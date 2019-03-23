Yield Curve, Yield Curve, Yield Curve

Who cares whether the onset of a recession usually comes several months or even a couple of years after the curve first inverts; investors are using this as an excuse to take profits, and taking profits is what they're doing.

Just to illustrate how captivating the yield curve has been to the equity market, check out an intraday chart of S&P 500 futures versus the yield curve since very early this morning. Moves in the yield curve are clearly leading equities. When the curve started flattening early this morning, equities started heading south with the pace of selling accelerating when the curve inverted. Then, as the curve made its intraday low right after noon, the low in equities followed less than 40 minutes later. It's like the school playground, where the yield curve is the 'cool kid' and equities are the followers.

