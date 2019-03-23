Verastem Cancer Therapy Should Get Traction, Raise Stock Price

Verastem (VSTM) is now a commercial stage biotechnology pharmaceutical company with one approved drug, Copiktra. Verastem's stock price has fallen since it received its FDA approval. This reflects stock market conditions in Q4 2018, overenthusiasm leading up to the approval, and Verastem being relatively unknown to investors. It also fell a bit after Q4 results were released, though it has since seen some recovery.

I believe Copiktra is well-positioned to grow revenue substantially over the next few years. There are specific reasons to believe it will achieve physician acceptance in its currently approved indications. It is likely to see further expansion of its label as new trial data comes in. It also is likely to be approved outside the U.S. and generate global revenue through partners, some of which have already made milestone payments. With revenue growth, the market capitalization and stock price of Verastem should also grow.

Copiktra Basics

Copiktra (duvelisib) was approved by the FDA in September 2018 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) or SLL (small lymphocytic lymphoma) after at least two prior therapies. Copiktra also received FDA accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL (follicular lymphoma) after at least two prior therapies. In CLL, SLL, and FL, doctors and patients previously had limited options after progression despite treatment with two prior therapies.

Copiktra is not the first approved PI3K inhibitor approved for use, but it is the first that is a dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma. PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma have distinct and mainly non-overlapping roles in cells, such as cell proliferation, differentiation, migration and activation. As a dual inhibitor, Copiktra offers an integrated approach to PI3K inhibition that both disrupts intracellular PI3K signaling and helps dismantle the malignant B-cell tumor micro-environment. For a more complete picture of PI3K dynamics in cancer, see Verastem's PI3K Inhibition Program page. More detailed results of the Copiktra trials are in the Verastem ASH 2017 slide show.

It is worth comparing Copiktra to Idelalisib (Gilead's (GILD) Zydelig) therapy. Zydelig is used in combination with rituximab as a second line therapy for CLL. Like Copiktra, it is a PI3K inhibitor, but more specifically of the delta isoform. Copiktra inhibits both the delta and gamma forms. Zydelig sales in Q4 2018 were $41 million.

Verastem management believes physicians have some reluctance to prescribe PI3K inhibitors, based on past experience with other PI3K inhibitors. The Copiktra sales force is educating about the relative safety and efficacy benefits of using their dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma.

In the U.S., over 300,000 people are currently diagnosed with CLL, FL, or SLL (see slide below). The number who reach the current Copiktra label each is much smaller. These cancers often develop slowly or get remissions from earlier therapies, leading to a much higher prevalence (total currently diagnosed patients) than incidence (newly diagnosed patients each year). To address the entire population, Copiktra would need to expand its label, likely in combinations with other drugs, which I will discuss below.

A competitive benefit is that Copiktra is an oral monotherapy that can be taken at home. On the negative side, Copiktra's label includes a black box warning about fatal and serious toxicities that can accompany its use.

International Expansion

Currently, Copiktra is approved for commercial sales only in the United States. Because it was an accelerated approval, it will take longer to get approved in Europe, with no developments likely in 2019. However, resources have been moved to Europe post the U.S. approval. Approval is likely simply a matter of time. There are currently no plans to seek a partner in Europe, though that has not been ruled out.

Verastem signed an exclusive license agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to develop and commercialize Copiktra in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Verastem received an upfront payment of $15.0 million and could receive up to $160.0 million in milestone payments, plus double-digit royalties on net sales of Copiktra products.

In Japan, Verastem signed an exclusive license agreement with Yakult Honsha Co. for Copiktra. There was a $10 million upfront payment, another potential $90 million in milestone payments, and possible double-digit royalties.

Potential Label Expansion

Given its mechanism of action, Copiktra could potentially be used to treat earlier lines in its current indications, perhaps in combinations with other drugs. It may also be broadly applicable to cancers, including solid cancers.

The first likely label expansion would be for PTCL (peripheral T-cell lymphoma). Data for PTCL was presented at ASH in December 2018 from a Phase 1 studying duvelisib in combination with romidepsin. Of the 27 evaluable patients, 16 responded (9 complete responses, CRS, and 7 partial responses, PRs) for an overall response rate (ORR) of 59%. 6 (22%) responded deeply enough to allow them to bridge to potentially curative stem cell transplant. The PRIMO study of Copiktra as a monotherapy is currently enrolling a Phase 2 trial for PTCL.

