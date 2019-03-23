Pattern Energy: Disappointing Results Overall, Company Needs To Improve Cash Flow

On Friday, March 1, 2019, renewable energy producer Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the firm managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on its bottom-line but failed to beat their expectations in terms of top-line revenues. As is always the case, though, there is much more to these results than just what these headline numbers will tell us. Therefore, it is necessary for us to review these results in detail to ensure that our investment thesis surrounding the company remains intact.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pattern Energy Group's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pattern Energy Group brought in total revenues of $113 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a slight 2.73% increase over the $110 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating loss of $28 million in the most recent quarter. This naturally compares very unfavorably to the $6 million operating profit that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pattern Energy Group sold 1,966,677 megawatt hours of electricity on a proportional basis in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 7.68% decline over the 2,130,343 megawatt hours that the company sold in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a cash available for distribution of $35 million in the fourth quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $42 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pattern Energy Group reported a net loss of $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was identical to the $22 million loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In our previous discussions on Pattern Energy Group, we discussed the potential effects that the sale of the El Arrayán project in Chile would have on the company. We saw that play out during the fourth quarter as this was one of the primary reasons why Pattern electricity sales were lower in the most recent quarter than a year ago. The other reasons were a reduction in the company's proportional interest in Panhandle 2 and lower wind in general. In fact, Pattern Energy Group notes that due to poor weather conditions in the Eastern and Western U.S., the firm's wind farms produced 14% less electricity than average during the fourth quarter. This is unfortunately a problem that we are going to face with any renewable energy company - with the possible exception of hydropower, every form of renewable energy generation is at least somewhat dependent on the weather. This is not necessarily a problem, it is just something that we have to understand and accept. Fortunately, though, the company did not see its revenues negatively affected by the decline in electricity production as it managed to bring in $110 million from the sale of electricity compared to $108 million in the prior-year quarter. Ultimately, from our perspective as investors, this may be the most important thing and it is nice to see.

It would certainly be nice if all of the companies in our portfolio always turned an accounting profit, but this is unfortunately not the case. It is in fact quite common for master limited partnerships (Pattern Energy Group is not a master limited partnership, but it does behave like one), particularly those in the energy industry, to report a net loss. In many cases, this is caused by depreciation of capital assets or other non-cash losses that do not actually represent any money leaving the business. That was the case here as Pattern Energy's $22 million loss (same as a year ago) was caused by increased depreciation as a result of acquisitions and accelerated depreciation at the Gulf Wind repowering project. For the most part, we should consider this as nothing more than a tax deduction as the company still generated a positive cash flow, which will be discussed later in this report.

One of the key elements of Pattern Energy's business model is the purchase of renewable energy projects, primarily wind, developed by Pattern Development 1.0 or Pattern Development 2.0. This is in some ways similar to the dropdown model used by some master limited partnerships as a major driver of growth. In this case, though, Pattern Energy Group merely has a right of first offer on any project constructed by these two companies. A right of first offer simply means that the Pattern Development companies have to negotiate with Pattern Energy before offering an asset for sale to anybody else. When contrasted to a right of first refusal, a right of first offer generally favors the seller (in this case the Pattern Development companies).

The Pattern Development companies currently have eight projects that are either in operation or in various stages of construction on which Pattern Energy Group has a right of first offer to acquire:

Source: Pattern Energy Group

As we can see here, all of these projects combined have a nameplate capacity of 1,412 megawatts. This number is fairly close to the 1.6 gigawatts that Pattern Energy has purchased from the Pattern Development companies since its 2013 IPO. As all of these projects are expected to be in commercial operation by 2021, we can conclude that the company is likely to accelerate its historical growth in the coming few years. The real question will be whether or not Pattern can accomplish this without diluting its shareholders. My suspicion is that it very well may have to dilute the shareholders in order to acquire these projects, but it will be able to acquire them at prices that still allow it to grow cash flow per share.

Pattern Energy Group kept its dividend flat for the quarter at $0.4220 per common share. As is always the case, though, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford this dividend. This is because an inability to afford its dividend could be an impending sign of financial trouble. In Pattern Energy's case, the metric used to show the company's ability to do this is cash available for distribution. This is a non-GAAP measure that the company states cannot be easily reconciled with net income without a great deal of difficulty due to the impact that unrealized gains and losses on derivatives have on net income. The metric, though, is theoretically designed to express the amount of cash the company generated that is available to be paid out to the shareholders. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company had cash available for distribution of $35 million. This is an unfortunate decline of $7 million from $42 million that it had in the prior-year quarter.

More importantly, based on the 97,476,708 weighted average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter, Pattern Energy Group had a cash available for distribution of $0.36 per share. Thus, the company did not generate enough money to cover its dividend. This is a clearly concerning situation that the company will have to correct in the near future if it is to avoid a dividend cut. Unfortunately, the company failed to cover its dividend over the course of 2018 as the company only achieved a 99% coverage ratio. While this is not as bad of a ratio as some companies have, it is too low to ensure a sustainable dividend. We will need to keep an eye on this over the next quarter or two.

In conclusion, this was not necessarily a bad quarter for Pattern Energy per se, but the company has certainly seen better. A combination of rising costs and poor weather squeezed the company's margins and it failed to generate enough money to cover its dividend. This is certainly concerning as this is the primary reason for us to be invested in the company. We need to keep a sharp eye on this going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article originally went out to subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends a few weeks ago.