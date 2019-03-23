American International Group: A 5.85% Preferred Stock From The Insurer

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by American International Group (AIG).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 filing - prospectus (Source: Sec.gov).

For a total of 20M depositary shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $500M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

American International Group Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (AIG.PA) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.85% and has a par value of $25. The new preferred stock is expected to be rated a BBB- from Standard & Poor's and is callable as of 03/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little above its par value at a price of $25.15, has a 5.82% current yield and a 5.71% yield-to-call.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

With roots that trace back to 1919, we're a global insurance company with operations in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. We provide a range of insurance products to support our clients in business and in life, including: general property/casualty, life insurance, and retirement and financial services through our General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Investments business units. What unites us across all of these products is our commitment to helping our clients prepare for what’s next. Whether that’s helping cities and communities to prepare for and recover from natural disasters or providing a financially secure retirement for millions of Americans, we have the specialist expertise to help clients better manage risk. In addition to doing what’s right for our clients, we’re also committed to doing the right thing for our people and the communities where we work, live and serve our customers. It’s why we offer our employees a flexible work arrangement and training programs so they can grow professionally. We also encourage our employees to give back. We provide Volunteer Time Off to our global workforce, allowing them to provide hands-on support to the causes they care about most, and we donate over $6M each year through our matching grants program to nonprofit organizations our employees support.

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below, you can see a price chart of American International Group's common stock, AIG:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $1.28 yearly dividend. With a market price of $42.68, the current yield of AIG is at 2.99%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $1.11B in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock are $29.25M.

In addition, with a market capitalization around $38.94B, AIG is one of the biggest 'Property & Casualty Insurance' companies in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of American International Group's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4, AIG had a total debt of $34.54B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by AIG.

AIG Corporate Bonds

There are a whole plethora of corporate bonds, issued by the company, and the chart below presents only a part of all:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of AIG-A, the 2024 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | AIG4055516

AIG4055516, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB+' and has a yield-to-maturity of 3.566%. This should be compared to the 5.71% yield-to-call of AIG-A, but when making that comparison, remember that AIG-A's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of 2.15% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating, but I'll give an advantage to the newly issued preferred stock, especially given how well capitalized AIG seems to be. At these price levels, AIG-A looks like the better security of the two.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25, by their yield-to-call and current yield. The preferred stocks issued by Maiden Holdings (MHLD) are excluded as they don't pay dividends currently.

Source: Author's database

Let's take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable and have a positive YTC, by their years-to-call and YTC:

Source: Author's database

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25 and a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating.

Source: Author's database

The main group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption after the Occurrence of a Rating Agency Event or Regulatory Capital Event:

Shares of Series A Preferred Stock (and thus a proportionate number of Depositary Shares) are redeemable, in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to March 15, 2024, within 90 days after the occurrence of a “Rating Agency Event” or a “Regulatory Capital Event” (each as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement), at a redemption price equal to (A) in the case of a Rating Agency Event, $25,500 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any dividends per share that have been declared but not paid prior to the redemption date (with no amount in respect of any dividends that have not been declared prior to such date), or (B) in the case of a “Regulatory Capital Event,” $25,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any dividends per share that have been declared but not paid prior to the redemption date (with no amount in respect of any dividends that have not been declared prior to such date).

Source: FWP Filing by American International Group, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the retirement of our debt, including the repayment of a portion of our 2.300% Notes due 2019 (outstanding principal amount of $1.0 billion), which are scheduled to mature in July 2019.

Source: 424B2 Filing by American International Group, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $504M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index. If the average monthly volume of AIG-A after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

However, it must be noted that the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the new index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the new index will also include notes), there's a high probability AIG-A will be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, AIG-A. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bond IPOs.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.