8 billion in revenues, +/- $200M, and $0.85, +/- $0.10, in EPS. I was, however, curious on where exactly I went wrong with regards to EPS.

Starting from the top, revenue guidance represents a $1,035M decline Q/Q at the midpoint, coming in at 18% lower. As Q2 represented a 20% Q/Q decline, this immediately looks quite nice, with an actual deceleration already apparent. I had originally come in expecting the downward acceleration to end going into Q3, but this is a modest but welcome improvement to that. Immediately, though, it pays to question what may be changing with regards to inventories moving into Q3. Originally, I had expected a further increase in the amount of carried inventories, essentially doubling in scope. Further, management has indicated its intent to idle 5% of its wafer starts in both DRAM and NAND. In other words, this is a 5% across-the-board production cut. It's worth checking for these things moving forward in the minutiae of guidance.

With a revenue guide for Q3 of $4.6-5 billion and gross margin of 37-40%, it's possible to once again extrapolate out COGS guidance. With COGS at 63% of $4.6 billion to 60% of $5 billion, we've got a range from $2,900M to $3,000M. This would put Q3 directly in line with Q2's numbers. On the surface, this would indicate that the company is not changing a thing and moving ahead in the same manner. However, we've got a couple indications that this is not the case. First, as CFO Dave Zinsner reported:

Inventory ended the quarter at $4.4 billion, increasing from $3.9 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter. Our fiscal second quarter days of inventory were 134 days compared to 107 days in the fiscal first quarter. The actions that we have announced today regarding supply reductions, combined with improving customer demand, will begin to address our higher inventory levels.

When he talks about "beginning to address our higher inventory levels", it seems that the company has decided it was too aggressive in its carrying of inventory in Q2, and that this activity is going to be curtailed moving forward. This move should help on the cash flow front in the near term and reduce the downside risk if an unforeseen catastrophe befalls the industry and delays the recovery. However, it will also mean selling more product into a weaker pricing environment, which will undoubtedly imbalance supply just that little bit more, not to mention that the inventory will not be on hand to sell later at a better price into stronger demand. This is a bit of a disappointment to me, but with the history of the industry, I can understand the reluctance to willingly impair the company's cash flows at this time.

Secondly, to balance out the difference of less carried inventories, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has the answers:

Given the lower DRAM demand outlook from our customers, we have decided to idle approximately 5% of our DRAM wafer starts. This action will bring our production levels close to our view of DRAM industry bit demand growth for calendar 2019. .We have been managing our NAND bit supply growth prudently, including adjusting our capital planning and wafer volumes. We are reducing our total NAND wafer starts by approximately 5%, mostly through reductions on our legacy nodes.

Sanjay's remarks indicate a pretty clear 5% production cut across the board, which should rationally result in a 5% reduction in COGS, before considering anything being carried into inventory. With approximately $2 billion per quarter in COGS less depreciation, we can expect a reduction of $100 million off of the top. Because COGS guidance is flat Q/Q, I would expect this to come out of carried inventories, rather than for it to come out of what would otherwise be sales. Moving forward, I thus expect approximately $400 million in inventory growth in Q3, down $100 million sequentially. Because I'm now expecting less, rather than more, inventory growth into Q3, I'm expecting $500M higher COGS than originally expected in Q3. Coupled with only a $300M higher revenue guide, at the midpoint, I've finally reconciled why the company's EPS guide is lower than I had expected, despite the revenue guide beating my expectations.

Q4 Guidance

With revenue declines actually appearing to decelerate into Q3, once accounting for the reduction in COGS beginning in Q2 due to carried inventories and, moving forward, production cuts, things are actually looking pretty good moving forward. Originally I had expected that Q3 would mark the end of downwards acceleration and that Q4 would mark the end of revenue declines altogether. The midpoint of guidance suggests things may actually be looking just a little bit better than that, with a potential to see growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. However, it's certainly worth considering the lower bound of guidance, particularly since we've just recently come in closer to the lower bound than not.

Lower Bound Midpoint Upper Bound Revenue $4,600M $4,800M $5,000M Sequential Growth Rate -21% -18% -14% Change in Growth Rate Q/Q -1% +2% +6%

Source: Author

If Q3 revenues ultimately come in at the very lower bound (or, dare I say it, below it), revenues will in fact still be accelerating (though barely). This is a tad bit worse than my original expectations and brings my worst-case expectations down along with it. Luckily, with only 1% acceleration, it's hardly a significant impact. In a downside scenario, it seems possible to see revenues continue dropping, albeit slowly, into Q4 for an estimated $4,500M lower bound. In an upside scenario, it seems plausible that we actually begin to see some noticeable growth once again for an estimated $5,300M upper bound. At the midpoint, I still expect sequentially flat revenues, but with a very slight bias to the upside.

Data Source: MacroTrends, and my own forward expectations

Earnings for Q4 get a little more complicated. Without knowing ahead of time whether the company will resume full production and whether or not inventory will continue to be expected to accumulate, there's a wide range this could fit into. At the lower bound, with 5% of production continuing to idle, net income may drop off a further $90 million, or about $0.08 per share to $0.67 EPS. At the upper bound, with production coming back online, net income may rise substantially by about $360 million, or about $0.32 per share to $1.27 EPS.

Valuation Tweaks

When all is said and done, not much has changed to my thesis on Micron. Everything really does seem to be shaking out the way I've expected and, perhaps most importantly, the narrative surrounding recovery in the second half of the calendar year is still alive and well. Not only that, but also we can see that there are indications in the numbers that give the narrative some legs to stand on.

Last month, I wrote an article exploring the valuation and plausible big picture growth prospects for Micron, titled "Micron's Valuation Is Everything". By tweaking the numbers I used, in particular my estimates for the FY2019 "trough" of the cycle EPS, my lowest estimate is $6.20, and my highest is $7.00, with a midpoint of $6.60, just a hair higher than my previous $6.54. I'm downgrading my fair value estimate just a hair to $190.38, with room to upgrade on beating the lower bound numbers. For reference, I derive this value by averaging 2018's peak EPS of $11.51, and expected lower-bound 2019 EPS of $6.20, to get to $8.855. Then, because at historically improving ROIs, Micron would need to reinvest approximately 14% of earnings into Capex to grow earnings 6%, my maximum long-term growth rate for a "mature" company, I subtract out 14% of earnings to reach the expected free cash flow to see if the company were to invest so little into growth. With a 6% growth rate, I'm looking for a 4% free cash flow yield to achieve a 10% total return, so multiplying this number by 25 reaches $190.38. My methodology is explained in detail in "My Valuation Methodology: It Answers 'Why'."

So long as there are no more surprises to the downside from here on out, even under the worst conditions we've got a reason to believe in thus far, Micron is still incredibly undervalued on a long-term view in the low-$40s. Or, indeed, in the double digits at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long January 2020 $60, $80, $95 Calls, and June 2020 $65 Calls.