NG Weekly: Failed Breakout At Key Resistance, Price Discovery Lower To 2.72s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week's auction was for sell-side activity, following last week's development of a stopping point high. This probability path did play out marginally, and a retest of key supply developed into mid-week before selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 2.72s before closing at 2.76s.

17-22 March 2019:

This week's auction saw minor price discovery lower early in Monday's trade, as Friday's late buyers failed to hold the auction, achieving a pullback low, 2.77s. Buying interest emerged, 2.78s, driving price aggressively higher, achieving a stopping point, 2.85s, at/near last week's key resistance into Monday's NY close. A minor pullback developed early into Tuesday's Globex trade before the buy-side continuation ensued, driving price higher, achieving the stopping point high, 2.90s. Structural sell excess emerged there as buyers trapped, 2.88s, driving price lower back into prior balance.

Price discovery lower continued through Wednesday and Thursday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.79s, ahead of the EIA release (-47 bcf v -48 bcf expected). Sellers trapped there, developing balance, 2.78s-2.82s, into Thursday's NY close. Sell-side continuation developed late in Thursday's Globex auction as a flush of the book occurred, achieving the stopping point low, 2.72s. Structural buy excess emerged there early into Friday's auction only to see selling interest, 2.78s/2.77s, drive price lower to 2.74s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.76s.

This week's primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop, as a failed buy-side breakout above last week's resistance unfolded. Price discovery lower developed to 2.72s into Thursday's auction before a structural buy excess formed, 2.72s-2.74s, into week's end.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) remains sell-side, as the corrective phase from 2.90s is potentially amidst its third wave. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week's buy excess, 2.72s-2.74s, and the associated volume into Friday's close, 2.74s-2.76s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key demand will target the key demand clusters below, 2.70s-2.64s/2.62s-2.56s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.87s-2.90s/3.03s-3.05s. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 48% decline from the November 2018 high, no material Managed Money (MM) short posture is present. MM short trend may have begun a trend higher in February. It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. This development occurs amidst continued declining market leverage (Open Interest). Based on recent years' data, current MM posture is not consistent with MM posture that typically contributes to the formation of a structural low. The larger key supply, 2.87s-3.72s, and market response there will remain key.

