Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/21/19

|
Includes: CWH, NHS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/21/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now starting to wane into the end of March, and will have a seasonal lull in April before accelerating again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Camping World (CWH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • WillScot (WSC);
  • Tiptree (TIPT);
  • Revlon (REV);
  • Kingsway Financial (KFS);
  • StealthGas (GASS);
  • Equitrans Midstream (ETRN);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA);
  • Triton International (TRTN);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Encore Capital (ECPG);
  • Eventbrite (EB), and;
  • Carvana (CVNA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Fidelity National Information (FIS), and;
  • Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perelman Ronald O

DIR,BO

Revlon

REV

B

$7,065,977

2

Karam Thomas F

CEO,DIR

Equitrans Midstream

ETRN

B

$5,117,200

3

Glendon Capital Mgt

BO

StealthGas

GASS

B

$1,392,815

4

Abrams Capital

BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$734,195

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

NHS

B

$553,021

6

Navab Alexandar Jr

DIR

Fidelity National Information

FIS

B

$544,142

7

Levine Douglas

DIR

Kingsway Financial

KFS

JB*,B

$455,255

8

Soultz Bradley Lee

CEO,DIR

WillScot

WSC

B

$391,850

9

Barnes Michael Gene

CB,DIR,BO

Tiptree

TIPT

AB

$305,485

10

Mayleben Timothy M

CEO,DIR

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$217,400

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus \(Europa Ii$4 PE X

DIR

Triton International

TRTN

JS*

$221,829,776

2

Heilbronn Charles

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

S

$81,213,496

3

Jcf Iii Europe

BO

Encore Capital

ECPG

JS*

$45,255,000

4

Kerrest Jacques Frederic

COO,DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$26,960,853

5

Growth Capital Fund I

BO

Eventbrite

EB

S

$14,274,343

6

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,414,788

7

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,414,788

8

Foran Gregory S

VP

Walmart

WMT

AS

$7,401,989

9

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$6,709,579

10

Eck Dennis K

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

S

$5,040,863

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

