Week 13 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from the start now makes it 83 out of 97 trading weeks (85.57%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week continue with the strong prior week picks of Verizon and McDonald's.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 13 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. Last week RIGL reached a high of 12% through Thursday.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years, including 97 weeks of public weekly selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 83 out of 97 weeks (85.57%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in 5 days since this MDA testing began in 2017.

I'm always reminded that it takes 49 events (e.g. days, weeks, years) of compounding 10% gains to turn $10,000 into $1M. Improving that frequency is one key aspect of the MDA breakout selections.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All time total return is now +79.24%

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +101.21% (Best case)

Cumulative Gain by Friday of the Week: -1.69% (Worst case)

In the past 10 out 12 weeks (83.3%) of 2019, at least one stock has gained 10% or more in less than 5 trading days. 5 stocks have gained over 20% and 17 stocks have gained more than 10% in the past 12 weeks YTD.

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). Selling many of the selections prior to Friday has resulted in +101.21% return YTD (green line) best case, compared to the S&P 500 +11.73% for the same period.

Selling of the breakout stocks prior to the end of the fixed 4- or 5-day holding measurement period remains the most profitable 1-week strategy and is closely correlated to market behaviors as I show on the March S&P 500 daily returns chart below. Friday remains the worst performing day of the week through the month of March.

Measuring the most recent 8 selections for 2019, so far, the best returns were generally achieved in fewer than four days with an average top gain of 7.41% per stock. Idiosyncratic events will occur that the model cannot anticipate (e.g. earnings surprise, CEO resignation, SEC investigation, etc.), so it is always a good strategy to hold a basket of stocks to diversify unpredictable risks.

Momentum conditions remain strongest among Travelzoo (TZOO), eHealth (EHTH), YETI Holdings (YETI), W&T Offshore (WTI), Denbury Resources (DNR), and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) from prior week breakout selections.

Momentum parameters have shifted highly negative from Week 12 Breakout conditions as a result of the downturn Friday. Negative momentum closed at the highest levels we have seen since December 2018. Positive momentum values are close to crossing below negative levels for the first downward cross since the last week of September 2018 prior to the Q4 selloff.

Continue to watch these signals closely for a confirmed negative cross into Week 13.

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 13 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The two Breakout Stocks to start the week consist of one technology stock and one services sector stock.

Pixelworks (PXLW) - Technology / Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) - Services / Specialty Retail

Pixelworks - Technology / Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits

Price Target: $5.50

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICS) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Vitamin Shoppe - Services / Specialty Retail

Price Target: $10.00

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 13

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The top two stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for this week are prior picks:

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Indicators remain in strong positive momentum conditions with all the signals for continued strong positive price gains to new 52-week highs. MDA indicators that selected this stock in the prior weeks continue to show breakout conditions.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD)

All the indicators are in positive breakout conditions with positive net inflow and a likely retest of $190/share resistance level in the short term with likely new 52-week highs in the near future.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks represent the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close on Friday.