The DYNAMO Phase 2 study is in long-term follow-up for refractory iNHL (indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma). FL is the most common type of iNHL. In Phase 1 trials, we have Copiktra in combination with venetoclax for R/R CLL/SLL as well as a monotherapy in first line, younger patients.

Verastem has a longer-term growth strategy in place, as shown in this slide:

Source: Verastem slideshow, J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Q4 2018 Results

In Q4 2018, the first full quarter after the FDA approval of Copiktra, Verastem's revenue was $1.2 million, all of which was from Copiktra sales. That was down sequentially from $15.5 million, and up from $0.0 year earlier. Q3 revenue was high from recognition of a milestone payment.

Net loss was $11.3 million, up sequentially from $21.7 million and up from $18.2 million year earlier. EPS, diluted, was negative $0.37, down sequentially from negative $0.29, and up from negative $0.43 year earlier.

At the end of 2018, Verastem had a cash balance of $250 million. It carried $150 million in convertible notes as debt. Cash is not an immediate problem, but could become a problem again in a couple of years if revenue does not ramp quickly enough.

Rest of Pipeline

In addition to Copiktra, Verastem has only one other drug in its pipeline. Likely that will change over time, but its priority is clearly to generate revenue by expanding Copiktra use. Here is the pipeline, from the Verastem Pipeline page:

Defactinib has started a Phase 2 trial for NSCLC, Pancreatic cancer, and mesothelioma, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda). Merck (NYSE:MRK) is a collaborator. As usual, safe and effective results from the Phase 2 trial would greatly enhance the value of Verastem.

Risks

For someone who invests in small cap biotechs, Verastem has relatively low risk because it already has an FDA approval. It also has a reasonable amount of cash. But I do not want to minimize the risks.

The main risk would be adverse events, either new ones that were missed in the trials, or a higher than expected prevalence of the ones from the black box warning. This could cause doctor reluctance to prescribe the drug, or the FDA to remove it from the market.

Given the revolutionary times we are in with cancer therapy, competition from newer therapies is always a risk. As usual, market volatility, and the volatility inherent in small cap, thinly traded stocks, is a short-term risk.

Valuation and Conclusion

If Verastem's market capitalization had already climbed above $1 billion, I would criticize it for lacking a drug development platform. Companies that own platforms that can create multiple drug candidates are likely to be far more valuable in the long run than those lacking platforms.

Currently, the focus of the company and investors is on revenue from Copiktra. As doctors have success with the treatment, including managing side effects, Copiktra could come to dominate the third line setting. Expansion to nations outside the U.S. should accelerate sales, but that will not be happening in 2019. The R&D budget may need to be kicked up to start trials that would expand the label, with or without combination therapies.

Given all that, it is possible to argue for a wide range of valuations. Consider a market capitalization of $1 billion, about 4 times the current level. If a (rule-of-thumb) P/E of 20 were used, it would take $50 million in annual earnings to justify that. Throw in operating expenses, which would depend mainly on R&D spend, and a justification might require something on the order of $150 million in annual revenue.

Posing $1 billion as a fair target for a commercial oncology company, there is a long, long way to go from $1.5 million of Copiktra revenue in Q4 2018 to $150 million in annual revenue. Yet, I see that as a probable scenario, unless a better drug comes along to knock Copiktra to the sidelines. $150 million is ballpark for current Zydelig annual sales. Copiktra appears to be a better drug in the same class. It is difficult to predict the time needed for such a ramp, but as a comparison Zydelig was first approved by the FDA in July 2014

Given all the many variables in play, I am setting a two-year market cap target of $500 million, which would equate to $6.77 per share, given the current share count. This is not a prediction, it is a guess of what might be reasonably achieved by the end of 2020. I will be watching each quarter's results for Copiktra sales figures to see what real-world traction it is getting.

Another way to set a goal is to simply go with the prior 52-week high, the previous high point of investor sentiment. That was $10.35 back on September 4, 2018. I prefer to set goals based on reasonable financial projections, not investor excitement.

As is often the case with small cap biotech companies, a larger company acquiring Verastem would not be a surprise. It makes sense since it would eliminate some overhead and the acquirer would probably have a better sales force in position, perhaps including in Europe. However, this is a general scenario, I know of nothing specific to suggest any discussions are taking place at this time.

