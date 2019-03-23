XLK Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation Following Last Week's Breakout Toward The All-Time High, Sell Response There

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following last week’s failure of key resistance. The primary expectation did play out as a minor probe higher developed early week to 73.80s before balance developed, 73.80s-72.81s, into mid-week. Buying interest then emerged near key resistance, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout to 75.25s through Thursday’s auction before a sell response emerged, driving price lower to 73.29s ahead Friday’s close, settling 73.32s.

NinjaTrader

15-22 March 2019:

This week’s auction saw buying interest in last Friday’s trade as price discovery higher continued through Tuesday’s auction. The market achieved a stopping point, 73.80s, where buyers trapped, 73.66s/73.58s, driving price modestly lower in retracement to 72.81s early in Wednesday’s auction.

Minor buy excess developed in Wednesday’s auction on the pullback as balance developed, 72.81s-73.85s. Buying interest emerged, 73.29s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price higher in Thursday’s trade, achieving the stopping point high, 75.25s. Buyers emerged, 75.16s-75.03s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s buyers failed to hold the auction as rotation lower developed to 73.29s in Friday’s auction before closing 73.32s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher early week to 73.80s followed by balance development, 73.80s-72.81s. Buying interest drove price higher mid-week to 75.25s as price approached all-time highs. A meaningful sell response developed into the week's close. This implies a potential stopping point high has now developed in prior major key supply.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s demand cluster, 73.40s-72.80s. Failure of the buy-side to defend this demand area would target key demand clusters below, 72.50s-72.10s/71.50s-70.70s. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply would target the key supply, 75s-75.25s, and all-time high area, 76.27s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path now shifts to sell-side amidst the context of an initial corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 57.57s and 76.27s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a dramatic move from the levels of extreme pessimism developed early January now to levels of extreme optimism. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level, albeit more muted. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January). The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism and now trades near extreme optimism into 2017’s area of extreme bullish sentiment. Bullish sentiment has reached new highs for the year but is reaching peak optimism. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares. New near-term price highs are developing as the availability of “greater fools” is diminishing.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.