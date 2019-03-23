MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Still Flat Despite Advertising

When the new year arrived, MannKind (MNKD) investors had an air of excitement. The company was flush with $70 million in cash and had announced that it would initiate its largest television advertising campaign and launch a direct to consumer purchase program which would give great pricing on Afrezza to the first 1,000 patients.

The advertising started with a bang, logging two consecutive weeks where ad spots topped 300 airings. Since then the campaign has become a bit more modest. The Direct to Consumer program was initially launched with a 1,000 patient or January 31st deadline. January came and went and the company extended the program until the end February, having not reached its desired 1,000 patients. We are now approaching the end of March, and the program is still live with a February expiration.

Image Source (MannKind Corp.)

We are now approaching the end of March, and things are not what many investors had hoped for. It appears that the direct to consumer program is cannibalizing the more lucrative retail sales and the level of television ads being run are not driving substantial enough growth to make up for the losses to the direct to consumer program. In fairness, ad campaigns do take time to work, but that does not mean that they are ineffective in the first three months.

In the most recent week, the ad has aired 153 times, and since the 2019 campaign began, the ad has run 2,158 times at an estimated cost of $4.3 million (assuming $2,000 per aired ad).

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on ispot.tv data)

To put things simply, Q1 has not been something to get excited about in terms of script or revenue growth. The stock has had a good Q1, and that has presented some traders with some healthy returns. Whether the recent gains can hold will depend a lot on what transpires over the next several weeks.

Scripts

Afrezza scripts finished the week ending March 15th with 617. This number is a disappointment to many. In many ways, investors are growing tired of excuses and simply want to see results. Q1 of 2018 could become the company's biggest push on Afrezza yet, which could get ugly if the sales trajectory does not improve in a dramatic fashion soon.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

In Q4 of 2018, Afrezza scripts came in at 8,290. Thus far, in Q1 of 2019, the script total stands at 6,446. With just two more weeks of data to consider, it is blatantly clear that Q1 of this year will lag behind what was delivered to close out 2018. At this stage, Q1 of 2019 is pacing 7% behind what the previous quarter delivered. Some of that will be made up with direct sales, but we need to remember that the direct sales program is essentially a loss leader for the company. From a net revenue standpoint, it appears that Q1 of 2019 will come in pretty close to what was delivered in Q4. Depending on the revenue from direct sales, the Q1 number could be higher.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections and Estimates

As my regular readers know, I have lowered my projections for 2019. At this stage, I anticipate that net revenue from Afrezza sales will be about $27 million. Ironically, this number would have met the initial 2018 guidance the company gave. Seeing net revenue of $27 million in 2019 is not very compelling when you take that into consideration. With the company spending about $20 million a year on cost of goods sold, and another $50 million on selling and marketing expense, it is clear that the inhaled insulin will remain under water this year.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

On a cumulative basis, I estimate that MannKind has generated about $4.6 million in net revenue in Q1. These numbers do not include the direct sales program. That being said, the direct sales program will not be a major contributor to net revenue.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind has always been troublesome. Historically, I have been pretty close in my tracking and estimates for this metric. I include what I feel is realistic. All too often I see folks look at simply one side of the cash equation and arrive at some lofty numbers that simply are never attained because of the cash drain.

As you can see in the chart below, I have the company running out of cash just after Q3 ends. That is not saying that the company will be bankrupt. It is simply the current length of the cash runway. By understanding the inflows and outflows, a savvy investor can predict when certain things might need to happen.

My model assumes that the company gets $12.5 million in milestones from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) here in 2019. Some may feel that the company will get a second $12.5 million. That may or may not happen, but what is critical is the timing. If the company gets a second milestone after the end of Q3, it will be too late to address the cash shortfall. Some feel that the company will get another $30 million from United on top of the other milestones. This may or may not happen. What investors need to do is gauge the likelihood, gauge the timing, and assess from there.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

There are warrants that come into play. There is a set of $2.38 warrants which expire April 9th. If exercised, these would bring in $30 million and that would be enough to get the company to the end of the year. It is my opinion that these will not get exercised. The reason I feel that way is that I do not see the stock price getting to a level that can see these warrants exercised in a safe manner. The stock would need to get an order of magnitude higher than $2.38 to allow the holder to sell off shares at a profit without dipping below $2.38 again. With less than a dozen trading days left, I simply do not see these getting exercised.

The other set of warrants expire in late December of this year and are priced at $1.60. These come into play at the end of the year, and after a need for cash at the end of Q3. They may well get exercised, and that will help get 2020 off to a good start, but it will not really address the cash issue at hand to a level that gives the Street confidence.

A possible wild card is that MannKind could, once again, negotiate with Deerfield to accept shares in lieu of cash. The issue with that is that MannKind has precious few shares to work with. The company owes Deerfield $11.5 million in debt this year, and will likely need to pay another $5 million in a sales milestone. A renegotiation with Deerfield could stretch the cash well into Q4, but still cuts things close. Another possible wild card is that some holders of $1.60 warrants are exercised, giving an immediate cash infusion at the expense of being able to play warrants for the remainder of the year. Depending on how many warrants get exercised by any given party, we may not be aware of the infusion until the quarterly report.

More Shares

As I have discussed in the past, MannKind is essentially out of the 140 million shares which it requested and had authorized a little over a year ago. Typically, it is is not very wise for a company to have its share shelf empty. It is my belief that the company will seek more authorized shares with the annual meeting proxy. A big question is whether or not they can hold off that proxy long enough to allow the $2.38 warrants to remain in play and assist in keeping the stock price up where it currently sits. Last year, the proxy materials went out on March 29th. The year prior they went out on April 7th. The $2.38 warrants expire on April 9th. While I believe that it is wise for the company to seek more authorized shares, it is also my belief that this matter will be viewed by the Street with some trepidation. Knowing that the company tied up about 140 million shares in a 12-month period is not the most comfortable feeling.

Summary

In my opinion, the recent action with this equity is tied to some premature exuberance about the future to entice the stock price upward in order to give the $2.38 warrants a chance to be in play. If these warrants actually get exercised, it could allow some stability above $2 per share because the implication is a cash runway through the end of the year. If these are not exercised, then this stock will revert back to an equity tied to a company that is still struggling along. The script story needs to improve dramatically in order to justify the expenditures of the television ad campaign. The day is fast approaching where some important decisions about Afrezza and the level of its commercial success need to be addressed. In just 15 weeks, MannKind will have been marketing this drug itself for 3 years with weekly scripts still well below 1,000. There will be a lot of important things that happen over the next couple of weeks that will set the stage for the action in this equity for the next several months. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.