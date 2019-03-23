Is The Siren Call Of Frac Sand Answered By U.S. Silica?

The company's financial results are expected to improve on the basis of reduced 2019 capital expenditures, generating more flexibility and operational focus.

U.S. Silica, a more than century-old company, competes well in the frac sand business via diversification and its SandBox logistics containers.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is a fundamentally healthy company, an achievement in the challenging frac sand sector.

With an asset write-down and big capital expenditures in 2018, its financial results were strained. However, the company has indicated it will focus more on its existing businesses. As it does, investors seeking capital appreciation can get in at a low point (47% of the 52-week high) to a company that combines long-time industrial silica product lines with the exciting yet highly variable frac sand opportunities.

Company Description

In mid-year 2018, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. moved its headquarters from Frederick, Maryland, to Katy, Texas. The company, a provider of industrial silica sand, has over 2,800 full-time employees. Its predecessor company began as a glass sand supplier about 120 years ago, in the 1880s. Today, U.S. Silica has a 400-item product list in two broad divisions: Industrial and Specialty Products and Oil & Gas. With a closing March 22, 2019 stock price of $16.02/share, its market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

Oil Prices and Production

Price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil

Credit: markets.businessinsider.com, left axis is $/barrel

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates U.S. February oil production was 11.9 million barrels per day (BPD). The EIA expects U.S. 2019 production to average 12.3 million BPD and 2020 production to average 13.0 million BPD, with most of the growth from the Permian.

For April 2019, the EIA predicts Permian oil production alone will total 4.18 million BPD.

The closing March 22, 2019 oil price was $58.87 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma. Future prices will depend on whether or not Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other producers inside and outside of OPEC continue with their large export cuts of 1.2 million BPD.

The EIA's March 12, 2019 5-95 confidence interval estimate of oil prices shows a range of approximately $35-$95/barrel by year-end 2019 and $30-$105 by year-end 2020.

Sand and Proppant Market

A key material in the hydraulic fracturing process is sand or proppant — used literally to prop open fractures in rock underground that allow hydrocarbons to flow and be produced.

Mining and selling frac sand can be an attractive but tricky business. Frac sand demand operates as a second-order derivative commodity: the supply-demand balance for sand depends (but not only) on the supply-demand balance for crude oil.

The industry experiences volatility from three directions: a) big oil and natural gas price changes, b) pressure on completion costs (like sand) with reduced numbers of wells drilled in the down-cycles, and c) the commodity nature of sand itself, separate from the commodity behavior of oil and gas. This last is the “siren” call of sand: it can appear deceptively easy to read the frac sand business from a mining and real estate acquisitions perspective.

The map below shows the U.S. has 226 million tons per year of nameplate sand mine capacity. These mines serve all hydrocarbon basins, from North Dakota to west Texas, south Texas, Oklahoma, and the Appalachian area (Marcellus/Utica).

U.S. Silica estimates that by the end of 2019, about a third of all frac sand will still come from Wisconsin-area Northern White Sand mines. Originally, virtually all frac sand came from Wisconsin.

Credit: PLG Consulting and RBN Energy

Zooming in on west Texas illustrates where newer Permian “local” sand mines are concentrated, relative to current drilling sites. An estimated 90% of all frac sand used now in the Permian is from local area mines, up from almost none a few years ago.

Credit: RBN Energy, Baker Hughes, PLG Consulting

The list below shows that U.S. Silica has two west Texas sand mines with a total nameplate capacity of 10 million tons per year, about 13% of west Texas sand mine capacity. As noted by RBN Energy, 2019 Permian (west Texas and eastern New Mexico) basin sand demand is estimated to be only 50 million tons per year, so the supply of local (Texas) sand alone exceeds the demand, apart from any contracted supplies of Wisconsin sand.

Source: PLG Consulting, RBN Energy

Frac Sand Competitors

In the frac sand business, U.S. Silica’s competitors are CARBO Ceramics (CRR), Covia (CVIA), Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES), Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP), and Smart Sand (SND). All have seen profits and valuations fall sharply over the last year.

Two other groups compete with these public frac sand companies. The first are turn-key oil field operators whose bundled services include sand supply, such as Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK). (U.S. Silica is both competitive and cooperative with Halliburton: U.S. Silica has a long-term contract with Halliburton for its Sandbox services.)

The second group comprises numerous private frac sand companies, many of whom are listed above.

Competitive Advantages

U.S. Silica’s competitive advantage comes from its industrial and specialty products diversification, its relative financial strength, and its SandBox last-mile technology. The company owns 627 million tons of sand and silica reserves and 56 million tons of diatomaceous earth, perlite, and clays. The company’s locations map gives a good overview of its operations.

