Teekay Slowly Turns Around

About three years ago, many expected great things from Teekay Corporation (TK). Finally, after a lot of painful moves, those hopes may be realized. The price is a lot lower, but the original story appears intact.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 17, 2019

As shown above, the stock never really met optimistic expectations. It hung near the price of some fairly bullish recommendations for some time and then collapsed near the end of 2018. The market has some very irrational fears about this stock and has clearly panicked. So now is the time to consider an investment in the stock before the market comes to its senses and values the stock more rationally.

Groundless Fears

Shipping appears to be caught up in the latest trade war talks. But this company and its subsidiaries have long-term contracts. Some, like the deconsolidated Teekay Offshore (TOO) have a lot of ships that are really tied to an offshore oil project and therefore have no relationship to trade at all. Most of the ships have long-term contracts. Therefore, unless that trade war is sustained for a very long time, this company will not be affected by a trade war.

In the meantime, management commented on recoveries of rates in some key areas for the first time in a long time. Teekay Tankers (TNK), which has been the financially week subsidiary in a very weak market, has seen some of the best tanker rates in some time. That lessens the potential need for a parent company bailout of the partnership.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) is finally nearing the end of a major expansion. The financing appears to be in place for many of the ships and cash flow is now building as those ships begin operations under contract. That switches the cash flow from needing a lot of cash to generating a lot of cash. More importantly, the partnership recently increased the distribution to $.19 per share each quarter from $.14 per share each quarter.

Teekay Finances

Teekay, the parent company, stands to receive more money from both the increasing distribution because Teekay owns more than 25 million partnership shares and from the general partner related interests. During the conference call, management stated that they expect to receive more than $20 million from Teekay LNG Partners in the current fiscal year. That will offset the distribution cut from Teekay Offshore (as shown below) and provide overall cash flow growth to the parent company.

Source: Teekay Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

Previously, the parent company had lost significant resources of cash flow. Teekay Offshore's distributions were reduced as a result of the bailout by Brookfield and the preferred stock was redeemed for cash. Similarly, Teekay Tankers' distributions were also sharply reduced or eliminated to accommodate a progressively weaker tanker market. It now appears the process will reverse in fiscal year 2019 as the first cash flow increase has been announced.

Similarly, vessel operations at the parent company level are also showing improved results. This lessens the cash drain on the more than $200 million in cash held by Teekay at year-end. Had the 2017 conditions continued much longer, the cash at Teekay would only have lasted a few years.

All three subsidiaries carry considerable debt and need to deleverage somewhat. Plus the market now wants a self-financing partnership model. Therefore, payouts are unlikely to approach the 90% level as they have in years past. Still, the improving subsidiary conditions point to far better cash flow for Teekay Corp. In fact, things have not looked this good for sometime.

Liquidity

Oftentimes, the liquidity discussion centers around the bank line plus the cash balance. If one then examines the unconsolidated parent company cash flow, then the investment possibilities can get uncomfortable fast. However, this company has a higher degree of liquidity than many discuss as shown below.

Source: Teekay Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

The shares of Teekay LNG alone are worth enough to pay the net debt figure down to a small amount if they were sold at the current price. The Teekay Tankers and Teekay Offshore shares add still more liquidity should there be a crisis at the parent company.

The market may have been confused when the parent company decided to sell both common stock and convertible bonds at the beginning of fiscal year 2018. Clearly, the company expects its holdings to be worth much more than the cost of the dilution from those offerings and the interest paid. Some debt due was pushed further into the future as a result of the offering.

There is some debt coming due in 2020. The company can clearly handle that debt maturity with cash on hand, and if necessary, the sale of some of the holdings in the various partnerships. It will very likely not come to that consequence, though.

Unless this company goes on a debt acquisition binge, the company can clearly pay its debt while still maintaining profit interests related to the general partnerships of Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers. As the recovery takes hold, those profit interests will also aid future cash flow.

The cash flow looks tenuous right now even after the Teekay LNG announcement of a dividend increase. However, the cash balance and the share holdings of the subsidiaries should enable this company to survive until cash flows again become adequate as they were a few years ago. There are clearly some risks in waiting for that cash flow. But there is also a margin of safety.

Summary

It would appear that the long stock price decline is finally over. The market has now, as usual, reached an irrationally cheap bottom for the stock price.

Back in January 2018, when the stock and convertible bond sale was launched, I noted that the stock price stood an excellent chance of reaching less than 50% of whatever price the stock was sold for. That was one of those basic business school financing statistics that held true. It has not yet been 18 months, yet the stock price is less than half the price received for the sale of stock last January.

Now that the stock price finally got where it needed to go, there is frankly not much downside risk from the current price. The shareholdings can pay the net debt and there would likely be some cash left over. The general partner interests in the partnerships really had declining value during the shipping downturn. Those values should now increase as prices firm at Teekay Tankers and profits increase at Teekay LNG.

Horos Asset Management, among other big investors, invested at far higher prices than the current price more than a year ago. They stated they were long-term investors and that this speculative play needed time to achieve the investing profit goals.

Now retail investors can invest alongside Horos Asset Management and others at a big discount. The original profitable story that enticed these institutions still appears to be intact. However, the downside risk is far less at current prices. Meanwhile, the upside potential still appears to be there. That implies an excellent long-term return. It is one reason I decided to initiate a small long position myself.

Timing is always hard to do. But the cash flow turnaround potential at the parent company level has sold me on the future prospects. The nonsense about a trade war as lowered this stock price to bargain levels. This company is really not affected by trade war talk. Instead, the long-term contracts assure business throughout most downturns unless they last for years.

Management actually stated on the conference calls that rates are strong enough in some areas that the subsidiaries have some ships receiving spot rates right now until a suitable contract comes along. That adds a little risk to the long-term contract story. However, this management is doing what it knows best and therefore should be trusted on that short-term strategy.

Usually when the market gives up hope is just when a stock like this begins a long journey back to the cyclical highs envisioned in all those bullish articles a few years back. Shipping is definitely speculative and volatile. That is why you want to speculate when the speculators have pushed a stock like this one to unrealistic levels.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Teekay in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK TOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell any of the TK related stocks (TK, TOO, TNK, TGP) without further notice.