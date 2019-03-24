Why Haven't Soybean Futures Recovered?

The Chinese tariff on US soybeans should open up a gap between US and non-US soybeans, if one can prevent arbitrage.

As Brad Setser noted last month, US, Brazilian and Argentine soybean prices have converged, suggesting the end of arbitrage profits.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 23, 2019 by Menzie Chinn here.

As Brad Setser noted last month, US, Brazilian and Argentine soybean prices have converged, suggesting the end of arbitrage profits.

Yet, as shown in Figure 1, current prices have not recovered to the average of the past five years (only one year of which is from before the appreciation of the dollar).

Source: Barchart.com accessed 3/23/2019

The Chinese tariff on US soybeans should open up a gap between US and non-US soybeans, if one can prevent arbitrage. If not, the prices should converge. However, soybean prices have not recovered. One hint is that China's import demand has fallen, either through deliberate measures to switch to alternative feeds, and/or reduced feed demand due to African swine fever.

Source: Setser/CFR

February imports were down 17% versus a year prior. With the ongoing flooding, the midwest's farm woes will be compounding the depressed prices inflicted by the Administration's policies.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.