U.S. Silica’s SandBox is a container that can be transported at a time when it can take as many as 520 24-ton truckloads of sand for one 10,000-foot well lateral.

In its year-end report, the company noted it is building new SandBox last-mile equipment as fast as possible to meet very strong customer demand. Moreover, U.S. Silica just prevailed at the U.S. Patent Office on several SandBox Logistics patent claims.

Credit: Sandbox Logistics

U.S. Silica’s 2018 Results

In 2018, U.S. Silica posted revenue of $1.58 billion, up 27% from 2017. The company had a net loss of -$200.8 million compared with net income of $145.2 million for 2017. The 2018 result included a non-cash $265.7 million impairment charge. EBITDA in 2018 was -$16.4 million, compared to $260 million in 2017.

The company sold 18.06 million tons of product in 2018 compared to 15.13 million tons in 2017, a 19% increase.

U.S. Silica's two segments are oil & gas proppants and industrial and specialty products. For 2018, oil & gas proppants had sales of $1.18 billion and a segment contribution margin of $358 million, or 30%. For industrial and specialty products, revenue of $394 million resulted in a contribution margin of $155 million, or 39%.

Capital Expenditures, Strategy, and Growth Prospects

In 2018, the company spent $743 million to buy EP Minerals. This followed acquisitions of Mississippi Sand and White Armor in 2017, as well as SandBox and a regional sand producer in 2016.

Including this acquisition and capital expenditures of another $340 million, in 2018, U.S. Silica spent a total of $1.067 billion on investing activities.

Going forward, the company is reducing its expected capital expenditures enormously, from $340 million in 2018 to a forecasted $100-$125 million in 2019. U.S. Silica does plan to grow its specialty minerals and performance materials product slate with new offerings and larger sales volumes.

If oil is at $50/barrel, the company estimates the total proppant market will be up 5-10% to 110 million tons; at $70/barrel that number would rise to 130 million tons. U.S. Silica expects to remain a market leader in the frac sand business, albeit with more emphasis on its in-basin (Texas) sand and less on its Northern white sand.

Governance

As of March 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked U.S. Silica’s overall governance as a 1, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (2), shareholder rights (4), and compensation (1). On this scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At February 27, 2019, shorted shares were a large 21.8% of floated shares.

Insiders owned 5.7% of the outstanding stock.

Financial and Stock Highlights

U.S. Silica’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion at a closing March 22, 2019 stock price of $16.02 per share. This is 91% of the average analyst one-year target of $17.59, but only 47% of the company’s 52-week high of $34.34/share.

Its enterprise value is $2.27 billion. With December 30, 2018 liabilities of $1.85 billion and assets of $2.90 billion, the company's liability-to-asset ratio is 64%.

U.S. Silica’s 2018 earnings per share was -$2.63/share, so a current price-earnings ratio is not applicable. As noted above, this result included an impairment charge of $265.7 million or -$3.15/share. Analysts’ average estimate for 2019 earnings per share is $0.16/share, resulting in a very high forward price-earnings ratio of 100. Analysts’ average estimate of 2020 earnings per share is $0.65.

U.S. Silica’s beta is 2.5, representing significant volatility relative to the overall market, yet not a complete surprise given its status as a supplier to the highly changeable oil and gas producer segment.

The company pays a dividend of $0.25 per share, giving a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Overall, the company's mean analyst rating is 1.8 - a "buy" trending toward "strong buy" - from its 19 analysts.

As of December 30, 2018, the top seven institutional holders are BlackRock (14.8%), Ariel Investments (12.9%), Vanguard (10.1%), Dimensional Fund Advisors (6.0%), LSV Asset Management (5.1%), Van Berkom (4.8%), and Senvest (4.3%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

U.S. Silica’s book value per share is $14.28, below its market price, indicating positive market sentiment.

The company will be participating in the Scotia Weil Energy Investor conference next week on March 25, 2019.

Data by YCharts

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil and natural gas price expectations as the factor most likely to affect U.S. Silica’s frac sand business.

The company’s good governance rating is a positive. The large percentage of shorted shares, capping upside, is a negative.

Before deciding, investors should consider all factors in a company’s current operations, particularly the extent to which competition from other frac sand mines is offset by gains in the company’s industrial products business.

Recommendations for U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica pays only a small (1.5%) dividend of $0.25/share so it is not attractive to dividend seekers.

The company’s plan to rein in capital investment by over $200 million from last year will give it significantly more operating flexibility.

I recommend U.S. Silica to risk-comfortable investors with a stable-to-upbeat view of future oil prices looking for potential capital appreciation in a diversified industrial materials company that has technical and logistical competitive advantages.

Given the large short interest that could cap share price upside for a while, more risk-averse investors may want to first see a few quarters of less cash outspend and more profitable performance.

