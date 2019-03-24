Podcast: Nvidia GTC, Google Stadia, HP And Oculus VR, Apple

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Ben Bajarin and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the announcements from Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPU Technology Conference event, discussing the potential impact of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stadia cloud-based game streaming service, talking about new VR headsets from HP (NYSE:HPE) and Oculus, and chatting about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPad, iMac and AirPod announcements.
