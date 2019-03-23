Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Reports emerged that a summit between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping could be pushed back to June, and the news weighed on sentiment during the day. That meeting to sign a trade deal had been planned for March before being pushed back to April, and now faces further delay as it's not likely that the two can reach a final deal by then.

Tuesday:

Crude prices hit 2019 highs after OPEC agreed to deeper production cuts than previously committed. The members had agreed to cut 800K bbl/day through June 2019, with Russian and other allied producers cutting another 400K bbl/day. Even so, continuing gains in U.S. shale plays are likely to keep a lid on prices.

Wednesday:

The Fed Open Market Committee stood pat on interest rates, and more notably produced some expectations widely seen as quite dovish. The "dot plot" that makes up the members' projections showed 2019 year-end expectations for the fed funds rate at 2.375%, lower than a previous expectation for 2.875%. Similarly, year-end 2020 rates are now seen at 2.625% vs. 3.125% previously, and end-of-2021 is forecast at 2.62% vs. 3.125% before.

Thursday:

The European Union granted a reprieve to Britain on its exit from the bloc, but it's not a particularly long one, and well short of the months that UK Prime Minister Theresa May asked for. EC President Donald Tusk said the EU agreed to an Article 50 extension until May 22 if Parliament can reach an exit deal next week. But failing that, Britain has only until April 12 to Brexit.

Friday:

Bond yields tumbled amid a buying panic that followed news from Germany that its 10-year Bund yield went negative after German PMI fell to its weakest level in seven years. The 10-year Treasury yield headed to two-year lows early, a precursor to an inverted yield curve (three-month vs. 10-year, for the first time since before the Great Recession).